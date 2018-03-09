Hastings College Advances At National Tournament

Sioux City, IA – It was a grind it out kind of game for the Hastings College women’s basketball team as it picked up its first win at the NAIA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship in three years by defeating Lawrence Tech 57-49 on Thursday afternoon. The Broncos could not have asked for a better start as Shandra Farmer and Holly Hild drained 3-pointers for the early 6-0 lead. Farmer led all scorers with 20 points on 5-of-15 shooing and 4-for-10 shooting from behind the arc while being perfect at the line at 6-for-6. The Broncos are No. 2 in the country for a reason in defensive scoring as the Blue Devils shot just 22 percent from the floor Hastings improves to 25-6 and will be back in action Friday March 9 and will take on two-time defending national champion Marian with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. in the Tyson Events Center. Marian defeated St. Thomas (FL) 70-66 in the opening round.