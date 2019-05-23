Hastings College Names New Volleyball Coach

(Hastings, Neb.) – Alexandra Allard has been named Head Coach for the Hastings College Volleyball team. Most recently, Allard has been coaching club volleyball in Texas. She previously spent four years as the assistant volleyball coach at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. “Alex brings a wealth of experience and passion having over 10 years of coaching experience plus two years of playing professional volleyball,” said Patty Sitorius, Athletic Director at Hastings College. “She brings high energy and really has a good understanding about the game of volleyball. I feel she will fit right in and lead our team to continued success.” Allard’s coaching experience at Incarnate Word from 2013 to 2016 included assisting with practice; skills training; strategy development; statistical analysis; organizing and running multiple volleyball tournaments; recruiting; and organizing camps. F

rom 2012 to 2014, Allard was a member of the Mayaguez Indias professional team in Puerto Rico. “I’m excited, pumped, ready to get to Nebraska as soon as possible,” said Allard. Allard had a chance to meet with the team as she came away with a very positive experience. “The way the conversation went with the girls was very easy flowing,” Allard said. “Everybody had tons of questions. I responded to them. There were some giggles. It was just a fun environment. It almost lasted for an hour so we had plenty to talk about, and I enjoyed it. There were lots of smiles, lots of good questions and lots of good energy.” “I’m just excited to get here and get the girls on the court,” Allard continued. “We have a lot of stuff to do over the summer. We’ve got to get ready for two-a-days and preseason as I am excited to get to know each of them individually along with how they function as a team.” Allard began her collegiate volleyball career as a setter at Laredo Community College and later earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Angelo State University where she finished her collegiate volleyball career.