Gothenburg & Lexington Split In Legion action

Gothenburg bounced back from a big loss earlier this week to Cozad to down the Lexington Juniors on Thursday night 11-2. Three Lexington errors in the first helped Gothenburg jump out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first. The Melons then erupted for seven runs in the third. The big inning for Gothenburg came thanks to a walk to Jordan Rossell, walks to Dawson Young and Kris Pearson, a single by Conner Baker, and walks to Carlos Magdaleno, and Bryce Ryker. Magdaleno earned the win for Gothenburg. He pitched five innings, giving up two runs, four hits, and he struck out five. Draake Taylor took the loss for Lexington. He tossed one inning, giving up four runs, one hit, and struck out two. Conner Baker led Gothenburg at the plate with a couple of hits. Gothenburg is now 6-2 on the season, Pinnacle Bank of Lexington drops to 3-7.

Wp Magdaleno

Lp Taylor

Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

GTHN 4 0 7 0 0 X X 11 4 2

LEX 1 0 0 1 0 X X 2 4 3

In the Seniors game, Pinnacle Bank improved to 6-5 on the season with a 12-1 win over Gothenburg. The Melons actually struck first in the first inning when Jordan Wenger drove in a run when he walked with the bases loaded. Lexington knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning. Pinnacle Bank scored when Tony Stewart singled with two outs in the first inning. Pinnacle Bank blew the game open with 9 runs in the 3rd. Stewart hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run, Logan Callahan singled off of Radley Shaw, driving in one run, Shaw uncorked a wild pitch, scoring one run, Tyson Reil singled off of Noah Larson, driving in one run, and Kaleb Carpenter singled off of Larson to plate a run.

The big inning continued as Bernie Kuefner then singled off of Larson, for an RBI and Carpenter drove in three more with a single. Andrew Saiz earned the win in relief for Lexington. He tossed two and a third innings, giving up no runs, one hit, striking out two, and walking one. Shaw took the loss for Senior Melons. Gothenburg is now 1-5 on the season.

WP Saiz

LP Shaw

Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

SNRM 1 0 0 0 0 X X 1 1 3

LXNG 1 0 9 2 X X X 12 9 0