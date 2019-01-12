class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358814 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
High School Wrestling Results 1-11

High School Wrestling Results 1-11

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 12, 2019
1 Thayer Central, NE Thayer Central, NE (GET) THAY 15 210.0
2 Burwell, NE Burwell, NE (GET) BUR 17 175.0
3 Sutherland, NE Sutherland, NE (GET) SUTH 9 118.5
4 Elm Creek, NE Elm Creek, NE (GET) EC 12 116.0
5 Alma, NE Alma, NE (GET) ALM 11 109.5
6 North Platte St. Patrick`s, NE North Platte St. Patrick`s, NE (GET) NPSP 7 80.0
7 Lexington JV, NE Lexington, NE (GET) LXJV 9 76.0
8 Norton, KS Norton Community, KS (GET) NT 5 31.0
9 Holdrege, NE Holdrege, NE (GET) HOLD 3 26.0
10 Riverside, NE Riverside, NE (GET) RIVE 3 23.0

 

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Samuel Foster of Sutherland
  • 2nd Place – Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central
  • 3rd Place – Greg Treffer of Lexington JV
  • 4th Place – Landon Klasna of North Platte St. Patrick`s
  • 5th Place – Matteo Canals of Alma
  • 6th Place – Dreyden Roemmich of Holdrege

Round 1

  • Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
  • Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. (Fall 5:25)
  • Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Fall 1:29)

Round 2

  • Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Fall 0:48)
  • Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
  • Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:15)

Round 3

  • Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
  • Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
  • Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Fall 3:08)

Round 4

  • Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. (Fall 4:36)
  • Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Dec 6-0)
  • Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

Round 5

  • Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. (Fall 2:50)
  • Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. (Fall 2:52)
  • Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:17)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central
  • 2nd Place – Colten Dawe of Burwell
  • 3rd Place – Jon Peterka of Sutherland
  • 4th Place – Cooper Casey of Thayer Central
  • 5th Place – Aaron Tavenner of Elm Creek
  • 6th Place – Angel Molina of Lexington JV
  • 7th Place – James Dubbs of Alma
  • 8th Place – Trey Bower of Riverside

1st Place Match

  • Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 21-4, Fr. over Colten Dawe (Burwell) 15-4, So. (Fall 3:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 17-8, Fr. over Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 14-7, So. (Fall 0:48)

5th Place Match

  • Aaron Tavenner (Elm Creek) 7-4, Fr. over Angel Molina (Lexington JV) 10-9, Fr. (Fall 2:06)

7th Place Match

  • James Dubbs (Alma) 4-15, Fr. over Trey Bower (Riverside) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:55)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Keegan Casey of Thayer Central
  • 2nd Place – Coy Gideon of Burwell
  • 3rd Place – travis quintana of Elm Creek
  • 4th Place – Caden Glaze of Elm Creek
  • 5th Place – Carver Powers of Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Bruce Zogg of Sutherland

Round 1

  • Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
  • Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. (Fall 1:03)
  • Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 1:15)

Round 2

  • Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 1:01)
  • Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. (Fall 0:43)
  • travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

Round 3

  • Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. (Fall 2:33)
  • Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
  • travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 0:36)

Round 4

  • Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. (Fall 1:19)
  • Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 0:23)
  • Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 3:22)

Round 5

  • Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. (MD 10-2)
  • travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. over Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. (Fall 1:36)
  • Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 2:12)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Damian Stewart of Thayer Central
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Lantis of Sutherland
  • 3rd Place – Gaven Nutter of North Platte St. Patrick`s
  • 4th Place – Bryton Walz of Elm Creek
  • 5th Place – Brayan Hernandez of Lexington JV

Round 1

  • Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. (Fall 1:54)
  • Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Dec 15-10)

Round 2

  • Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
  • Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:25)

Round 3

  • Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:21)
  • Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 0:47)

Round 4

  • Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 5:53)
  • Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

Round 5

  • Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. over Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. (Fall 2:46)
  • Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:10)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Joel Ostrom of Burwell
  • 2nd Place – Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central
  • 3rd Place – Kevin Sandoval of Lexington JV
  • 4th Place – Marvin McConnell of Sutherland
  • 5th Place – Max Serrano of Elm Creek

Round 1

  • Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. over Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. (Fall 1:06)
  • Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:42)

Round 2

  • Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 0:54)
  • Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. over Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 1:53)

Round 3

  • Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 1:07)
  • Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:35)

Round 4

  • Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. (Fall 0:54)
  • Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:07)

Round 5

  • Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. (Fall 2:27)
  • Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. over Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. (Fall 1:10)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyson McCurdy of Alma
  • 2nd Place – Talan McGill of North Platte St. Patrick`s
  • 3rd Place – Alex Auker of Norton
  • 4th Place – Andrew Engel of Thayer Central
  • 5th Place – Caleb Busch of Burwell
  • 6th Place – Sawyer McGill of North Platte St. Patrick`s

Round 1

  • Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 2:40)
  • Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
  • Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 3:16)

Round 2

  • Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 2:12)
  • Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:43)
  • Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 3:47)

Round 3

  • Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. (Fall 2:45)
  • Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
  • Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 3:20)

Round 4

  • Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. (TB-1 3-1)
  • Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
  • Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 3:52)

Round 5

  • Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
  • Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. over Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. (Fall 5:06)
  • Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Corey Dawe of Burwell
  • 2nd Place – Daylan Russell of Alma
  • 3rd Place – Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick`s
  • 4th Place – Tanakit Rojoradt of Norton
  • 5th Place – Andrew Graf of Alma

Round 1

  • Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. over Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 1:05)
  • Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

Round 2

  • Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
  • Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

Round 3

  • Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
  • Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. over Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. (Fall 3:36)

Round 4

  • Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
  • Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. over Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. (Fall 0:35)

Round 5

  • Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. (MD 10-0)
  • Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:57)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Landon Nichols of North Platte St. Patrick`s
  • 2nd Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
  • 3rd Place – Weston Svoboda of Burwell
  • 4th Place – William Santoyo of Lexington JV
  • 5th Place – Dahrran Cast of Thayer Central

Round 1

  • Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. (Fall 2:32)
  • Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Dec 6-5)

Round 2

  • Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. over Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
  • Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Fall 0:51)

Round 3

  • Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Fall 0:08)
  • Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. over William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)

Round 4

  • Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. over William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. (Fall 3:03)
  • Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 3:03)

Round 5

  • Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 1:27)
  • William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Dec 6-1)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek
  • 2nd Place – Logan Luehring of Thayer Central
  • 3rd Place – Logan Smith of Burwell

Round 1

  • Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 24-11, Sr. over Logan Luehring (Thayer Central) 12-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

Round 2

  • Logan Luehring (Thayer Central) 12-9, Sr. over Logan Smith (Burwell) 5-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

Round 3

  • Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 24-11, Sr. over Logan Smith (Burwell) 5-4, Sr. (Fall 2:36)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Austin Cook of Riverside
  • 2nd Place – CJ Graf of Alma
  • 3rd Place – Jonah Felix of Alma
  • 4th Place – Sophus Moeller Christensen of Burwell
  • 5th Place – Charlie Mitchell of Thayer Central

Round 1

  • Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
  • Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 1:04)

Round 2

  • Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 1:14)
  • CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. over Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 3:53)

Round 3

  • Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. over Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
  • Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 0:30)

Round 4

  • Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 1:39)
  • CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 0:59)

Round 5

  • CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. over Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
  • Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tate Phillipps of Burwell
  • 2nd Place – Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek
  • 3rd Place – Treyton Waldmeier of Thayer Central
  • 4th Place – Sam Melton of North Platte St. Patrick`s
  • 5th Place – Angel Vega of Lexington JV
  • 6th Place – Casey Morgan of Sutherland
  • 7th Place – Bryce Buechter of Riverside
  • 8th Place – Cody Mayfield of Burwell
  • 9th Place – Thunder Linner of Norton
  • 10th Place – Zach Halbert of Alma

1st Place Match

  • Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 14-3, Jr. over Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 1:03)

3rd Place Match

  • Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) 18-10, Fr. over Sam Melton (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 7-5, So. (Inj. 1:35)

5th Place Match

  • Angel Vega (Lexington JV) 12-9, So. over Casey Morgan (Sutherland) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 1:47)

7th Place Match

  • Bryce Buechter (Riverside) 5-14, Jr. over Cody Mayfield (Burwell) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 2:30)

9th Place Match

  • Thunder Linner (Norton) 12-10, Fr. over Zach Halbert (Alma) 5-19, So. (Dec 14-7)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
  • 2nd Place – Gavin White of Sutherland
  • 3rd Place – Buchannan Tietjen of Thayer Central
  • 4th Place – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege
  • 5th Place – Cash Gurney of Burwell
  • 6th Place – Phillip Martinez of Burwell
  • 7th Place – Tyson Glennenmeier of Norton
  • 8th Place – Carlos Romero of Lexington JV
  • 9th Place – Dominic Tolfa of Burwell

1st Place Match

  • Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 26-10, So. over Gavin White (Sutherland) 17-9, Fr. (MD 18-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Buchannan Tietjen (Thayer Central) 12-7, So. over Mason Marquardt (Holdrege) 8-4, Fr. (Fall 4:05)

5th Place Match

  • Cash Gurney (Burwell) 7-9, Fr. over Phillip Martinez (Burwell) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

7th Place Match

  • Tyson Glennenmeier (Norton) 4-5, Jr. over Carlos Romero (Lexington JV) 12-10, So. (Inj. 0:00)

9th Place Match

  • Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – William White of Sutherland
  • 2nd Place – Ayden Molzahn of Alma
  • 3rd Place – Jarod Hergott of Thayer Central
  • 4th Place – Jace Ostrom of Burwell
  • 5th Place – Dakota Haines of Lexington JV
  • 6th Place – Riley Goss of Norton
  • 7th Place – Austin Lee of Sutherland
  • 8th Place – Gabe Trampe of Elm Creek
  • 9th Place – Braiden Moses of Burwell

1st Place Match

  • William White (Sutherland) 24-1, Sr. over Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 18-7, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jarod Hergott (Thayer Central) 19-8, Sr. over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 11-7, So. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

  • Dakota Haines (Lexington JV) 9-8, Jr. over Riley Goss (Norton) 8-10, So. (Fall 0:52)

7th Place Match

  • Austin Lee (Sutherland) 8-14, Fr. over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 2-23, Fr. (Fall 1:18)

9th Place Match

  • Braiden Moses (Burwell) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jackson Feulner of Thayer Central
  • 2nd Place – Joseph Felix of Alma
  • 3rd Place – Alex Gideon of Burwell
  • 4th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington JV
  • 5th Place – Wyatt Myers of Elm Creek
  • 6th Place – Kollin Dudding of Elm Creek
  • 7th Place – Tyler Dawe of Burwell
  • 8th Place – Leyton Mumm of Thayer Central
  • 9th Place – Josh Mapes of Alma

1st Place Match

  • Jackson Feulner (Thayer Central) 21-5, Jr. over Joseph Felix (Alma) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Alex Gideon (Burwell) 13-6, Fr. over Fredy Vargas (Lexington JV) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 2:06)

5th Place Match

  • Wyatt Myers (Elm Creek) 3-5, Sr. over Kollin Dudding (Elm Creek) 16-16, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

  • Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 3-7, Fr. over Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 5-15, So. (Fall 2:18)

9th Place Match

  • Josh Mapes (Alma) 6-17, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

SEM Invite

1 Maxwell, NE Maxwell, NE (GET) Max 17 127.0
2 Southwest, NE Southwest, NE (GET) SW 8 119.5
3 Kearney JV Gold, NE Kearney, NE (GET) KJVG 13 109.0
4 Central Valley, NE Central Valley, NE (GET) CV 6 108.0
5 South Loup, NE South Loup, NE (GET) S/L 11 105.0
6 Overton, NE Overton, NE (GET) OVER 7 94.0
7 Ansley/Litchfield, NE Ansley/Litchfield, NE (GET) A/L 11 79.0
8 Loomis/Bertrand, NE Loomis/Bertrand, NE (GET) L-B 6 76.0
9 Axtell, NE Axtell, NE (GET) AXT 8 72.0
10 Kearney JV Blue, NE Kearney, NE (GET) KBJV 10 68.0
11 Ainsworth, NE Ainsworth, NE (GET) AINS 6 57.0
12 Elwood, NE Elwood, NE (GET) ELW 10 47.5
13 Wilcox-Hildreth, NE Wilcox-Hildreth, NE (GET) Wil/Hil 8 46.0
14 Brady, NE Brady, NE (GET) BRA 5 36.5
15 North Platte JV, NE North Platte, NE (GET) NPJV 10 26.0
15 S-E-M, NE Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, NE (GET) SEM 5 26.0
17 Anselmo-Merna, NE Anselmo-Merna, NE (GET) AM 7 25.0
18 Eustis Farnum, NE Eustis-Farnam, NE (GET) EF 3 13.0
19 Elgin Public Pope John, NE Elgin/Pope John, NE (GET) EPPJ 3 7.0

 

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 2nd Place – Zachary Dickau of Elwood
  • 3rd Place – Aiden Piel of Wilcox-Hildreth
  • 4th Place – Flavia Natatani of Kearney JV Gold

1st Place Match

  • Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 23-5, So. over Zachary Dickau (Elwood) 18-6, So. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

  • Aiden Piel (Wilcox-Hildreth) 10-12, Fr. over Flavia Natatani (Kearney JV Gold) 11-10, Fr. (Fall 1:36)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kyle Oakley of Central Valley
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 3rd Place – Ethan Lawrence of Kearney JV Gold
  • 4th Place – Logan Peterson of South Loup

1st Place Match

  • Kyle Oakley (Central Valley) 22-3, Fr. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 18-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Ethan Lawrence (Kearney JV Gold) 8-11, So. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 18-8, So. (Dec 10-7)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
  • 2nd Place – Shaye Wood of Central Valley
  • 3rd Place – Jeremy Larson of Brady
  • 4th Place – Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte JV

1st Place Match

  • Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 19-2, Fr. over Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 26-2, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jeremy Larson (Brady) 25-3, So. over Skyler Geier-Dodson (North Platte JV) 8-4, So. (Fall 3:52)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cisco Rivas of Kearney JV Gold
  • 2nd Place – Garrett Latimer of Southwest
  • 3rd Place – Timmy Smith of Elwood
  • 4th Place – Jacob Gholson of Maxwell

1st Place Match

  • Cisco Rivas (Kearney JV Gold) 20-4, Fr. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 19-5, So. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Timmy Smith (Elwood) 23-5, Jr. over Jacob Gholson (Maxwell) 18-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tayten Eggleston of South Loup
  • 2nd Place – Trigger Pokorny of Central Valley
  • 3rd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
  • 4th Place – Nick Sutton of Kearney JV Blue

1st Place Match

  • Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 14-3, Sr. over Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 29-4, Jr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney JV Blue) 14-7, Fr. (Fall 2:05)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
  • 2nd Place – Tate Kuchera of Kearney JV Blue
  • 3rd Place – Brett Tryon of Southwest
  • 4th Place – Kaden Bonner of Kearney JV Gold

1st Place Match

  • Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 20-4, Jr. over Tate Kuchera (Kearney JV Blue) 16-4, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Brett Tryon (Southwest) 18-10, So. over Kaden Bonner (Kearney JV Gold) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 11-5)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brett Riggs of Maxwell
  • 2nd Place – Kaden Guerrero of Southwest
  • 3rd Place – Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
  • 4th Place – Oren Pozehl of Ainsworth

1st Place Match

  • Brett Riggs (Maxwell) 30-0, Sr. over Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 22-2, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

3rd Place Match

  • Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-7, So. over Oren Pozehl (Ainsworth) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyson Cepel of Kearney JV Gold
  • 2nd Place – Matthew Van Pelt of Southwest
  • 3rd Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
  • 4th Place – Colt Temple of Ainsworth

1st Place Match

  • Tyson Cepel (Kearney JV Gold) 18-1, Sr. over Matthew Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-6, So. (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-8, So. over Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 12-11, Jr. (For.)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Derek Gibson of Maxwell
  • 2nd Place – Cooper Slingsby of Ansley/Litchfield
  • 3rd Place – Brecken White of Kearney JV Gold
  • 4th Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell

1st Place Match

  • Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 25-5, Jr. over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Brecken White (Kearney JV Gold) 14-4, So. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Christian Smith of Overton
  • 2nd Place – Gavin Robertson of South Loup
  • 3rd Place – Jacob Stieb of S-E-M
  • 4th Place – Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth

1st Place Match

  • Christian Smith (Overton) 12-12, Jr. over Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 16-7, Sr. (Fall 1:50)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Stieb (S-E-M) 16-9, Sr. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 12-12, Jr. (Fall 1:28)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Spencer Bloomer of South Loup
  • 2nd Place – Kaleb Senff of Axtell
  • 3rd Place – Tyler Wolfe of Maxwell
  • 4th Place – Cole Downey of Southwest

1st Place Match

  • Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 13-5, Sr. over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 23-10, So. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyler Wolfe (Maxwell) 25-7, Jr. over Cole Downey (Southwest) 3-4, So. (Fall 2:30)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
  • 2nd Place – Brock White of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 3rd Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield
  • 4th Place – Ashton Smith of Maxwell

1st Place Match

  • Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 9-2, Jr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 4:38)

3rd Place Match

  • Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-8, Fr. over Ashton Smith (Maxwell) 6-11, So. (Fall 4:39)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Schuyler Brown of Overton
  • 2nd Place – Luke Howitt of Maxwell
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Dady of Brady
  • 4th Place – Asher Wedige of Kearney JV Blue

1st Place Match

  • Schuyler Brown (Overton) 3-0, Sr. over Luke Howitt (Maxwell) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Dady (Brady) 14-11, Fr. over Asher Wedige (Kearney JV Blue) 5-8, So. (Fall 0:36)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
  • 2nd Place – Logan Kircher of Southwest
  • 3rd Place – Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest
  • 4th Place – Cyrus Snow of Eustis Farnum

1st Place Match

  • Kien Martin (Overton) 20-1, Jr. over Logan Kircher (Southwest) 12-6, Sr. (Fall 5:07)

3rd Place Match

  • Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 10-8, So. over Cyrus Snow (Eustis Farnum) 8-9, Fr. (M. For.)

 

