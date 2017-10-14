Hastings Takes Down Lexington

HASTINGS- Lexington traveled to Hastings on Friday night and the Minutemen were looking for a win to have a chance to play for the B-6 district title next week against McCook. But, the Tigers of Hastings had different plans as they took down Lexington 29-0.

In the first quarter of play, neither team could get on the board. Early in the second quarter, Connor Laux scored for Hastings on a 7-yard touchdown run to make the lead 6-0. On the next couple of possessions, each team turned it over but neither team could capitalize on the mistakes. Later in the second quarter, Laux scored again this time from 10 yards out on the ground pushing the lead to 12-0. In the later stages of the second quarter, Quentin Synek knocked in a 27-yard field goal and at halftime, the score was 15-0.

In the second half, Hastings maintained their lead and Lexington couldn’t get anything going. Hastings scored on their opening drive of the second half which was a 14-yard pass from Alex Swoboda to Jacob Schroeder making the lead 22-0. Following that scoring drive, both teams became stagnant. The next score was a 22-yard touchdown pass from Alex Sowboda to Tate Pfiefer pushing their lead to 29-0 in the fourth quarter.

For Hastings, Connor Laux finished with 128 yards and two scores on the ground. For the Minutemen, Jake Leger had 61 yards on 10-18 passing. Hastings is now 4-4 and will play Holdrege next week in their final game of the regular season. Lexington is now 3-5 and will look to bounce back against their rival as they will travel to McCook and play the Bison.