Haymakers Sweep Swedes In The Barn

COZAD – The Cozad boys and girls notched wins on Thursday night over Gothenburg. The Cozad girls used a strong shooting performance to win 47-43 and the boys used a powerful second half to win 65-43,

Brenna Dugan was spectacular from outside the three-point line going 5 for 7 and scoring 17 points to lead all scorers and lead a come from behind run in the first quarter. Megan Burkholder chipped in with 8 points. The Haymakers shot 57% from outside the arch for one of their best shooting nights of the year.

Gothenburg was lead by Alexis Bliven who had 13 points and Chiara Richeson who finished with 10 points.

Cozad Improves to 4-9 and Gothenburg falls to 5-7.

Gothenburg jumped out to an early lead in the boys game despite the Haymakers 10-1 record on the year. The Swedes held a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the the second quarter Cozad tied that game at 17 and never looked back.

Dillon Geiser was the catalyst for the comeback scoring 14 points in the first half. He sliced up the Swedes defense and gave Cozad a five point lead at halftime. Nate Neil’s three pointer at the buzzer led to a 11-0 run that propelled Cozad to a dominating third quarter.

Kadyn Marhenke had foul trouble in the first half, but made up for it in the second scoring 16 points, including two three-pointers.

Maguire Bartlett was the leading scorer for the Swedes with 12 points.

With the win, Cozad moves to 11-1 and Gothenburg falls to 3-9.