Hershey Ends Gothenburg’s Season

NORTH PLATTE – Gracie Stienike’s 29 game high points, weren’t enough as the Hershey Panthers knocked out Gothenburg in the C1-11 Subdistrict final 55-40 on Thursday night at North Platte High School.

Hershey was the top-seed in the subdistrict, coming in with a 18-4 record, after a win over Ogallala, they were looking to avenge an early December loss to Gothenburg. The Swedes earned the No. 3 seed and made it to the finals by beating Chase County.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it. Gothenburg would fight back, getting to within two in the first quarter and one in the second half. However, every Swede run was matched by Hershey. Often by Ashley Hassett who finished with 24 points.

Gothenburg finishes the season with 12-11 record. Hershey moves on to the district championship. They will take on the winner of the C1-12, undefeated Mitchell.