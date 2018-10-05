Haymakers Go 2-0 At District Tournament

Lexington-Cozad advanced to Saturday’s noon game at the C6 Softball District tournament in Lexington beating CCV 3-1 on Friday . Cozad scored all three of its runs with 2 outs in the botton of the 3rd inning. Grace Cargill drove in Brenna Dugan and then Regan Armagost followed that up with a two run homer that gave the Haymakers a 3-0- lead. In the circle, Armagost retired 16 in a row at one point as she threw the complete game striking out four while giving up just one hit.

Kilee Ackles took the loss for Centura-Central Valley. She allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings, striking out five and walking none. Cozad improves to 16-14 on the year and will now play top seeded Southern Valley on Saturday at noon. In the first game of the day on Friday, Cozad beat Chase County 10-0 in four innings. Grace Cargill picked up the win on the mound and Regan Armagost hit a three run homer in that one. Saturday’s game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends and KRVN.com.