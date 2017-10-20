(Audio) Gothenburg Headed To C1 Playoffs

Click here to listen to the podcast

GOTHENBURG – Eddie Gonzalez carried the ball 46 times for 165 yards, but it wasn’t enough as the Minden Whippets lost 34-10 to the playoff bound Gothenburg Swedes. The “ground and pound” Whippets controlled the ball throughout most of the first quarter and got on the board in the second with a 3 yard from Gonzalez on fourth and goal to take a 7-0 lead. It was a very impressive start to the game. Gonzalez was the catalyst carrying the ball over 20 times in the first 18 minutes.

The Swedes answered right away on the ensuing kickoff. Alex Garner took the short kick and returned it for a touchdown from 65 yards out. With eight minutes to go in the half the game was tied at 7. The Swedes took the lead with three minutes left in the half on a 34 yard run by Vincent Nichols. On the next possession Gothenburg blocked a Gonzalez punt and on the next play Maquire Bartlett scored from four yards out. The Swedes took at 20-7 lead into halftime. Gothenburg solidified their lead on a 40 yard touchdown pass from Nichols to Owen Geiken in fourth quarter and then on a two yard run by Evan Peterson. Minden added a 30 yard field goal by Miquel Arando to round out the scoring. Minden finishes the season 1-8. Gothenburg improves to 7-2 and will begin preparations for the playoffs.