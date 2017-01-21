High School Wrestling Results 1-20

Gothenburg Dual Invite Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Broken Bow

2nd Place – Gothenburg

3rd Place – York

4th Place – Cozad

5th Place – High Plains

6th Place – Burwell

7th Place – Ainsworth

8th Place – North Platte St. Patricks

Round 1

Gothenburg defeated Burwell 55-22.

Broken Bow defeated Ainsworth 72-12.

Cozad defeated North Platte St. Patricks 47-14.

York defeated High Plains 54-24.

Round 2

Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 39-30.

Burwell defeated Ainsworth 48-24.

York defeated Cozad 59-21.

High Plains defeated North Platte St. Patricks 54-18.

Round 3

Gothenburg defeated Ainsworth 72-10.

Broken Bow defeated Burwell 57-21.

Cozad defeated High Plains 39-35.

York defeated North Platte St. Patricks 60-18.

Round 4

Broken Bow defeated Cozad 61-15.

Gothenburg defeated York 45-27.

Burwell defeated North Platte St. Patricks 48-24.

High Plains defeated Ainsworth 45-24.

Round 5

Broken Bow defeated York 45-35.

Gothenburg defeated Cozad 64-12.

High Plains defeated Burwell 39-27.

Ainsworth defeated North Platte St. Patricks 42-18.

RPAC Results 1-20

Team Scores 1. Southwest 196.5 2. Southern Valley 186.5 3. Medicine Valley 169.0 4. Cambridge 144.0 5. Arapahoe 137.5 6. Dundy County-Stratton 96.0 7. Loomis/Bertrand 77.0 8. Hitchcock County 68.0 9. Alma 62.0 10. Maxwell 44.0 11. Wauneta-Palisade 4.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brenden Warman of Dundy County-Stratton

2nd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand

3rd Place – Edwin Aguirre of Arapahoe

4th Place – Joel Costello of Southwest

5th Place – Evan Nordhausen of Wauneta-Palisade

Round 1

Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. over Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. (MD 15-2).

Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 2:43).

Round 2

Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 1:04).

Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. (Fall 1:18).

Round 3

Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. (Fall 0:12).

Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 0:33).

Round 4

Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. (Fall 1:31).

Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 0:13).

Round 5

Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. (Fall 0:56).

Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. over Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. (SV-1 7-3).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Seth Hare of Hitchcock County

2nd Place – Trenton Wray of Southern Valley

3rd Place – Matthew Wissink of Dundy County-Stratton

4th Place – SIMON MOORE of Southwest

Round 1

Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 11-13, Fr. over SIMON MOORE (Southwest) 3-13, So. (Fall 1:01).

Trenton Wray (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. over Matthew Wissink (Dundy County-Stratton) 7-11, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (22-7)).

Round 2

Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 11-13, Fr. over Trenton Wray (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. (Fall 3:07).

Matthew Wissink (Dundy County-Stratton) 7-11, So. over SIMON MOORE (Southwest) 3-13, So. (Dec 6-0).

Round 3

Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 11-13, Fr. over Matthew Wissink (Dundy County-Stratton) 7-11, So. (Fall 4:21).

Trenton Wray (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. over SIMON MOORE (Southwest) 3-13, So. (Fall 0:40).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Kapperman of Arapahoe

2nd Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County

3rd Place – Jared Bennet of Southern Valley

4th Place – Zack Miller-Sickels of Cambridge

5th Place – Alexis Gomez of Dundy County-Stratton

Round 1

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. over Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. (Fall 5:30).

Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (Fall 3:18).

Round 2

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. (Fall 3:06).

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (MD 11-2).

Round 3

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (Fall 3:32).

Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. over Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. (Fall 3:22).

Round 4

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. (Fall 3:05).

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. over Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. (Fall 2:47).

Round 5

Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 7-0).

Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (Dec 11-8).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – KADEN GUERRERO of Southwest

2nd Place – Reid Stout of Medicine Valley

3rd Place – Jackson Koller of Arapahoe

4th Place – Skyler Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley

5th Place – AUSTIN WINELAND of Cambridge

Round 1

Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 2:44).

Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 2:57).

Round 2

KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. (Fall 5:26).

Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 0:54).

Round 3

KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 3:38).

Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 2:54).

Round 4

KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 1:51).

Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. over Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. (MD 15-2).

Round 5

KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. (Fall 2:53).

Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 4:51).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – RJ Tutlam-Hazen of Medicine Valley

2nd Place – Jesse Evans of Dundy County-Stratton

3rd Place – Riley Mustin of Southern Valley

4th Place – Josh Paisley of Cambridge

5th Place – Jonathon Morquecho of Southwest

6th Place – Kyle Johnson of Alma

7th Place – Kody Steerman of Maxwell

1st Place Match

RJ Tutlam-Hazen (Medicine Valley) 23-5, Sr. over Jesse Evans (Dundy County-Stratton) 16-10, Sr. (Fall 5:06).

3rd Place Match

Riley Mustin (Southern Valley) 13-13, Jr. over Josh Paisley (Cambridge) 5-15, Fr. (Fall 2:53).

5th Place Match

Jonathon Morquecho (Southwest) 7-16, Fr. over Kyle Johnson (Alma) 10-21, Fr. (Fall 1:04).

7th Place Match

Kody Steerman (Maxwell) 0-23, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brandon Wallander of Loomis/Bertrand

2nd Place – Ryan Van Pelt of Southwest

3rd Place – Elmer Gonzalez of Southern Valley

4th Place – Kristopher Collins of Maxwell

5th Place – Colton Barratt of Wauneta-Palisade

6th Place – Josh Mapes of Alma

Round 1

Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:28).

Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. (Fall 4:40).

Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 4:40).

Round 2

Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 2:37).

Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Fall 3:38).

Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:14).

Round 3

Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Fall 1:36).

Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. over Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:23).

Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 0:44).

Round 4

Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. (Fall 1:23).

Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 1:06).

Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

Round 5

Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. (Fall 5:23).

Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 3:07).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Davis-Mack of Medicine Valley

2nd Place – Max Diederich of Southwest

3rd Place – Shawn Anderson of Southern Valley

4th Place – Kaden Benson of Cambridge

5th Place – Caden Messersmith of Maxwell

Round 1

Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. (Fall 3:19).

Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:48).

Round 2

Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:01).

Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. (MD 16-5).

Round 3

Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. over Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. (TF-1.5 5:25 (16-0)).

Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:20).

Round 4

Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. over Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. (Fall 2:50).

Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:03).

Round 5

Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. (Dec 9-5).

Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. over Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. (Fall 3:26).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Konner Banzhaf of Cambridge

2nd Place – Justin Anderson of Medicine Valley

3rd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County

4th Place – ALEXANDER DACK of Southwest

5th Place – Tyson McCurdy of Alma

6th Place – Robert Hastings of Arapahoe

7th Place – Tyler King of Dundy County-Stratton

8th Place – Kayson Fassler of Maxwell

1st Place Match

Konner Banzhaf (Cambridge) 29-3, Sr. over Justin Anderson (Medicine Valley) 16-11, Sr. (Fall 1:07).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 20-7, Jr. over ALEXANDER DACK (Southwest) 20-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

5th Place Match

Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 18-17, So. over Robert Hastings (Arapahoe) 9-10, Sr. (Dec 10-3).

7th Place Match

Tyler King (Dundy County-Stratton) 8-10, Jr. over Kayson Fassler (Maxwell) 16-14, Sr. (Fall 2:35).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase Becker of Southern Valley

2nd Place – Joseph Felix of Alma

3rd Place – Justin Pendleton of Medicine Valley

4th Place – Wyatt McConville of Southwest

5th Place – Cody Runner of Cambridge

6th Place – Wesley Throckmorton of Dundy County-Stratton

7th Place – Cash Boland of Maxwell

8th Place – Willis Christner of Wauneta-Palisade

1st Place Match

Chase Becker (Southern Valley) 31-2, Jr. over Joseph Felix (Alma) 20-15, So. (Fall 1:47).

3rd Place Match

Justin Pendleton (Medicine Valley) 18-9, Jr. over Wyatt McConville (Southwest) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

5th Place Match

Cody Runner (Cambridge) 13-18, So. over Wesley Throckmorton (Dundy County-Stratton) 5-7, Fr. (Fall 0:48).

7th Place Match

Cash Boland (Maxwell) 1-4, Sr. over Willis Christner (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-17, Jr. (Fall 1:10).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Matthew Pearson of Cambridge

2nd Place – Dalton Shimmin of Arapahoe

3rd Place – Kasey Miller of Southern Valley

4th Place – Cody Truex of Loomis/Bertrand

5th Place – Blayden Gilbert of Maxwell

6th Place – Asher Kahler of Medicine Valley

Round 1

Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:12).

Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. (Fall 4:22).

Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 1:48).

Round 2

Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 2:27).

Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 0:59).

Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:13).

Round 3

Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 1:13).

Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:10).

Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. over Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 0:43).

Round 4

Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. (TB-1 3-1).

Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 1:24).

Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 1:45).

Round 5

Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 0:42).

Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:24).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Scott Taylor of Medicine Valley

2nd Place – Brady Dawson of Southern Valley

3rd Place – Cody Downey of Southwest

4th Place – Brock White of Loomis/Bertrand

5th Place – Branden Bardell of Maxwell

6th Place – Detric Kasson of Arapahoe

Round 1

Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 2:19).

Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 7-4).

Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Dec 14-8).

Round 2

Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Fall 1:48).

Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. (Fall 2:37).

Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 4:00).

Round 3

Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. (Fall 2:37).

Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Fall 1:21).

Round 4

Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 5-4).

Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Fall 4:33).

Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

Round 5

Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. (Fall 3:13).

Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jesus Felix III of Alma

2nd Place – Trace Doyle of Cambridge

3rd Place – James Hargett of Southern Valley

4th Place – Matt Walker of Maxwell

5th Place – Tanner Brooks of Southwest

6th Place – Monty Farr of Medicine Valley

Round 1

Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).

Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. (Fall 3:32).

James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

Round 2

Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Fall 5:21).

Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. (Fall 3:46).

Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).

Round 3

Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. (MD 10-1).

Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).

Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Fall 2:42).

Round 4

Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. (Fall 3:28).

Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Fall 4:50).

James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).

Round 5

Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. (Fall 5:21).

Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Robert Gardner of Arapahoe

2nd Place – Anthony Starr of Southwest

3rd Place – Levi Henderson of Medicine Valley

4th Place – Seth Andrews of Cambridge

5th Place – Jacob Koch of Maxwell

6th Place – Hector Lugo of Alma

Round 1

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 1:28).

Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. over Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. (Dec 4-0).

Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:39).

Round 2

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:19).

Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. (Fall 0:18).

Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (SV-1 11-9).

Round 3

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 2:34).

Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 5:48).

Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:32).

Round 4

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 1:06).

Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:49).

Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (For.).

Round 5

Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-0).

Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 0:34).

Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (For.).