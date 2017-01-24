Haymakers Advance to SWC Semis

COZAD – The Haymaker boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the semi-finals of the Southwest Conference Tournament on Monday. The girls beat McCook 42-35 and the boys beat Minden 61-54.

The boys put an end to their four-game losing streak as they found their long range shots again hitting 12 three-pointers on 31 attempts. Cozad took the lead early in the game and had an 11 point lead going into halftime and held on to win by seven. Tristan Siemering scored 21 to lead the way for the Haymakers. Nate Neil chipped in the 16.

Cozad advances to the next round for a rematch with top-seeded Gothenburg on Friday at 6:30 at Kearney High School. That game can be heard on Kami Country Legends on FM 100.1 and AM 1580.

The Haymaker girls have one four of their last five as they knocked off conference new-comer McCook. Sarah Yocum had great game scoring 28 points and pulling down eight rebounds to lead the team in both categories. Cozad welcomed Brenna Dugan back to the line-up, she scored six points. The Haymakers jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and held on for the win.

The girls will take on Ogallala who beat Ainsworth 42-23. That game will take place at 5:00 at Kearney High School.