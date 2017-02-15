(Audio) Haymakers Fall To Longhorns In Subdistrict Action

NORTH PLATTE – The Chase County Longhorns showed why they were the top-seed in the C1-11 sub-district as the knocked out Cozad 49-32 on Tuesday night. The game was close early before the Longhorns when on an 8-0 run to finish the first quarter to be up 16-7. They continued their dominance in the second quarter and extended their lead to 15 at half. However, the Haymakers closed the gap in the to four points in the third quarter and then three points in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Longhorns defense was too much for Cozad.

Sarah Yocom led the way for Cozad as she did for much of her career. She finished with 15 points. Kennedy Berreckman finished with eight. The Haymakers finish the season 11-12. The Longhorns advance to the sub district final on Thursday as they improve to 16-7 on the season. Mallie McNair scored 18 points to lead all scorers, Destiny Reinke chipped in with 15 points. Click here to listen to the podcast.