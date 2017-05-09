Hastings College Wins GPAC Softball Title

Sioux City – The Hastings College softball team battled into the if necessary game and came away with its first Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Championship since 2009. The Broncos dropped game one 8-1 to Morningside before coming back to defeat the Mustangs 5-2 and 5-4 on Monday evening. Head Coach Troy Baker complimented his team on its gritty effort, “I’m so proud how the team responded especially having one bad inning that cost us the first game,” Baker said. Hastings finishes the regular season 36-22 and will now wait to hear where they will be going for the NAIA National Softball Championship Opening Round.