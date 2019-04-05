Hiemstra Headed To Hastings College

Hastings College Men’s Basketball coach Bill Gavers continues to put together a solid recruiting class. Mason Hiemstra of Alliance signed with the Broncos this week. Hiemstra had an excellent career in high school helping the Bulldogs to the Class B state tournament during his sophomore and senior seasons. This past year he averaged 22points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He earned All State honors from both the Omaha world Herald and Lincoln Journal Star as a member of the second team Class B all state squad. Hiemstra was also selected to play in this year’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football game on June 1st in Kearney.