Hastings College To Honor Stars & Teams From The Past

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Eleven individuals and two teams will celebrate their induction as the 30th class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. The Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor and preserve the memory of athletes, teams, coaches and those who have contributed meritorious service to Hastings College and its athletic programs. The celebration is on the Saturday of Homecoming & Family Weekend at Hastings College. It will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, with a social hour at Kiewit Gymnasium on campus, followed by a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $25 per person.
The 2018 Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame class includes:
Lindsay Ducey ‘10 of New York, New York, for Women’s Basketball
Jeff Edwards ‘81 of Scottsdale, Arizona, for Men’s Basketball/Track & Field
Dave Fletcher ‘85 of Omaha, Nebraska, for Men’s Basketball
Amy Gordon ‘96 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Women’s Softball
Kert McKeone ‘77 of North Platte, Nebraska, for Men’s Basketball
Alison (Nichols) Poehlein ‘91 of The Colony, Texas, for Women’s Track & Field/Volleyball
Travis Soucie ‘01 of Kearney, Nebraska, for Football
Doug Sweeney ‘79 of Grand Island, Nebraska, for Men’s Basketball
Archie Vap ’45, posthumously for Men’s Basketball/Football
Doug Weber ‘74 of Hastings, Nebraska, for Football
Jim Weber ‘78 of Broken Bow, Nebraska, for Football
1977 Men’s Basketball Team, undefeated conference champions, Division 1 National Tournament qualifiers
1995 Women’s Softball Team, finished 5th in the National Tournament