High School Hall Of Fame Announces Next Class

LINCOLN — Scott Frost and his father, Larry, highlight the 26th induction class selected by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation.

The Frosts will join family matriarch, Carol Frost, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Scott and Larry will be inducted during ceremonies Sept. 22 at Lincoln East High School.

Tickets to the induction ceremony are $25 for adults and $10 for K-12 students. Pre-kindergarten children are admitted for no charge. Tickets will be available through the Nebraska Sports Council in Lincoln.

The induction class includes 12 athletes, five coaches, two contributors and a referee.

Athletes:

— Damon Benning, Omaha Northwest (1992): Earned all-state honors in baseball and football, gaining at least 100 yards in nine games his senior football season after making the switch from quarterback. At Nebraska, he ran for 1,562 yards on 270 carries.

— Andrea Conner, Millard South (1991): Nebraska’s most decorated female gymnast, she won 13 gold medals at the state meet, sweeping all five championships in 1990.

— Larry Frost, Malcom (1965): Set a national record with 121 career touchdowns and was named the Shrine Bowl Offensive Player of the Game. Also set school records in basketball and track before a standout football career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

— Scott Frost, Wood River (1993): Amassed more than 10,000 yards of total offense in football and won state track gold medals in the 300-meter hurdles and shot put. The current football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he quarterbacked the Huskers to the 1997 national championship,

— Aaron Golliday, York (1998): Earned 12 varsity letters in football, basketball and track. All-state in football and basketball and a state champion in the shot put, he was a four-year letterman playing tight end for the Huskers.

— Jenny Green, Grand Island Central Catholic (2003): Set the state record in the pole vault and won the all-class gold medal in the pole vault all four years. Also was all-state in volleyball and a state qualifier in diving.

— Jina Johansen Douglas, Centura (2001): Led her basketball team to a 91-7 record and two state runner-up finishes while earning all-state honors for three years. Now the women’s basketball coach at Hastings College, she had a standout career at Nebraska, starting 63 consecutive games.

— Sheila Miller Estes, Omaha Central (1977): Started in volleyball and basketball and was the state 200-meter dash champion. She went on to play basketball at Creighton, leading the team in several statistics.

— Richard “Richie” Ross, Lincoln High (2000): Set the Links single-game scoring record in basketball and won the all-class gold medal in the triple jump. In college, he set NCAA Division receiving records playing at the UNK.

— Jennifer Warner Ramsey, St. Paul (1993): Led Greeley and St. Paul to state basketball championships. She started every game as a freshman at Iowa State before transferring to UNK where she was twice named the conference player of the year.

— Colby Wissel, Kearney (2004): Won three straight Class A cross country gold medals and set state records in the 1,600 and 3,200. At Kansas University, he was a Big 12 cross country and indoor 3,000-meter champion.

— Danny Woodhead, North Platte (2004): Rushed for 63 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards on the football field while excelling in basketball, soccer and track for the Bulldogs. At Chadron State was a two-time winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy, NCAA Div. II’s version of the Heisman Trophy. He also played in the NFL for 10 years.,

Coaches:

— Doug Denson, Millard South: Led Millard South wrestlers to seven Class A team championships and three state dual championships as well as seven other appearances on the podium.

— Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South: Logged 700 career victories coaching Papillion-LaVista and Papillion-LaVista South volleyball teams to six state championships and seven state runner-up finishes over a 27-year career.

— Jack Guggenmos, Aurora: Collected 211 coaching victories in a 30-year career, guiding Aurora to three state finals appearances.

— Curt Shockey, Ralston: Coached Ralston to six state baseball championships between 1986 and 1996. He amassed more than 1,000 coaching victories in high school and American Legion baseball.

— Tim Turman, Bishop Neumann: Led Neumann’s football team to two state championships and five runner-up finishes while claiming more than 300 career victories. He also has coached Neumann to three state track championships.

Contributors:

— A. Hurbert “Hub” Foster, York: As sports editor of the York News-Times, from the 1950s to the 1970s, he promoted high school sports in the York area. After retirement, he continued to write articles for the paper until shortly before his death at age 95.

— Gene Haynes, Omaha: Affectionately known as “Mr. North High,” Haynes’ career as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator began in 1967 when he waa a teacher and coach at Omaha Technical High School.

Official:

— Joe Wells, Grand Island: Has officiated basketball for more than 40 years, working 24 state championship games. He also has umpired baseball.

In addition to the inductees, the Hall of Fame honors teams and individuals for outstanding accomplishments. This year’s honorees are:

— Great Moments in High School Sports: Jerry Motz, Lincoln Northeast: Made his last 23 shots in the Rockets’ 1964 win over South Sioux City while scoring a Class A record 57 points.

— Dominant Dynasty: Amherst Wrestling 2005-17: Won 13 Class D state champion (five dual) and four runner-up trophies in 12 seasons.

— Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Alex France, Millard North: Competed in cross country all four years despite progressive visual impairment that made it necessary for him to race with the aid of a guiding runner.

— Fischer Family Award: Tim and Dianne Turman, Wahoo: (Sons Matt and Seth, daughters Sara (Vedral), Stephanie (Jarrett), Krissy and Jessica (Schutt).

— Golden Anniversary Team (1969-70): Cozad football and boys basketball: Undefeated state basketball champion (22-0) and mythical football champion (9-0).

— Golden Anniversary Team (1969-70): Pawnee City Boys Basketball: Undefeated Class C state champion (26-0).

— Silver Anniversary Team (1994-95: Cambridge football and girls basketball: Undefeated Class C-2 state champions.

— Silver Anniversary Team (1994-95): Norfolk football: Undefeated Class A state champions (12-0).