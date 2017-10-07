Gothenburg Wins Defense Battle Over Cozad 7-6

GOTHENBURG -Cozad and Gothenburg had relied on defense most of the season. On Friday their defenses took center stage. The Swedes forced four turnovers and edged Cozad 7-6.

Cozad scored first on a on the Haymakers second drive on a four-yard run by Matthew Schuster. Cozad dominated the time of possession in the first half, but were unable to find the endzone again. They did move the ball into the Haymaker redzone, but couldn’t finish the drives.

Gothenburg scored on their first possession of the second half with a power running game. Vincent Nichols scored from 59 yards out on an option play to tie the game at six. Gothenburg then brought in Mark Ackerman playing his first year of football, kicked the extra point to give the Swedes a one point lead.

Cozad would end up turning the ball over two more times in the second half to end their threat.

Nichols rushed for 128 yards on 11 caries. He was also 2-4 passing and caught one pass on the night.

The Swedes improve to 5-2 on the year the Haymakers fall to 2-5.