(Audio) Haymakers Advance in C1-11

BY Scott Foster | February 21, 2017
NORTH PLATTE – The Cozad Haymakers passed the first test of the post season with flying colors, knocking out the Chase County Longhorns 57-31.

It was one of the most complete wins of the year for Cozad who is now 13-11 on the season. They built a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-16 by half.

Trestian Siemering led the way for the Haymakers with 14 points, Nate Neil had 12 points on four three-pointers and Toby Salazar finished with 10 points.

With the win,  Cozad earns the right to take on the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes.  That game takes place tonight at 6:00, in North Platte.

Coach Danielson’s post game

 

Click here to listen to the game

