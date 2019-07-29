Hastings College head coach Bill Gavers has added some extra firepower for next season. 6’9 Sidy Sissoko from Bamako, Mali has signed to play next season at Hastings. Sissoko is expected to help as a rim protector and rebounder. This past season Sissoko had his season cut short due to injury but before that he started nine games for Cloud County Community College.
Hastings College Adds Post
Sidy Sissoko, Photo Courtesy Hastings College
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments