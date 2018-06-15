Hastings To Host Eight Man All Star Game

HASTINGS, Neb. Here is the roster for the 41st annual Sertoma 8 Man All Star Football Game on Saturday June 16 at 6pm at Hastings College.
WEST TEAM
Cameron Downey, Anselmo-Merna
Landon Lenz, Medicine Valley
Creston Bertschinger, Clearwater-Orchard
Spencer Wichmann, Palmer
Miles Davis QB, Hemingford
Daniel Libolt, CWCE
Alex Horky, Twin Loup
Daniel Duffy, Kenesaw
Charles Johnson, Perkins County
Josh Hinrichs, Giltner
Jack Rush, South Loup
Blake Schwarz, South Loup
Hunter Kraus, Twin Loup
Holden Eckhout, Amherst
Jacob Pruitt, Arapahoe
Lane Deisley, Blue Hill
Austin Geis, Elm Creek
Taylan Reiser, Mary’s
Mason Lofquist, West Holt
Thomas Hughes, Burwell
Tell Spies, Line Mullen
Drake Davenport, Overton
Roper Chandler, Paxton
EAST TEAM
Dalton Bohac, East Butler
Brady Oliver, Pender
Kolby Houlden ,Friend
Ashton Dohmen, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Lucas Thingstad, Wynot
Thomas Ragland ,Lourdes Central Catholic
Ben Riegsecker, Nebraska Lutheran
Matt Hoffmann, Plainview
Quinten Moles, Bloomfield
Caden Theis, Osceola
Nolan Kosch ,Humphrey St. Francis
Brandon Watters, Winside
Cooper Smith, Tri County
Trevor Havlovic, East Butler
Connor Boehr, Heartland
Karson Dickson, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley
Ben Bohling, Johnson-Brock
Anders Jensen, Lawrence-Nelson
Levi Stacken, Creighton
Theo Rohrer, Falls City Sacred Heart
Ryan Macholan, Howells-Dodge
Holden Stengel, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley
Jacob Yosten, GACC
Kole Prososki, Fullerton
The West team is coached by Luke Gideon of Burwell
The East team coach: Greg Wood of High Plains Community.