Haymakers Rally To Beat Swedes

GOTHENBURG – The Cozad Haymakers scored two run in the top of the seventh to tie the game and then erupted for six runs in the extra-inning to win 10-5 on Thursday.

Gothenburg struck first on an RBI single by Kaitlyn Kleinknecht in the first inning that scored Alexis Bliven. The Swedes would come back with three runs in the second to lead 4-0. Then Cozad pitcher Izzy Martinez settled down. The freshman didn’t allow another run until the eighth, at one point retire 10 straight Gothenburg batters in a row.

Jercey Irish had a productive game for Cozad going 3-4 and scoring three runs from her leadoff spot.

Gothenburg starting pitch Avery Dunphy, also a freshman, pitched six strong innings before giving way to Bailey Coulter. Cozad had one out in the seventh then scored two runs to send it to the extra frame.

Cozad moves to 2-2 with the win, Gothenburg drops to 1-4.