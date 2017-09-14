Hastings College Continues To Roll

Hastings, NE – The Hastings College volleyball team was challenged in set one against College of Saint Mary but then took control of the match in the final two sets to sweep the Flames 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 on Wednesday night in Lynn Farrell Arena. Set one saw the Flames going toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country leading for most of set one and held a 21-20 lead. Following a CSM service error to tie the set, the Flames picked up a MacKenzie Melton kill to go back up 22-21. Then stepped up 1st team All-American Katie Placke (SR/Grand Island, NE) for back-to-back kills followed by a Placke and Andrea LaVene (SR/Roca, NE) block to finish the set 25-22. College of Saint Mary attempted to stay within striking distance in set two but it was time LaVene would take over. With Hastings leading 14-10, LaVene punched home a quick set kill to make it 15-10. Then, LaVene got her hands on the next three CSM attacks for three straight blocks to break set two wide open prompting a Flames timeout.

From here on out, Hastings was in complete control. LaVene led the way for Hastings with nine kills while hitting .412. Placke finished the night with eight kills while hitting .238. Krolikowski added five kills while Cassidy Ostrand (SO/Central City, NE) finished the night with six kills while hitting .462. As a team, the Broncos hit .360 while holding the Flames to just .020. Clare Hamburger (JR/Hastings, NE) led HC with 17 assists while Placke added 13. Jill Bax (SR/Lincoln, NE) finished the night with a team high 11 digs. Hastings showed off its size at the net totaling 17 blocks compared to just one for CSM. The Broncos improve to 10-0 (2-0) on the year and will be back in action Saturday Sept. 16 as Mount Marty comes to town with first serve set for 3:00 p.m. in Lynn Farrell Arena.