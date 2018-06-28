Hastings College To Honor Stars & Teams From The Past

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Eleven individuals and two teams will celebrate their induction as the 30th class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. The Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor and preserve the memory of athletes, teams, coaches and those who have contributed meritorious service to Hastings College and its athletic programs. The celebration is on the Saturday of Homecoming & Family Weekend at Hastings College. It will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, with a social hour at Kiewit Gymnasium on campus, followed by a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $25 per person.

The 2018 Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame class includes:

Lindsay Ducey ‘10 of New York, New York, for Women’s Basketball

Jeff Edwards ‘81 of Scottsdale, Arizona, for Men’s Basketball/Track & Field

Dave Fletcher ‘85 of Omaha, Nebraska, for Men’s Basketball

Amy Gordon ‘96 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Women’s Softball

Kert McKeone ‘77 of North Platte, Nebraska, for Men’s Basketball

Alison (Nichols) Poehlein ‘91 of The Colony, Texas, for Women’s Track & Field/Volleyball

Travis Soucie ‘01 of Kearney, Nebraska, for Football

Doug Sweeney ‘79 of Grand Island, Nebraska, for Men’s Basketball

Archie Vap ’45, posthumously for Men’s Basketball/Football

Doug Weber ‘74 of Hastings, Nebraska, for Football

Jim Weber ‘78 of Broken Bow, Nebraska, for Football

1977 Men’s Basketball Team, undefeated conference champions, Division 1 National Tournament qualifiers

1995 Women’s Softball Team, finished 5th in the National Tournament