Hershey and Cozad Basketball Teams Split

The Hershey Panthers girls’ basketball team held a 30-12 lead late in the 2nd quarter before Cozad scored the last 7 points of the half and the first 2 points of the 3rd quarter to pull within single digits. Despite outscoring the Panthers 20-12 in the 2nd half, the Haymakers couldn’t complete the comeback and fell at home by a final of 42-39.

Hershey’s Ashley Hassett led all scorers with 29 while Brenna Dugan led Cozad with 16 and Kennedy Berreckman poured in 13 for the Haymakers.

In the boys’ game, Cozad trailed by 8 points in the 1st, 6 in the 2nd, and 5 going into the 4th before outscoring Hershey 16-5 in the final frame to beat the Panthers 57-51.

Tyler Johnson’s 7 3-pointers, and 24 points led all scorers, while for Cozad, Trestian Siemering had 21 ponits and Nate Neil put in 17, including back-to-back-to-back 3 pointers put Cozad ahead to stay.

On Saturday, Hershey travels to North Platte, St. Patrick’s, and Cozad is on the road at Ainsworth.