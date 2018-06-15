Hastings To Host Eight Man All Star Game

HASTINGS, Neb. Here is the roster for the 41st annual Sertoma 8 Man All Star Football Game on Saturday June 16 at 6pm at Hastings College.

WEST TEAM

Cameron Downey, Anselmo-Merna

Landon Lenz, Medicine Valley

Creston Bertschinger, Clearwater-Orchard

Spencer Wichmann, Palmer

Miles Davis QB, Hemingford

Daniel Libolt, CWCE

Alex Horky, Twin Loup

Daniel Duffy, Kenesaw

Charles Johnson, Perkins County

Josh Hinrichs, Giltner

Jack Rush, South Loup

Blake Schwarz, South Loup

Hunter Kraus, Twin Loup

Holden Eckhout, Amherst

Jacob Pruitt, Arapahoe

Lane Deisley, Blue Hill

Austin Geis, Elm Creek

Taylan Reiser, Mary’s

Mason Lofquist, West Holt

Thomas Hughes, Burwell

Tell Spies, Line Mullen

Drake Davenport, Overton

Roper Chandler, Paxton

EAST TEAM

Dalton Bohac, East Butler

Brady Oliver, Pender

Kolby Houlden ,Friend

Ashton Dohmen, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family

Lucas Thingstad, Wynot

Thomas Ragland ,Lourdes Central Catholic

Ben Riegsecker, Nebraska Lutheran

Matt Hoffmann, Plainview

Quinten Moles, Bloomfield

Caden Theis, Osceola

Nolan Kosch ,Humphrey St. Francis

Brandon Watters, Winside

Cooper Smith, Tri County

Trevor Havlovic, East Butler

Connor Boehr, Heartland

Karson Dickson, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley

Ben Bohling, Johnson-Brock

Anders Jensen, Lawrence-Nelson

Levi Stacken, Creighton

Theo Rohrer, Falls City Sacred Heart

Ryan Macholan, Howells-Dodge

Holden Stengel, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley

Jacob Yosten, GACC

Kole Prososki, Fullerton

The West team is coached by Luke Gideon of Burwell

The East team coach: Greg Wood of High Plains Community.