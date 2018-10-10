Haymakers Earn Share Of State Title

North Platte- The Cozad Girls golf team earned a share of the Class C State Title this week in North Platte at River’s Edge golf course. Due the weather conditions only one day of the NSAA event was held. Cozad and conference rival Ogallala shared the team title after shooting a score of 390. The Haymakers were led by Abigail Cornelius who finished fourth with an 87, Lynzi Becker was 7th with a 90, Olivia Klein carded a 104, Ayden Ourada 109, Belle Hagman 118.