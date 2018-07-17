Hastings Soccer Coach Steps Down

Hastings, Neb. – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Aaron Champenoy has resigned as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at Hastings College. During his two years at the helm, Champenoy led the Broncos to its second national championship in 2016 as the team finished the campaign 24-0-1 Earlier today, Champenoy told his team and the athletic department that he is leaving Hastings College for the head boys soccer coaching job at Durango High in Colorado. This was a move that was in the best interest of him and his family. “On behalf of Hastings College, I thank Coach Champenoy for his service at Hastings College as a coach,” said Patty Sitorius, Athletic Director at HC. “He continued to lead the program at a very high level bringing home another national title in just his first year. We wish him the best.”

Under Champenoy’s leadership, the Bronco Men’s Soccer team made two NAIA national tournament appearances, earning the 2016 NAIA National Championship. He continued the Bronco dominance in the GPAC as the team has won 18 consecutive conference titles. Among the Broncos who competed for Champenoy were Daniel Whitehall, the 2016 National Player of the Year; two First Team All-Americans; two Second Team All-Americans; two Third Team All-Americans; an honorable mention All-American; four GPAC Player of the Year recipients; three CoSIDA Academic All-District recipients; and eight NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Overall, Champenoy amassed a 43-3-2 record and was named NAIA/NSCAA 2016 National Coach of the Year. He was named GPAC Coach of the Year twice. “In all honesty, its’ been one of the toughest decisions to make in my life time. This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up as it puts my family in one place,” Champenoy continued. “I can’t thank Patty, Chris and Hastings College for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the great egacy. I am so appreciative of the opportunity, to be a part of it and hope it to be appreciated down the line.”