High School Wrestling Results 1-11

|1
|Thayer Central, NE
|Thayer Central, NE (GET)
|THAY
|15
|210.0
|2
|Burwell, NE
|Burwell, NE (GET)
|BUR
|17
|175.0
|3
|Sutherland, NE
|Sutherland, NE (GET)
|SUTH
|9
|118.5
|4
|Elm Creek, NE
|Elm Creek, NE (GET)
|EC
|12
|116.0
|5
|Alma, NE
|Alma, NE (GET)
|ALM
|11
|109.5
|6
|North Platte St. Patrick`s, NE
|North Platte St. Patrick`s, NE (GET)
|NPSP
|7
|80.0
|7
|Lexington JV, NE
|Lexington, NE (GET)
|LXJV
|9
|76.0
|8
|Norton, KS
|Norton Community, KS (GET)
|NT
|5
|31.0
|9
|Holdrege, NE
|Holdrege, NE (GET)
|HOLD
|3
|26.0
|10
|Riverside, NE
|Riverside, NE (GET)
|RIVE
|3
|23.0
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Samuel Foster of Sutherland
- 2nd Place – Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central
- 3rd Place – Greg Treffer of Lexington JV
- 4th Place – Landon Klasna of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 5th Place – Matteo Canals of Alma
- 6th Place – Dreyden Roemmich of Holdrege
Round 1
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
- Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. (Fall 5:25)
- Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Fall 1:29)
Round 2
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Fall 0:48)
- Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
- Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:15)
Round 3
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
- Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
- Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Fall 3:08)
Round 4
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. (Fall 4:36)
- Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. over Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. (Dec 6-0)
- Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
Round 5
- Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 24-0, Fr. over Greg Treffer (Lexington JV) 13-5, Fr. (Fall 2:50)
- Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 13-6, Fr. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 18-10, So. (Fall 2:52)
- Matteo Canals (Alma) 3-18, So. over Dreyden Roemmich (Holdrege) 0-14, Fr. (Fall 0:17)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central
- 2nd Place – Colten Dawe of Burwell
- 3rd Place – Jon Peterka of Sutherland
- 4th Place – Cooper Casey of Thayer Central
- 5th Place – Aaron Tavenner of Elm Creek
- 6th Place – Angel Molina of Lexington JV
- 7th Place – James Dubbs of Alma
- 8th Place – Trey Bower of Riverside
1st Place Match
- Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) 21-4, Fr. over Colten Dawe (Burwell) 15-4, So. (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match
- Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 17-8, Fr. over Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 14-7, So. (Fall 0:48)
5th Place Match
- Aaron Tavenner (Elm Creek) 7-4, Fr. over Angel Molina (Lexington JV) 10-9, Fr. (Fall 2:06)
7th Place Match
- James Dubbs (Alma) 4-15, Fr. over Trey Bower (Riverside) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 1:55)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Keegan Casey of Thayer Central
- 2nd Place – Coy Gideon of Burwell
- 3rd Place – travis quintana of Elm Creek
- 4th Place – Caden Glaze of Elm Creek
- 5th Place – Carver Powers of Holdrege
- 6th Place – Bruce Zogg of Sutherland
Round 1
- Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
- Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. (Fall 1:03)
- Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 1:15)
Round 2
- Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 1:01)
- Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. (Fall 0:43)
- travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
Round 3
- Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. (Fall 2:33)
- Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
- travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 0:36)
Round 4
- Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. (Fall 1:19)
- Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 0:23)
- Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 3:22)
Round 5
- Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 21-4, Sr. over Coy Gideon (Burwell) 13-4, Sr. (MD 10-2)
- travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-17, So. over Caden Glaze (Elm Creek) 9-12, So. (Fall 1:36)
- Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-14, Fr. over Bruce Zogg (Sutherland) 2-13, So. (Fall 2:12)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damian Stewart of Thayer Central
- 2nd Place – Jacob Lantis of Sutherland
- 3rd Place – Gaven Nutter of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 4th Place – Bryton Walz of Elm Creek
- 5th Place – Brayan Hernandez of Lexington JV
Round 1
- Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. (Fall 1:54)
- Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Dec 15-10)
Round 2
- Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
- Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:25)
Round 3
- Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:21)
- Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
Round 4
- Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 5:53)
- Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. over Brayan Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
Round 5
- Jacob Lantis (Sutherland) 19-5, Sr. over Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-12, Fr. (Fall 2:46)
- Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 17-8, Sr. over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:10)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joel Ostrom of Burwell
- 2nd Place – Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central
- 3rd Place – Kevin Sandoval of Lexington JV
- 4th Place – Marvin McConnell of Sutherland
- 5th Place – Max Serrano of Elm Creek
Round 1
- Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. over Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. (Fall 1:06)
- Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:42)
Round 2
- Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 0:54)
- Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. over Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
Round 3
- Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. (Fall 1:07)
- Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:35)
Round 4
- Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. (Fall 0:54)
- Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:07)
Round 5
- Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 17-0, Sr. over Dominic Stewart (Thayer Central) 22-5, So. (Fall 2:27)
- Kevin Sandoval (Lexington JV) 9-15, Jr. over Marvin McConnell (Sutherland) 7-13, Sr. (Fall 1:10)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyson McCurdy of Alma
- 2nd Place – Talan McGill of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 3rd Place – Alex Auker of Norton
- 4th Place – Andrew Engel of Thayer Central
- 5th Place – Caleb Busch of Burwell
- 6th Place – Sawyer McGill of North Platte St. Patrick`s
Round 1
- Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 2:40)
- Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
- Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 3:16)
Round 2
- Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 2:12)
- Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. (Fall 3:43)
- Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 3:47)
Round 3
- Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. (Fall 2:45)
- Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
- Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 3:20)
Round 4
- Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. (TB-1 3-1)
- Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
- Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 3:52)
Round 5
- Tyson McCurdy (Alma) 25-5, Sr. over Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
- Alex Auker (Norton) 5-3, Jr. over Andrew Engel (Thayer Central) 13-9, So. (Fall 5:06)
- Caleb Busch (Burwell) 3-10, Fr. over Sawyer McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 8-16, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Corey Dawe of Burwell
- 2nd Place – Daylan Russell of Alma
- 3rd Place – Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 4th Place – Tanakit Rojoradt of Norton
- 5th Place – Andrew Graf of Alma
Round 1
- Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. over Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 1:05)
- Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
Round 2
- Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
- Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 3
- Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
- Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. over Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
Round 4
- Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
- Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. over Tanakit Rojoradt (Norton) 4-14, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
Round 5
- Corey Dawe (Burwell) 14-0, Jr. over Daylan Russell (Alma) 24-3, Jr. (MD 10-0)
- Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 13-14, Fr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 3-13, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Landon Nichols of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 2nd Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
- 3rd Place – Weston Svoboda of Burwell
- 4th Place – William Santoyo of Lexington JV
- 5th Place – Dahrran Cast of Thayer Central
Round 1
- Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. (Fall 2:32)
- Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Dec 6-5)
Round 2
- Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. over Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
- Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Fall 0:51)
Round 3
- Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Fall 0:08)
- Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. over William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)
Round 4
- Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. over William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. (Fall 3:03)
- Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over Weston Svoboda (Burwell) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 3:03)
Round 5
- Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 20-14, Fr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 1:27)
- William Santoyo (Lexington JV) 5-10, Fr. over Dahrran Cast (Thayer Central) 6-20, So. (Dec 6-1)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek
- 2nd Place – Logan Luehring of Thayer Central
- 3rd Place – Logan Smith of Burwell
Round 1
- Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 24-11, Sr. over Logan Luehring (Thayer Central) 12-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
Round 2
- Logan Luehring (Thayer Central) 12-9, Sr. over Logan Smith (Burwell) 5-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
Round 3
- Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 24-11, Sr. over Logan Smith (Burwell) 5-4, Sr. (Fall 2:36)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Austin Cook of Riverside
- 2nd Place – CJ Graf of Alma
- 3rd Place – Jonah Felix of Alma
- 4th Place – Sophus Moeller Christensen of Burwell
- 5th Place – Charlie Mitchell of Thayer Central
Round 1
- Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
- Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 1:04)
Round 2
- Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 1:14)
- CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. over Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 3:53)
Round 3
- Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. over Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
- Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 4
- Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 1:39)
- CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. over Charlie Mitchell (Thayer Central) 1-21, Sr. (Fall 0:59)
Round 5
- CJ Graf (Alma) 10-8, Sr. over Sophus Moeller Christensen (Burwell) 5-5, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
- Austin Cook (Riverside) 11-8, Jr. over Jonah Felix (Alma) 12-16, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tate Phillipps of Burwell
- 2nd Place – Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek
- 3rd Place – Treyton Waldmeier of Thayer Central
- 4th Place – Sam Melton of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 5th Place – Angel Vega of Lexington JV
- 6th Place – Casey Morgan of Sutherland
- 7th Place – Bryce Buechter of Riverside
- 8th Place – Cody Mayfield of Burwell
- 9th Place – Thunder Linner of Norton
- 10th Place – Zach Halbert of Alma
1st Place Match
- Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 14-3, Jr. over Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 1:03)
3rd Place Match
- Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) 18-10, Fr. over Sam Melton (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 7-5, So. (Inj. 1:35)
5th Place Match
- Angel Vega (Lexington JV) 12-9, So. over Casey Morgan (Sutherland) 7-17, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
7th Place Match
- Bryce Buechter (Riverside) 5-14, Jr. over Cody Mayfield (Burwell) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 2:30)
9th Place Match
- Thunder Linner (Norton) 12-10, Fr. over Zach Halbert (Alma) 5-19, So. (Dec 14-7)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
- 2nd Place – Gavin White of Sutherland
- 3rd Place – Buchannan Tietjen of Thayer Central
- 4th Place – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege
- 5th Place – Cash Gurney of Burwell
- 6th Place – Phillip Martinez of Burwell
- 7th Place – Tyson Glennenmeier of Norton
- 8th Place – Carlos Romero of Lexington JV
- 9th Place – Dominic Tolfa of Burwell
1st Place Match
- Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 26-10, So. over Gavin White (Sutherland) 17-9, Fr. (MD 18-5)
3rd Place Match
- Buchannan Tietjen (Thayer Central) 12-7, So. over Mason Marquardt (Holdrege) 8-4, Fr. (Fall 4:05)
5th Place Match
- Cash Gurney (Burwell) 7-9, Fr. over Phillip Martinez (Burwell) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
7th Place Match
- Tyson Glennenmeier (Norton) 4-5, Jr. over Carlos Romero (Lexington JV) 12-10, So. (Inj. 0:00)
9th Place Match
- Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – William White of Sutherland
- 2nd Place – Ayden Molzahn of Alma
- 3rd Place – Jarod Hergott of Thayer Central
- 4th Place – Jace Ostrom of Burwell
- 5th Place – Dakota Haines of Lexington JV
- 6th Place – Riley Goss of Norton
- 7th Place – Austin Lee of Sutherland
- 8th Place – Gabe Trampe of Elm Creek
- 9th Place – Braiden Moses of Burwell
1st Place Match
- William White (Sutherland) 24-1, Sr. over Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 18-7, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jarod Hergott (Thayer Central) 19-8, Sr. over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 11-7, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Dakota Haines (Lexington JV) 9-8, Jr. over Riley Goss (Norton) 8-10, So. (Fall 0:52)
7th Place Match
- Austin Lee (Sutherland) 8-14, Fr. over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 2-23, Fr. (Fall 1:18)
9th Place Match
- Braiden Moses (Burwell) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Feulner of Thayer Central
- 2nd Place – Joseph Felix of Alma
- 3rd Place – Alex Gideon of Burwell
- 4th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington JV
- 5th Place – Wyatt Myers of Elm Creek
- 6th Place – Kollin Dudding of Elm Creek
- 7th Place – Tyler Dawe of Burwell
- 8th Place – Leyton Mumm of Thayer Central
- 9th Place – Josh Mapes of Alma
1st Place Match
- Jackson Feulner (Thayer Central) 21-5, Jr. over Joseph Felix (Alma) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Gideon (Burwell) 13-6, Fr. over Fredy Vargas (Lexington JV) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Myers (Elm Creek) 3-5, Sr. over Kollin Dudding (Elm Creek) 16-16, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
- Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 3-7, Fr. over Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 5-15, So. (Fall 2:18)
9th Place Match
- Josh Mapes (Alma) 6-17, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
SEM Invite
|1
|Maxwell, NE
|Maxwell, NE (GET)
|Max
|17
|127.0
|2
|Southwest, NE
|Southwest, NE (GET)
|SW
|8
|119.5
|3
|Kearney JV Gold, NE
|Kearney, NE (GET)
|KJVG
|13
|109.0
|4
|Central Valley, NE
|Central Valley, NE (GET)
|CV
|6
|108.0
|5
|South Loup, NE
|South Loup, NE (GET)
|S/L
|11
|105.0
|6
|Overton, NE
|Overton, NE (GET)
|OVER
|7
|94.0
|7
|Ansley/Litchfield, NE
|Ansley/Litchfield, NE (GET)
|A/L
|11
|79.0
|8
|Loomis/Bertrand, NE
|Loomis/Bertrand, NE (GET)
|L-B
|6
|76.0
|9
|Axtell, NE
|Axtell, NE (GET)
|AXT
|8
|72.0
|10
|Kearney JV Blue, NE
|Kearney, NE (GET)
|KBJV
|10
|68.0
|11
|Ainsworth, NE
|Ainsworth, NE (GET)
|AINS
|6
|57.0
|12
|Elwood, NE
|Elwood, NE (GET)
|ELW
|10
|47.5
|13
|Wilcox-Hildreth, NE
|Wilcox-Hildreth, NE (GET)
|Wil/Hil
|8
|46.0
|14
|Brady, NE
|Brady, NE (GET)
|BRA
|5
|36.5
|15
|North Platte JV, NE
|North Platte, NE (GET)
|NPJV
|10
|26.0
|15
|S-E-M, NE
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, NE (GET)
|SEM
|5
|26.0
|17
|Anselmo-Merna, NE
|Anselmo-Merna, NE (GET)
|AM
|7
|25.0
|18
|Eustis Farnum, NE
|Eustis-Farnam, NE (GET)
|EF
|3
|13.0
|19
|Elgin Public Pope John, NE
|Elgin/Pope John, NE (GET)
|EPPJ
|3
|7.0
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
- 2nd Place – Zachary Dickau of Elwood
- 3rd Place – Aiden Piel of Wilcox-Hildreth
- 4th Place – Flavia Natatani of Kearney JV Gold
1st Place Match
- Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 23-5, So. over Zachary Dickau (Elwood) 18-6, So. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
- Aiden Piel (Wilcox-Hildreth) 10-12, Fr. over Flavia Natatani (Kearney JV Gold) 11-10, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kyle Oakley of Central Valley
- 2nd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
- 3rd Place – Ethan Lawrence of Kearney JV Gold
- 4th Place – Logan Peterson of South Loup
1st Place Match
- Kyle Oakley (Central Valley) 22-3, Fr. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 18-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Lawrence (Kearney JV Gold) 8-11, So. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 18-8, So. (Dec 10-7)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
- 2nd Place – Shaye Wood of Central Valley
- 3rd Place – Jeremy Larson of Brady
- 4th Place – Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte JV
1st Place Match
- Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 19-2, Fr. over Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 26-2, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jeremy Larson (Brady) 25-3, So. over Skyler Geier-Dodson (North Platte JV) 8-4, So. (Fall 3:52)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cisco Rivas of Kearney JV Gold
- 2nd Place – Garrett Latimer of Southwest
- 3rd Place – Timmy Smith of Elwood
- 4th Place – Jacob Gholson of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Cisco Rivas (Kearney JV Gold) 20-4, Fr. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 19-5, So. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Timmy Smith (Elwood) 23-5, Jr. over Jacob Gholson (Maxwell) 18-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tayten Eggleston of South Loup
- 2nd Place – Trigger Pokorny of Central Valley
- 3rd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
- 4th Place – Nick Sutton of Kearney JV Blue
1st Place Match
- Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 14-3, Sr. over Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 29-4, Jr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney JV Blue) 14-7, Fr. (Fall 2:05)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
- 2nd Place – Tate Kuchera of Kearney JV Blue
- 3rd Place – Brett Tryon of Southwest
- 4th Place – Kaden Bonner of Kearney JV Gold
1st Place Match
- Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 20-4, Jr. over Tate Kuchera (Kearney JV Blue) 16-4, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Brett Tryon (Southwest) 18-10, So. over Kaden Bonner (Kearney JV Gold) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 11-5)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brett Riggs of Maxwell
- 2nd Place – Kaden Guerrero of Southwest
- 3rd Place – Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
- 4th Place – Oren Pozehl of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
- Brett Riggs (Maxwell) 30-0, Sr. over Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 22-2, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-7, So. over Oren Pozehl (Ainsworth) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyson Cepel of Kearney JV Gold
- 2nd Place – Matthew Van Pelt of Southwest
- 3rd Place – Hunter Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
- 4th Place – Colt Temple of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
- Tyson Cepel (Kearney JV Gold) 18-1, Sr. over Matthew Van Pelt (Southwest) 21-6, So. (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-8, So. over Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 12-11, Jr. (For.)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Derek Gibson of Maxwell
- 2nd Place – Cooper Slingsby of Ansley/Litchfield
- 3rd Place – Brecken White of Kearney JV Gold
- 4th Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell
1st Place Match
- Derek Gibson (Maxwell) 25-5, Jr. over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brecken White (Kearney JV Gold) 14-4, So. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Christian Smith of Overton
- 2nd Place – Gavin Robertson of South Loup
- 3rd Place – Jacob Stieb of S-E-M
- 4th Place – Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth
1st Place Match
- Christian Smith (Overton) 12-12, Jr. over Gavin Robertson (South Loup) 16-7, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Stieb (S-E-M) 16-9, Sr. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 12-12, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Spencer Bloomer of South Loup
- 2nd Place – Kaleb Senff of Axtell
- 3rd Place – Tyler Wolfe of Maxwell
- 4th Place – Cole Downey of Southwest
1st Place Match
- Spencer Bloomer (South Loup) 13-5, Sr. over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 23-10, So. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Wolfe (Maxwell) 25-7, Jr. over Cole Downey (Southwest) 3-4, So. (Fall 2:30)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
- 2nd Place – Brock White of Loomis/Bertrand
- 3rd Place – Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield
- 4th Place – Ashton Smith of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 9-2, Jr. over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 4:38)
3rd Place Match
- Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-8, Fr. over Ashton Smith (Maxwell) 6-11, So. (Fall 4:39)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Schuyler Brown of Overton
- 2nd Place – Luke Howitt of Maxwell
- 3rd Place – Kaden Dady of Brady
- 4th Place – Asher Wedige of Kearney JV Blue
1st Place Match
- Schuyler Brown (Overton) 3-0, Sr. over Luke Howitt (Maxwell) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Dady (Brady) 14-11, Fr. over Asher Wedige (Kearney JV Blue) 5-8, So. (Fall 0:36)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
- 2nd Place – Logan Kircher of Southwest
- 3rd Place – Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest
- 4th Place – Cyrus Snow of Eustis Farnum
1st Place Match
- Kien Martin (Overton) 20-1, Jr. over Logan Kircher (Southwest) 12-6, Sr. (Fall 5:07)
3rd Place Match
- Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 10-8, So. over Cyrus Snow (Eustis Farnum) 8-9, Fr. (M. For.)