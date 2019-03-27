High school Soccer Scores

Boys
Tuesday (03/26/2019)
Hastings 6, Kearney Catholic 1
Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lexington 4, Holdrege 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 9, Seward 1
Millard West 1, Millard South 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10, Plattsmouth 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Tuesday (03/26/2019)
Bellevue West 3, Omaha South 1
Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Hastings 8, Kearney Catholic 0
Kearney 3, Columbus 0
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln East 1
Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Pius X 0 (OT)
Millard North 8, Omaha Northwest 0
Millard South 8, Omaha Benson 0
Millard West 10, Omaha North 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 6, Platteview 2
Papillion-LaVista 1, Omaha Marian 0
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Westside 1