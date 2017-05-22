Hagge Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Lincoln – The Big Ten Conference released its final weekly awards for the 2017 baseball season on Monday and Nebraska freshman outfielder Mojo Hagge was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Omaha native hit .462 (6-for-13) last week at Penn State, helping the Huskers win their first ever Big Ten regular-season title. Hagge is the first Husker freshman to earn a weekly honor since Matt Waldron last season on May 24.

Two of Hagge’s six hits against the Nittany Lions went for extra bases, as he registered his eighth double and third triple of the season. The Omaha Skutt product also drove in three runs and posted an on-base percentage of .462.

Hagge is the fourth Husker to earn a weekly award this season, joining Jake Meyers (Pitcher of the Week – March 13), Jake Hohensee (Pitcher of the Week, April 10) and Ben Miller (Pitcher of the Week, April 10).

The Huskers are currently on their way to Bloomington, Ind., for the 2017 Big Ten Tournament, where they will be the No. 1 overall seed. Following a practice day tomorrow, the Huskers will open play on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (CT) against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Yearly awards from the Big Ten Conference are scheduled to be released tomorrow.