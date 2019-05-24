Gothenurg Rallies Past Cozad

Gothenburg-Brady Harrison’s two run, two out home run in the bottom of the 6th inning lifted Gothenburg to a 2-1 win over Cozad on Friday night in Senior Legion Baseball action. Harrison’s blast to right center field came after Conner Baker reached on a two out error. Cozad had taken a 1-0 lead after Jonathan Neil reached on an error and then scored from third on a ground ball from Paul Cole in the 5th.

The game turned into a pitchers dual as Gothenburg’s Carlos Magdaleno struck out 13 in six innings of work while giving up just three hits. Cozad’s Austin Werner was almost just as good as he struck out seven and gave up just three hits in six innings. After giving Gothenburg the lead with his home run, Harrison came in to strike out the side in the top of the 7th to nail down the save. Gothenburg is now 2-1 on the season while Cozad is 0-1. The Melons also won the Juniors game 6-5.