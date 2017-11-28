Hastings College Wins First Match At Nationals

Sioux City, Iowa- For the second time this season, the Hastings College volleyball team faced the Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Eagles. The Broncos mimicked their August win over the Eagles with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-19 win in a 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Pool Play match on Tuesday.

The Broncos (26-2) started off their match against the Eagles (29-4) with a service ace by Katie Placke (SR/Grand Island, NE) along with kills by Cassidy Ostrand (SO/Central City, NE), Andrea LaVene (SR/Roca, NE), and two Eagles errors. Later in set one, a kill by Casey Krolikowski (JR/Cairo, NE) put the Broncos ahead 15-3. With a 23-10 lead, Ally Ginkens (SO/Mullen, NE) and Lucy Skoch (FR/Hastings, NE) both got a kill to end the set with a 25-10 set win for the Broncos.

In set two, the Eagles took the first rally and the lead, but it was short-lived after the Broncos answered back with a 7-0 run. Embry-Riddle climbed back into the set, getting to within three of the Broncos midway through the set, but Hastings hit the gas pedal toward a 25-19 set two win over the Eagles.

For a second straight set, Embry-Riddle started the scoring, taking the four of the first five rallies. Hastings countered with a 6-1 run to take a 7-5 lead over the Eagles. Hastings finished the set with a 4-2 run that was concluded by the eighth kill of the match for LaVene.

Leading the Broncos was Krolikowski with 12 kills and 11 digs. LaVene and Placke also contributed with eight and six kills, respectively. Placke had a game-high 18 assists followed by Clare Hamburger (JR/Hastings, NE) who had 15. Jill Bax (SR/Lincoln, NE) led the Broncos with 14 digs and three service aces.

Pool C action continues for the Broncos on Wednesday when they take on the Madonna (Mich.) Crusaders (29-5) at 11 a.m. on Court 3.