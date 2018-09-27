Haymakers Hold On To Defeat Swedes In Softball

GOTHENBURG – The Cozad Haymakers plated 17 batters in the first two innings to jump out to a 5-1 lead and heldon to sweep the season series against the Gothenburg Swedes with a 5-2 win.

Reagan Armagost only allowed two runs on four hits to get the win for the Haymakers. She was helped out by Grace Cargill with some great defensive plays at third base that stopped any hope of a Swede rally.

Jercey Irish helped out offensively going 3-4 and scoring twice. Cozad ended the game with 10 hits, nine of which came in the first three innings. After that, Gothenburg pitcher Bailey Coulter settled in and allowed only one hit in and no runs in the last four innings.

With the win Cozad improves to 12-13, Gothenburg falls to 14-14. Both teams will begin district play next week. Cozad in Class C, Gothenburg in Class B.