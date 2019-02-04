Haiby Earns Big Ten Freshman Honor

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby earned the first Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman-of-the-Week award of her career when the conference office announced its weekly honors on Monday, Feb. 4.

Haiby, a 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., put together her best week in conference play by averaging 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in just 19.5 minutes per game off the bench for the Big Red. She hit 66.7 percent of her shots from the field (10-15), including 75 percent (3-4) of her three-point attempts while connecting on 87.5 percent (7-8) of her free throws.

Haiby capped her week with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting against Indiana. She opened the week with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in just 17 minutes in a win at Purdue. Haiby set a career high by hitting a trio of three-pointers against the Boilermakers, including a running half-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter.

In eight quarters, Haiby hit four shots to close quarters, including a buzzer-beating driving layup the length of the court to end the third quarter against Indiana.

For the season, Haiby is averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 21.5 minutes per game as one of the Big Ten’s most productive freshmen. She joins fellow Husker Leigha Brown among the list of Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honorees in 2018-19. Brown earned the honor on Jan. 7.

Haiby shared the Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award with Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, who captured her fourth weekly award of the season. Haiby, Brown and Hillmon will square off against each other on Thursday in Ann Arbor when the Huskers take on Michigan. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.