High School Wrestling Results 1-21

John Higgins Invite, Lexington 1-20
Team Scores
1. Lincoln Southwest 157.0
2. Lexington 149.5
3. Holdrege 143.5
4. Bennington 139.0
5. Scott City 119.0
6. McCook 115.0
7. Gothenburg 113.5
8. Hastings 109.0
9. Adams Central 99.0
10. Sidney 85.5
11. Beatrice 82.5
12. Bellvue West 70.5
13. North Platte 66.0
14. Cozad 48.0
15. Hershey 36.0
16. Holyoke 0.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
2nd Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington
3rd Place – Carson Richards of McCook
4th Place – Tanner York of Beatrice
5th Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
6th Place – Jaxon Morrow of Lincoln Southwest
1st Place Match
Bryce Brown (Hastings) 17-1, Fr. over Andy Rojas (Lexington) 30-3, Jr. (MD 11-2).
3rd Place Match
Carson Richards (McCook) 20-6, Fr. over Tanner York (Beatrice) 27-8, So. (For.).
5th Place Match
Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central ) 26-10, Fr. over Jaxon Morrow (Lincoln Southwest) 21-11, Fr. (For.).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jayson Scott of North Platte
2nd Place – Blayne Kile of Hastings
3rd Place – Theron Tucker of Scott City
4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
5th Place – Trevor Holley of Gothenburg
6th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook
1st Place Match
Jayson Scott (North Platte) 25-2, Jr. over Blayne Kile (Hastings) 9-1, Jr. (Fall 5:02).
3rd Place Match
Theron Tucker (Scott City) 10-4, So. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 9-6, Fr. (Dec 14-8).
5th Place Match
Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 38-4, Sr. over Trevor Felber (McCook) 10-14, So. (Dec 13-6).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
2nd Place – Broc Hall of Bennington
3rd Place – Jacob Kubicka of Adams Central
4th Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
5th Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
6th Place – Jordan Pulver of Lincoln Southwest
1st Place Match
Trey Arellano (Sidney) 37-2, So. over Broc Hall (Bennington) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 3:57).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Kubicka (Adams Central ) 19-6, Sr. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 28-7, So. (For.).
5th Place Match
Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 33-10, So. over Jordan Pulver (Lincoln Southwest) 19-13, So. (For.).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Larson of Gothenburg
2nd Place – Kaden Wren of Scott City
3rd Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central
4th Place – Joel Smith of Hastings
5th Place – Chayton Koch of Lincoln Southwest
6th Place – Ben Garland of Beatrice
1st Place Match
Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 32-4, Sr. over Kaden Wren (Scott City) 13-1, Fr. (Dec 8-4).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Barry (Adams Central ) 27-7, Jr. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 18-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2).
5th Place Match
Chayton Koch (Lincoln Southwest) 26-7, Fr. over Ben Garland (Beatrice) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:33).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Laux of Hastings
2nd Place – Devin Delancey of Bennington
3rd Place – Oscar Baird of Bellvue West
4th Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
5th Place – KC Higer of Sidney
6th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Connor Laux (Hastings) 23-1, Jr. over Devin Delancey (Bennington) 27-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0).
3rd Place Match
Oscar Baird (Bellvue West) 19-6, Sr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 11-8, So. (TF-1.5 4:12 (18-2)).
5th Place Match
KC Higer (Sidney) 29-11, So. over Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 27-17, Jr. (Fall 0:37).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jake Cluxton of Bennington
2nd Place – Austin Probasco of Lexington
3rd Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege
4th Place – Alec Manzano of North Platte
5th Place – Justin Hundertmark of Scott City
6th Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
1st Place Match
Jake Cluxton (Bennington) 24-1, Sr. over Austin Probasco (Lexington) 21-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 18-6, Jr. over Alec Manzano (North Platte) 12-14, Jr. (Fall 4:25).
5th Place Match
Justin Hundertmark (Scott City) 3-9, So. over Brody Raines (Sidney) 28-11, Fr. (M. For.).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Josh Pokorny of Bennington
2nd Place – Zach Hurlbert of Holdrege
3rd Place – Nolan Koehler of Bellvue West
4th Place – Jacob Mackley of Hershey
5th Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
6th Place – Kaihden Brown of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Josh Pokorny (Bennington) 35-1, Sr. over Zach Hurlbert (Holdrege) 9-4, Jr. (Fall 4:00).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Koehler (Bellvue West) 21-11, Jr. over Jacob Mackley (Hershey) 29-10, Jr. (Fall 4:59).
5th Place Match
Riley Kopf (Lexington) 16-5, So. over Kaihden Brown (Gothenburg) 16-10, Sr. (RULE).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney
2nd Place – Jarret Jurgens of Scott City
3rd Place – Logan MacDonald of Bennington
4th Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington
5th Place – Jacob Adams of Beatrice
6th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Derek Robb (Sidney) 38-0, Jr. over Jarret Jurgens (Scott City) 14-1, Jr. (MD 8-0).
3rd Place Match
Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 35-2, Jr. over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 35-3, Jr. (Dec 9-8).
5th Place Match
Jacob Adams (Beatrice) 14-20, Sr. over Wyatt Anderson (Gothenburg) 28-18, Sr. (For.).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Wyatt Hayes of Scott City
2nd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington
3rd Place – Jacob Pinkerton of Beatrice
4th Place – Tyler Carstens of Lincoln Southwest
5th Place – Dawson Brannen of Bellvue West
6th Place – Dunncan Rogers of McCook
1st Place Match
Wyatt Hayes (Scott City) 14-0, So. over Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 23-6, Jr. (Fall 1:46).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Pinkerton (Beatrice) 27-3, Sr. over Tyler Carstens (Lincoln Southwest) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
5th Place Match
Dawson Brannen (Bellvue West) 14-8, Jr. over Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 18-9, Sr. (For.).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege
2nd Place – Braiden Ruffin of North Platte
3rd Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
4th Place – Corey Brown of Adams Central
5th Place – Levi Miller of Bellvue West
6th Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington
1st Place Match
Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 27-0, . over Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) 28-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Damen Pape (Hastings) 26-1, Fr. over Corey Brown (Adams Central ) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 6-0).
5th Place Match
Levi Miller (Bellvue West) 19-7, Sr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 20-11, Sr. (RULE).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Justin Shaw of Lincoln Southwest
2nd Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad
3rd Place – Chaten Edgren of Holdrege
4th Place – Logan Vrbas of McCook
5th Place – Jason Stevens of Beatrice
6th Place – Zane Platter of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Justin Shaw (Lincoln Southwest) 28-2, Sr. over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 22-7, Sr. (MD 9-1).
3rd Place Match
Chaten Edgren (Holdrege) 18-9, Sr. over Logan Vrbas (McCook) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 2:12).
5th Place Match
Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 19-9, Jr. over Zane Platter (Gothenburg) 13-16, Jr. (Fall 0:48).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jarrett Myers of Lincoln Southwest
2nd Place – Jaret Matson of McCook
3rd Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg
4th Place – Kyle Sherwood of Scott City
5th Place – Ethan Mullen of Adams Central
6th Place – Thomas McNeil of Hershey
1st Place Match
Jarrett Myers (Lincoln Southwest) 25-1, Jr. over Jaret Matson (McCook) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 6:00).
3rd Place Match
Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 35-9, Jr. over Kyle Sherwood (Scott City) 13-4, So. (Fall 2:45).
5th Place Match
Ethan Mullen (Adams Central ) 21-7, Sr. over Thomas McNeil (Hershey) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 4:03).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Clanton of Lincoln Southwest
2nd Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook
3rd Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege
4th Place – Bryan McGahan of Hershey
5th Place – Tyson Bruce of Bennington
6th Place – David Duncan of Beatrice
1st Place Match
Connor Clanton (Lincoln Southwest) 28-1, Sr. over Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 3:17).
3rd Place Match
Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 25-2, Jr. over Bryan McGahan (Hershey) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 10-3).
5th Place Match
Tyson Bruce (Bennington) 27-10, Sr. over David Duncan (Beatrice) 18-7, Jr. (MD 14-6).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Brenn of Holdrege
2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
3rd Place – Zachary Wioskowski of Adams Central
4th Place – Colin Giron of McCook
5th Place – Jason Brunk of Bennington
6th Place – Dillon Holsteen of Lincoln Southwest
1st Place Match
Hunter Brenn (Holdrege) 21-2, Jr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 8-2, So. (Fall 3:59).
3rd Place Match
Zachary Wioskowski (Adams Central ) 25-6, Jr. over Colin Giron (McCook) 18-10, So. (Fall 1:43).
5th Place Match
Jason Brunk (Bennington) 24-13, Sr. over Dillon Holsteen (Lincoln Southwest) 15-17, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
Loup Platte Conference Wrestling Results 1-21
Team Scores
1. Kearney Catholic 161.0
2. Ord 126.0
3. Gibbon 125.0
4. Wood River 106.0
5. Centura 71.5
6. Doniphan-Trumbull 71.0
7. Ravenna 68.0
8. St. Paul 62.0
9. Arcadia-Loup City 56.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Layne Shiers of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Koltyn Forbes of Wood River
3rd Place – Landon Zeckser of Doniphan-Trumbull
4th Place – Nate Ruhl of Centura
Round 1
Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 20-7, Fr. over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 13-16, So. (Fall 0:20).
Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 33-11, Fr. over Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2).
Round 2
Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 20-7, Fr. over Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-9, Fr. (MD 11-2).
Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 33-11, Fr. over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 13-16, So. (Fall 1:26).
Round 3
Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 20-7, Fr. over Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 33-11, Fr. (Dec 7-0).
Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-9, Fr. over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 13-16, So. (Fall 1:33).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gabriel Hilliard of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Tyric Beattie of Gibbon
3rd Place – Jacob Paczosa of St. Paul
4th Place – Ryan Bond of Wood River
1st Place Match
Gabriel Hilliard (Kearney Catholic) 18-14, Jr. over Tyric Beattie (Gibbon) 7-4, So. (Fall 1:34).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Paczosa (St. Paul) 16-8, Jr. over Ryan Bond (Wood River) 26-13, So. (Fall 2:33).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River
2nd Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
3rd Place – Dustin Charron of Centura
4th Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord
1st Place Match
Evan Waddington (Wood River) 20-1, So. over Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 7-3).
3rd Place Match
Dustin Charron (Centura) 20-10, So. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 13-13, So. (Fall 2:29).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tylor Tobler of Ravenna
2nd Place – Austen Spike of Doniphan-Trumbull
3rd Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic
4th Place – James Price of Centura
1st Place Match
Tylor Tobler (Ravenna) 24-5, Sr. over Austen Spike (Doniphan-Trumbull) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 1:42).
3rd Place Match
Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 17-6, So. over James Price (Centura) 17-7, Sr. (Fall 0:30).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Fleshman of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Chace Bond of Wood River
3rd Place – Jackson Ulrich of Ord
4th Place – Lane Brown of Gibbon
1st Place Match
Carter Fleshman (Kearney Catholic) 27-2, Sr. over Chace Bond (Wood River) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0).
3rd Place Match
Jackson Ulrich (Ord) 19-12, Sr. over Lane Brown (Gibbon) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Eric Pacheco of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Jarred Hulinsky of St. Paul
3rd Place – Gavin Eddy of Centura
4th Place – Mckway Scott of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
Eric Pacheco (Kearney Catholic) 30-2, Sr. over Jarred Hulinsky (St. Paul) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 2:12).
3rd Place Match
Gavin Eddy (Centura) 18-14, Sr. over Mckway Scott (Arcadia-Loup City) 27-8, Sr. (Fall 3:52).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ty Connely of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Clayton Shoemaker of Ord
3rd Place – Camden Thompson of Wood River
4th Place – Riley Mrkvicka of St. Paul
1st Place Match
Ty Connely (Kearney Catholic) 17-4, Sr. over Clayton Shoemaker (Ord) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:19).
3rd Place Match
Camden Thompson (Wood River) 27-17, So. over Riley Mrkvicka (St. Paul) 10-16, Jr. (Dec 7-3).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Marc Zeckser of Doniphan-Trumbull
2nd Place – Jack Keating of Kearney Catholic
3rd Place – Jacob Tracy of Gibbon
4th Place – Tanner Knight of Ord
1st Place Match
Marc Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 28-1, Sr. over Jack Keating (Kearney Catholic) 23-3, Sr. (Fall 1:31).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Tracy (Gibbon) 21-5, Jr. over Tanner Knight (Ord) 23-6, Sr. (M. For.).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Matthew Feldner of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Greg Keezer of Ravenna
3rd Place – Kaden Dawe of Ord
4th Place – Alex Wiese of Wood River
1st Place Match
Matthew Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 19-11, So. over Greg Keezer (Ravenna) 8-15, Sr. (Fall 2:40).
3rd Place Match
Kaden Dawe (Ord) 22-8, Sr. over Alex Wiese (Wood River) 9-14, Jr. (Fall 0:41).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gavin Trompke of Ord
2nd Place – Javier Murillo of Gibbon
3rd Place – Zack Bomberger of Centura
4th Place – Tyson Trotter of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
Gavin Trompke (Ord) 22-5, Sr. over Javier Murillo (Gibbon) 8-2, Sr. (Dec 12-6).
3rd Place Match
Zack Bomberger (Centura) 17-13, Sr. over Tyson Trotter (Arcadia-Loup City) 21-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brad Baasch of Doniphan-Trumbull
2nd Place – Cole Fousek of St. Paul
3rd Place – Jacob Lech of Ord
4th Place – Jared Curlo of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
Brad Baasch (Doniphan-Trumbull) 29-1, Sr. over Cole Fousek (St. Paul) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 2:25).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Lech (Ord) 20-6, Jr. over Jared Curlo (Arcadia-Loup City) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 1:32).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ethan Gabriel of Ord
2nd Place – Wyatt Kee of Gibbon
3rd Place – Michael Anderson of Centura
Round 1
Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 23-1, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 14-6, . over Michael Anderson (Centura) 10-13, Fr. (Fall 2:00).
Round 2
Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 23-1, Fr. over Michael Anderson (Centura) 10-13, Fr. (Inj. 0:00).
Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 14-6, . over () , . (Bye).
Round 3
Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 23-1, Fr. over Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 14-6, . (Dec 6-1).
Michael Anderson (Centura) 10-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Collin Smyth of Gibbon
2nd Place – Diego Guerrero of Wood River
3rd Place – Austin Simmons of Centura
4th Place – Darius Flessner of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Collin Smyth (Gibbon) 22-4, Sr. over Diego Guerrero (Wood River) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 3:08).
3rd Place Match
Austin Simmons (Centura) 20-14, So. over Darius Flessner (Ravenna) 18-13, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lane Hruby of Arcadia-Loup City
2nd Place – Jose Murillo of Gibbon
3rd Place – Sheridan Schiltz of Ravenna
4th Place – CJ Hoevet of Ord
1st Place Match
Lane Hruby (Arcadia-Loup City) 9-0, Sr. over Jose Murillo (Gibbon) 16-10, Sr. (Fall 0:39).
3rd Place Match
Sheridan Schiltz (Ravenna) 13-14, Jr. over CJ Hoevet (Ord) 11-15, Fr. (Fall 3:16).