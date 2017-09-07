Hastings College Improves To 9-0

Hastings- There was a lot of sentimental value on the line for both the Hastings College volleyball team and Doane when they met up Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. Doane being six wins away from 1,000 wins in program history and Hastings fighting to remain undefeated on the season. After a straight set slugfest (25-15, 25-23, 25-21), Doane remained at 994 wins and Hastings maintained an undefeated record.

Set one started in favor of the Broncos (9-0, 1-0 GPAC) who took a quick 10-5 lead over the Tigers (8-4, 0-1 GPAC) off kills by Cassidy Ostrand (SO/Central City, NE), Andrea LaVene (SR/Roca, NE), Katie Placke (SR/Grand Island, NE), and two consecutive Casey Krolikowski (JR/Cairo, NE) service aces and used this lead to breeze into 25-15 set one win. The Tigers started off hot in set two before the Broncos came back and made it a back-and-forth affair up to the end where Placke sealed the 25-23 set two win with another kill to give the Broncos a 2-0 set lead over the Tigers.

Doane again took an early 9-4 lead, but the Broncos answered with a 10-0 run to take a 14-9 lead. The Tigers countered that with a 6-1 run of their own to tie it at 15, but that would not be enough for the Tigers, who have now dropped 24 of their last 25 sets against the Broncos. When asked about the competition from both teams, Head Coach Matt Buttermore said, “Doane cranked up their serves in set three. They were doing a nice job, and we finally caught up to it enough to win.” Krolikowski led the team with four key service aces, nine kills, and ten digs. Placke added to the offense with 12 kills, 20 assists, and seven digs. The Broncos hope to keep their hot start going when they host the College of Saint Mary Flames next Wednesday at 7 p.m.