Hastings College Looking For New Wrestling Coach Again

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 16, 2017
Hastings College Wrestling Coach, Mike Schadwinkel

After leading the Bronco wrestling program to one of its best conference finishes in school history by finishing third, Head Coach Mike Schadwinkel has announced his resignation. “I am very appreciative for the opportunity to meet my professional goals of successfully leading a collegiate wrestling program.,” Schadwinkel continued. “I wish nothing but the best for the student-athletes, the new coaches and the program.” For the first time in the schools young history, Schadwinkel had this year’s team in position for a possible Great Plains Athletic Conference title before falling to Concordia in the final dual of the season as the Broncos finished 3rd. Coach Schadwinkel also had Jeremiah Gerl set a school record by placing fourth at nationals which is the highest ever finish for a Bronco at nationals.

“On behalf of Hastings College, I want to thank Coach Schadwinkel for his tireless service to Hastings College and to the wrestling program,” said Patty Sitorius, Hastings College Athletic Director. “We will certainly miss Mike’s commitment and leadership but know that his drive for excellence will help him to succeed in his future endeavors. Coach Schadwinkel has been given a wonderful opportunity outside of athletics and I have no doubt he will be nothing but successful.” A search for a new head wrestling coach will begin immediately.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
