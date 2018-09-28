Haymakers Extend Winning Streak To Four

COZAD – Adam Cole passed for 191 yards and Matthew Schuster rushed for 119 as the Cozad Haymakers won their fourth in a row beating Minden 19-0.

Cole was 13-20 passing while making two touchdown connections with Blake Hoffmaster in the second half to solidify the win for the Haymakers. Along the way, the Cozad defense was outstanding only allowing 124 yards to a good Minden offense.

Minden came into the game with a 3-2 record, but were stifled all day by the Haymaker defense. The Whippets were able to get to the Cozad 13 yard line in the first half, but would lose the ball on downs. Injuries to running back Eddie Gonzalez and quarterback Elijah Lovin in the second half shut the Minden offense down.

The win strengthens the Haymakers position in the playoff picture as a wild card and keeps them square in the race for the district championship as they move to 4-2.

Minden falls to 3-3 with that loss.