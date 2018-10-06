Haymakers Headed Back To Hastings

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339530 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 6, 2018
2018 Cozad Softball Team-KRVN Photo Lana Greene

Lexington- The Cozad softball team won the C6 District Tournament on Saturday afternoon with a walkoff 9-8 win over CCV
to earn a spot to the Class C state tournament in Hastings. Cozad bounced back after losing the first championship game to
CCV 12-2. The Haymakers started their day with a 20-3 win over top seeded Southern Valley/Alma. Cozad is making a 14th
trip to the state tournament in school history. This year’s state tournament is scheduled to start on Wednesday in Hastings.Cozad at 18-15 is the 8th seed in the tournament and will play 31-0 Wayne at 2pm.That game can be heard on KAMI country Legends and KRVN.com.

