Hastings College Signs Post

Jacob Rau of Waukee Iowa has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Hastings College next year. During his high school career at Waukee he averaged 13.2 ppg and 7.9 rpg during his Junior season. His senior campaign he helped Waukee to a very impressive 17-5 record in 5A. The 6’8 senior averaged 12 ppg and 10.1 rpg. After high school Jacob attended Iowa Lakes Junior College where he would go on to help guide the Lakers to and impressive 45-19 record in his 2 season. His freshman campaign he averaged 10 ppg and 5.1 rpg. This past season as a sophomore he averaged 6.6 ppg and 4.4 rpg.