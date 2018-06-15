class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Hastings To Host Eight Man All Star Game | KRVN Radio

Hastings To Host Eight Man All Star Game

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 15, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Hastings To Host Eight Man All Star Game

HASTINGS, Neb. Here is the roster for the 41st annual Sertoma 8 Man All Star Football Game on Saturday June 16 at 6pm at Hastings College.

WEST TEAM
Cameron Downey, Anselmo-Merna
Landon Lenz, Medicine Valley
Creston Bertschinger, Clearwater-Orchard
Spencer Wichmann, Palmer
Miles Davis QB, Hemingford
Daniel Libolt, CWCE
Alex Horky,  Twin Loup
Daniel Duffy, Kenesaw
Charles Johnson, Perkins County
Josh Hinrichs, Giltner
Jack Rush, South Loup
Blake Schwarz,  South Loup
Hunter Kraus, Twin Loup
Holden Eckhout,  Amherst
Jacob Pruitt, Arapahoe
Lane Deisley,  Blue Hill
Austin Geis, Elm Creek
Taylan Reiser, Mary’s
Mason Lofquist,  West Holt
Thomas Hughes,  Burwell
Tell Spies, Line Mullen
Drake Davenport,  Overton
Roper Chandler,  Paxton

EAST TEAM
Dalton Bohac,  East Butler
Brady Oliver, Pender
Kolby Houlden ,Friend
Ashton Dohmen, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Lucas Thingstad, Wynot
Thomas Ragland ,Lourdes Central Catholic
Ben Riegsecker, Nebraska Lutheran
Matt Hoffmann, Plainview
Quinten Moles, Bloomfield
Caden Theis, Osceola
Nolan Kosch ,Humphrey St. Francis
Brandon Watters, Winside
Cooper Smith,  Tri County
Trevor Havlovic, East Butler
Connor Boehr,  Heartland
Karson Dickson, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley
Ben Bohling, Johnson-Brock
Anders Jensen, Lawrence-Nelson
Levi Stacken, Creighton
Theo Rohrer, Falls City Sacred Heart
Ryan Macholan, Howells-Dodge
Holden Stengel, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley
Jacob Yosten, GACC
Kole Prososki,  Fullerton

The West team is coached by Luke Gideon of Burwell

The East team coach: Greg Wood of High Plains Community.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments