(Audio) Haymakers Edge Gothenburg To Start Postseason Action

NORTH PLATTE – It was a great way to start the post season as the Cozad and Gothenburg girls battled to the last .5 of second before Brenna Dugan sunk the second of her two free throws to send the Haymakers into a match up against Chase County with a 40-39 win Monday night. The teams traded blows most of the night with the lead changing hands many times. It was tied after the first quarter, a one-point Gothenburg lead after two quarters, and a three-point Cozad lead after three quarters. With 14.7 seconds left to play in the game it was tied at 39 points apiece. Gothenburg had the ball when Dugan stepped in front of a pass and drove to score, but was fouled. She had just missed two free throws, but was going back to the line for redemption. Her first free throw was a clanker. With .5 seconds left she had one more for the win, a missed shot meant overtime. This time her shot from the charity stripe was perfect.

Cozad was led by Hanna Wright who averages 6 points per game, but she had one of her best games though, scoring 16 points on the night. Sarah Yocom helped out with 14 points of her own. The Swedes were keyed by a strong inside game. Gracie Stienike finished with 16 points and Arleigh Costello had one of her best games scoring 12 points. The Swedes close out the season at 8-16. The Haymakers who are now 12-12 on the year will rematch with Chase County who beat Cozad 48-37 back in the first game of the year. Tonight’s game can be heard on 100.1 FM and KAMI 1580 and krvn.com. Click here to listen to Monday’s podcast.