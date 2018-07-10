High School Baseball Receives The Go Ahead In Kearney

High school baseball is coming to Kearney high. Last night the Kearney School board approved a proposal to start a baseball program. Kearney will submit an application to the NSAA to start a co-op baseball team with Kearney Catholic. Now in order for the school to have a team, supporters will have to raise 250,000 dollars for the program by Sept 1st. If the the money isn’t raised by that time, the school will try to have a team in the spring of 2020. Games will be played at Memorial Field.