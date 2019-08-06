GPAC Volleyball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Northwestern College tallied 119 points and was picked first in the 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Red Raiders garnered ten of twelve first place votes. Midland was picked second in the poll with 106 points. Dordt was picked third with 99 points and one first place vote, while Hastings came in fourth with 87 points and one first place vote.

Dordt was the GPAC Regular Season Champion in 2018 with a record of 16-0 and a 31-3 overall record. The Defenders also won the GPAC Postseason Tournament. Midland, Hastings, and Northwestern all tied for second on the GPAC last year each with a record of 13-3. Midland advanced to the NAIA Fab Four last December. The 40th Annual NAIA National Volleyball Championship is set for December 3-7, 2019, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.