(Audio) Haymakers Hold Off Chase County

Cozad-Two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the second quarter helped push Cozad to a 19-13 victory over Chase County on Friday night. Quarterback Adam Cole hit Blake Hoffmaster with a 13 yard td pass and then moments later Cole picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards to give the Haymakers a 13-0 lead right before the break. Cozad extended the lead to 19-0 in third quarter when Cole hit Zach Beckenhauer with a six yard strike.

Chase County would fight back however on the next series as Kardin Vrbas would score on 76 yard td run to cut the lead to 19-7 midway through the third and Chase County scored on a 20 yard td pass from Caleb Weiss to Scott Wheeler late in the four quarter. Cozad however recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for the win. Cole had two touchdowns through the air was 9-13 passing. Sophmore Conner Westcoat led Cozad on the ground with 70 yards. The Haymakers (1-0) play at Chadron next Friday. Click here to listen to the broadcast.