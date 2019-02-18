Hershey Moves On In C1-11

SUTHERLAND-The Hershey Panthers ended the Gothenburg Swede season with a 46-28 win on Monday night in the first round of the C1-11 sub districts.

Jacob Gosnell led the way with 22 points for the Panthers as they notch win number 16 on the year. Hershey led by four points after the first quarter and sustained that lead into halftime, 21-17. Cayden Spearman added eight points and Andrew Weitzel chipped in with seven points. The Panthers will now take on top-seeded Ogallala who is 23-0.

Gothenburg was led in scoring by Josh Olson, who finished his career with nine points on the night. With the loss, Gothenburg ends the season at 5-17.