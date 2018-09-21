Haymakers Win Third In A Row

HOLDREGE – The Cozad Haymakers move to 3-2 with dominate 41-14 win over old foe the Dusters Friday night.

Conner Westcoat ran for three touchdowns to power the Haymakers to the win. His power running was the catalyst for the Cozad ground game that churned out 366 yards. Sophomore Matthew Schuster led all rushers with 137 yards and a 5.1 yard per carry average.

Cozad scored first on a one yard plunge from Adam Cole. Holdrege answered with an 81 yard pass from Drake Johnson to Aaron Drews. That is as close they would be as Cozad led 21-7 and half time and extend their lead to 41-7 in the fourth quarter.

Interceptions by Nolan Wetovick and Jacob Gengenbach led the Haymaker defense that limited the Dusters to just 62 yards on the ground and 290 total.

With the district win Cozad moves to 3-2 and Holdrege falls to 1-5.