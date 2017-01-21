High School Wrestling Results 1-20

Gothenburg Dual Invite Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Broken Bow
2nd Place – Gothenburg
3rd Place – York
4th Place – Cozad
5th Place – High Plains
6th Place – Burwell
7th Place – Ainsworth
8th Place – North Platte St. Patricks
Round 1
Gothenburg defeated Burwell 55-22.
Broken Bow defeated Ainsworth 72-12.
Cozad defeated North Platte St. Patricks 47-14.
York defeated High Plains 54-24.
Round 2
Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 39-30.
Burwell defeated Ainsworth 48-24.
York defeated Cozad 59-21.
High Plains defeated North Platte St. Patricks 54-18.
Round 3
Gothenburg defeated Ainsworth 72-10.
Broken Bow defeated Burwell 57-21.
Cozad defeated High Plains 39-35.
York defeated North Platte St. Patricks 60-18.
Round 4
Broken Bow defeated Cozad 61-15.
Gothenburg defeated York 45-27.
Burwell defeated North Platte St. Patricks 48-24.
High Plains defeated Ainsworth 45-24.
Round 5
Broken Bow defeated York 45-35.
Gothenburg defeated Cozad 64-12.
High Plains defeated Burwell 39-27.
Ainsworth defeated North Platte St. Patricks 42-18.
RPAC Results 1-20
|Team Scores
|1.
|Southwest
|196.5
|2.
|Southern Valley
|186.5
|3.
|Medicine Valley
|169.0
|4.
|Cambridge
|144.0
|5.
|Arapahoe
|137.5
|6.
|Dundy County-Stratton
|96.0
|7.
|Loomis/Bertrand
|77.0
|8.
|Hitchcock County
|68.0
|9.
|Alma
|62.0
|10.
|Maxwell
|44.0
|11.
|Wauneta-Palisade
|4.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brenden Warman of Dundy County-Stratton
2nd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
3rd Place – Edwin Aguirre of Arapahoe
4th Place – Joel Costello of Southwest
5th Place – Evan Nordhausen of Wauneta-Palisade
Round 1
Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. over Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. (MD 15-2).
Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 2:43).
Round 2
Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 1:04).
Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. (Fall 1:18).
Round 3
Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. (Fall 0:12).
Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 0:33).
Round 4
Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. (Fall 1:31).
Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. over Evan Nordhausen (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-14, So. (Fall 0:13).
Round 5
Brenden Warman (Dundy County-Stratton) 24-5, So. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-12, Fr. (Fall 0:56).
Edwin Aguirre (Arapahoe) 10-15, Sr. over Joel Costello (Southwest) 8-13, Fr. (SV-1 7-3).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Seth Hare of Hitchcock County
2nd Place – Trenton Wray of Southern Valley
3rd Place – Matthew Wissink of Dundy County-Stratton
4th Place – SIMON MOORE of Southwest
Round 1
Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 11-13, Fr. over SIMON MOORE (Southwest) 3-13, So. (Fall 1:01).
Trenton Wray (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. over Matthew Wissink (Dundy County-Stratton) 7-11, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (22-7)).
Round 2
Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 11-13, Fr. over Trenton Wray (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. (Fall 3:07).
Matthew Wissink (Dundy County-Stratton) 7-11, So. over SIMON MOORE (Southwest) 3-13, So. (Dec 6-0).
Round 3
Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 11-13, Fr. over Matthew Wissink (Dundy County-Stratton) 7-11, So. (Fall 4:21).
Trenton Wray (Southern Valley) 7-15, Fr. over SIMON MOORE (Southwest) 3-13, So. (Fall 0:40).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Kapperman of Arapahoe
2nd Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County
3rd Place – Jared Bennet of Southern Valley
4th Place – Zack Miller-Sickels of Cambridge
5th Place – Alexis Gomez of Dundy County-Stratton
Round 1
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. over Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. (Fall 5:30).
Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (Fall 3:18).
Round 2
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. (Fall 3:06).
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (MD 11-2).
Round 3
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (Fall 3:32).
Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. over Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. (Fall 3:22).
Round 4
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. (Fall 3:05).
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. over Jared Bennet (Southern Valley) 17-18, Jr. (Fall 2:47).
Round 5
Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 25-5, Jr. over Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 7-0).
Zack Miller-Sickels (Cambridge) 19-15, So. over Alexis Gomez (Dundy County-Stratton) 11-14, So. (Dec 11-8).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – KADEN GUERRERO of Southwest
2nd Place – Reid Stout of Medicine Valley
3rd Place – Jackson Koller of Arapahoe
4th Place – Skyler Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley
5th Place – AUSTIN WINELAND of Cambridge
Round 1
Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 2:44).
Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 2:57).
Round 2
KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. (Fall 5:26).
Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 0:54).
Round 3
KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. (Fall 3:38).
Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 2:54).
Round 4
KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 1:51).
Reid Stout (Medicine Valley) 3-3, So. over Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. (MD 15-2).
Round 5
KADEN GUERRERO (Southwest) 25-3, So. over Jackson Koller (Arapahoe) 15-18, So. (Fall 2:53).
Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 2-15, Fr. over AUSTIN WINELAND (Cambridge) 4-18, Sr. (Fall 4:51).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – RJ Tutlam-Hazen of Medicine Valley
2nd Place – Jesse Evans of Dundy County-Stratton
3rd Place – Riley Mustin of Southern Valley
4th Place – Josh Paisley of Cambridge
5th Place – Jonathon Morquecho of Southwest
6th Place – Kyle Johnson of Alma
7th Place – Kody Steerman of Maxwell
1st Place Match
RJ Tutlam-Hazen (Medicine Valley) 23-5, Sr. over Jesse Evans (Dundy County-Stratton) 16-10, Sr. (Fall 5:06).
3rd Place Match
Riley Mustin (Southern Valley) 13-13, Jr. over Josh Paisley (Cambridge) 5-15, Fr. (Fall 2:53).
5th Place Match
Jonathon Morquecho (Southwest) 7-16, Fr. over Kyle Johnson (Alma) 10-21, Fr. (Fall 1:04).
7th Place Match
Kody Steerman (Maxwell) 0-23, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brandon Wallander of Loomis/Bertrand
2nd Place – Ryan Van Pelt of Southwest
3rd Place – Elmer Gonzalez of Southern Valley
4th Place – Kristopher Collins of Maxwell
5th Place – Colton Barratt of Wauneta-Palisade
6th Place – Josh Mapes of Alma
Round 1
Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:28).
Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. (Fall 4:40).
Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 4:40).
Round 2
Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 2:37).
Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Fall 3:38).
Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:14).
Round 3
Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Fall 1:36).
Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. over Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:23).
Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 0:44).
Round 4
Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. (Fall 1:23).
Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 1:06).
Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
Round 5
Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-2, Sr. over Elmer Gonzalez (Southern Valley) 21-13, Sr. (Fall 5:23).
Ryan Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-12, Jr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 11-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
Kristopher Collins (Maxwell) 3-3, Fr. over Josh Mapes (Alma) 1-29, Fr. (Fall 3:07).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Davis-Mack of Medicine Valley
2nd Place – Max Diederich of Southwest
3rd Place – Shawn Anderson of Southern Valley
4th Place – Kaden Benson of Cambridge
5th Place – Caden Messersmith of Maxwell
Round 1
Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. (Fall 3:19).
Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:48).
Round 2
Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:01).
Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. (MD 16-5).
Round 3
Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. over Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. (TF-1.5 5:25 (16-0)).
Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:20).
Round 4
Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. over Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. (Fall 2:50).
Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Caden Messersmith (Maxwell) 5-18, Fr. (Fall 1:03).
Round 5
Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 16-3, So. over Max Diederich (Southwest) 21-1, Sr. (Dec 9-5).
Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 10-15, So. over Kaden Benson (Cambridge) 18-19, So. (Fall 3:26).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Konner Banzhaf of Cambridge
2nd Place – Justin Anderson of Medicine Valley
3rd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County
4th Place – ALEXANDER DACK of Southwest
5th Place – Tyson McCurdy of Alma
6th Place – Robert Hastings of Arapahoe
7th Place – Tyler King of Dundy County-Stratton
8th Place – Kayson Fassler of Maxwell
1st Place Match
Konner Banzhaf (Cambridge) 29-3, Sr. over Justin Anderson (Medicine Valley) 16-11, Sr. (Fall 1:07).
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 20-7, Jr. over ALEXANDER DACK (Southwest) 20-12, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
5th Place Match
Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 18-17, So. over Robert Hastings (Arapahoe) 9-10, Sr. (Dec 10-3).
7th Place Match
Tyler King (Dundy County-Stratton) 8-10, Jr. over Kayson Fassler (Maxwell) 16-14, Sr. (Fall 2:35).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase Becker of Southern Valley
2nd Place – Joseph Felix of Alma
3rd Place – Justin Pendleton of Medicine Valley
4th Place – Wyatt McConville of Southwest
5th Place – Cody Runner of Cambridge
6th Place – Wesley Throckmorton of Dundy County-Stratton
7th Place – Cash Boland of Maxwell
8th Place – Willis Christner of Wauneta-Palisade
1st Place Match
Chase Becker (Southern Valley) 31-2, Jr. over Joseph Felix (Alma) 20-15, So. (Fall 1:47).
3rd Place Match
Justin Pendleton (Medicine Valley) 18-9, Jr. over Wyatt McConville (Southwest) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4).
5th Place Match
Cody Runner (Cambridge) 13-18, So. over Wesley Throckmorton (Dundy County-Stratton) 5-7, Fr. (Fall 0:48).
7th Place Match
Cash Boland (Maxwell) 1-4, Sr. over Willis Christner (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-17, Jr. (Fall 1:10).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Matthew Pearson of Cambridge
2nd Place – Dalton Shimmin of Arapahoe
3rd Place – Kasey Miller of Southern Valley
4th Place – Cody Truex of Loomis/Bertrand
5th Place – Blayden Gilbert of Maxwell
6th Place – Asher Kahler of Medicine Valley
Round 1
Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:12).
Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. (Fall 4:22).
Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 1:48).
Round 2
Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 2:27).
Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 0:59).
Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:13).
Round 3
Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 1:13).
Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:10).
Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. over Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 0:43).
Round 4
Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. over Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. (TB-1 3-1).
Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 1:24).
Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 1:45).
Round 5
Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 23-9, Jr. over Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 19-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
Kasey Miller (Southern Valley) 18-13, Sr. over Blayden Gilbert (Maxwell) 9-13, So. (Fall 0:42).
Cody Truex (Loomis/Bertrand) 7-11, Jr. over Asher Kahler (Medicine Valley) 2-18, Fr. (Fall 0:24).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Scott Taylor of Medicine Valley
2nd Place – Brady Dawson of Southern Valley
3rd Place – Cody Downey of Southwest
4th Place – Brock White of Loomis/Bertrand
5th Place – Branden Bardell of Maxwell
6th Place – Detric Kasson of Arapahoe
Round 1
Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 2:19).
Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 7-4).
Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Dec 14-8).
Round 2
Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Fall 1:48).
Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. (Fall 2:37).
Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 4:00).
Round 3
Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. (Fall 2:37).
Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Fall 1:21).
Round 4
Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 5-4).
Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. (Fall 4:33).
Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
Round 5
Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 24-4, Sr. over Cody Downey (Southwest) 24-4, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 28-8, Sr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-13, So. (Fall 3:13).
Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 13-13, Sr. over Detric Kasson (Arapahoe) 0-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jesus Felix III of Alma
2nd Place – Trace Doyle of Cambridge
3rd Place – James Hargett of Southern Valley
4th Place – Matt Walker of Maxwell
5th Place – Tanner Brooks of Southwest
6th Place – Monty Farr of Medicine Valley
Round 1
Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).
Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. (Fall 3:32).
James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
Round 2
Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Fall 5:21).
Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. (Fall 3:46).
Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).
Round 3
Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. (MD 10-1).
Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).
Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Fall 2:42).
Round 4
Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. (Fall 3:28).
Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. (Fall 4:50).
James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).
Round 5
Jesus Felix III (Alma) 21-11, Sr. over Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 19-5, Sr. (Dec 6-3).
James Hargett (Southern Valley) 14-17, Fr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 12-13, Jr. (Fall 5:21).
Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 7-18, Jr. over Monty Farr (Medicine Valley) 3-18, Fr. (For.).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Robert Gardner of Arapahoe
2nd Place – Anthony Starr of Southwest
3rd Place – Levi Henderson of Medicine Valley
4th Place – Seth Andrews of Cambridge
5th Place – Jacob Koch of Maxwell
6th Place – Hector Lugo of Alma
Round 1
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 1:28).
Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. over Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. (Dec 4-0).
Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:39).
Round 2
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:19).
Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. (Fall 0:18).
Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (SV-1 11-9).
Round 3
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 2:34).
Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 5:48).
Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:32).
Round 4
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 1:06).
Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. over Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. (Fall 0:49).
Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (For.).
Round 5
Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 30-6, Sr. over Levi Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 5-0).
Anthony Starr (Southwest) 22-11, Jr. over Seth Andrews (Cambridge) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 0:34).
Jacob Koch (Maxwell) 2-5, Jr. over Hector Lugo (Alma) 7-15, Jr. (For.).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – LOGAN KIRCHER of Southwest
2nd Place – Noah Wadleigh of Arapahoe
3rd Place – Dakota Ehart of Dundy County-Stratton
4th Place – Tyler Schultz of Cambridge
5th Place – Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County
6th Place – Trey Pedersen of Maxwell
Round 1
Dakota Ehart (Dundy County-Stratton) 10-4, Jr. over Trey Pedersen (Maxwell) 8-16, Sr. (Fall 1:08).
LOGAN KIRCHER (Southwest) 24-8, So. over Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 5:40).
Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 18-10, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 1:28).
Round 2
Dakota Ehart (Dundy County-Stratton) 10-4, Jr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 5:53).
LOGAN KIRCHER (Southwest) 24-8, So. over Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 18-10, Jr. (Fall 5:37).
Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 12-5, Sr. over Trey Pedersen (Maxwell) 8-16, Sr. (Fall 0:54).
Round 3
Dakota Ehart (Dundy County-Stratton) 10-4, Jr. over Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 18-10, Jr. (Fall 1:49).
Trey Pedersen (Maxwell) 8-16, Sr. over LOGAN KIRCHER (Southwest) 24-8, So. (Fall 3:04).
Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 12-5, Sr. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 1:08).
Round 4
Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 12-5, Sr. over Dakota Ehart (Dundy County-Stratton) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 5-4).
LOGAN KIRCHER (Southwest) 24-8, So. over Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-17, Fr. (Fall 3:27).
Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 18-10, Jr. over Trey Pedersen (Maxwell) 8-16, Sr. (Fall 1:28).
Round 5
LOGAN KIRCHER (Southwest) 24-8, So. over Dakota Ehart (Dundy County-Stratton) 10-4, Jr. (Fall 2:31).
Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 12-5, Sr. over Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 18-10, Jr. (Dec 8-1).
Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-17, Fr. over Trey Pedersen (Maxwell) 8-16, Sr. (Fall 4:57).