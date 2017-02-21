(Audio) Haymakers Advance in C1-11

NORTH PLATTE – The Cozad Haymakers passed the first test of the post season with flying colors, knocking out the Chase County Longhorns 57-31.

It was one of the most complete wins of the year for Cozad who is now 13-11 on the season. They built a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-16 by half.

Trestian Siemering led the way for the Haymakers with 14 points, Nate Neil had 12 points on four three-pointers and Toby Salazar finished with 10 points.

With the win, Cozad earns the right to take on the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes. That game takes place tonight at 6:00, in North Platte.

