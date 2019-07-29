Hastings College Adds Post

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398396 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Hastings College Sports Information | July 29, 2019
Sidy Sissoko, Photo Courtesy Hastings College

Hastings College head coach Bill Gavers has added some extra firepower for next season. 6’9 Sidy Sissoko from Bamako, Mali has signed to play next season at Hastings. Sissoko is expected to help as a rim protector and rebounder. This past season Sissoko had his season cut short due to injury but before that he started nine games for Cloud County Community College.

