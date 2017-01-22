High School Wrestling Results 1-21

John Higgins Invite, Lexington 1-20

Team Scores

1. Lincoln Southwest 157.0

2. Lexington 149.5

3. Holdrege 143.5

4. Bennington 139.0

5. Scott City 119.0

6. McCook 115.0

7. Gothenburg 113.5

8. Hastings 109.0

9. Adams Central 99.0

10. Sidney 85.5

11. Beatrice 82.5

12. Bellvue West 70.5

13. North Platte 66.0

14. Cozad 48.0

15. Hershey 36.0

16. Holyoke 0.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings

2nd Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington

3rd Place – Carson Richards of McCook

4th Place – Tanner York of Beatrice

5th Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central

6th Place – Jaxon Morrow of Lincoln Southwest

1st Place Match

Bryce Brown (Hastings) 17-1, Fr. over Andy Rojas (Lexington) 30-3, Jr. (MD 11-2).

3rd Place Match

Carson Richards (McCook) 20-6, Fr. over Tanner York (Beatrice) 27-8, So. (For.).

5th Place Match

Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central ) 26-10, Fr. over Jaxon Morrow (Lincoln Southwest) 21-11, Fr. (For.).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jayson Scott of North Platte

2nd Place – Blayne Kile of Hastings

3rd Place – Theron Tucker of Scott City

4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

5th Place – Trevor Holley of Gothenburg

6th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook

1st Place Match

Jayson Scott (North Platte) 25-2, Jr. over Blayne Kile (Hastings) 9-1, Jr. (Fall 5:02).

3rd Place Match

Theron Tucker (Scott City) 10-4, So. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 9-6, Fr. (Dec 14-8).

5th Place Match

Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 38-4, Sr. over Trevor Felber (McCook) 10-14, So. (Dec 13-6).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney

2nd Place – Broc Hall of Bennington

3rd Place – Jacob Kubicka of Adams Central

4th Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

5th Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

6th Place – Jordan Pulver of Lincoln Southwest

1st Place Match

Trey Arellano (Sidney) 37-2, So. over Broc Hall (Bennington) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 3:57).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Kubicka (Adams Central ) 19-6, Sr. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 28-7, So. (For.).

5th Place Match

Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 33-10, So. over Jordan Pulver (Lincoln Southwest) 19-13, So. (For.).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Larson of Gothenburg

2nd Place – Kaden Wren of Scott City

3rd Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central

4th Place – Joel Smith of Hastings

5th Place – Chayton Koch of Lincoln Southwest

6th Place – Ben Garland of Beatrice

1st Place Match

Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 32-4, Sr. over Kaden Wren (Scott City) 13-1, Fr. (Dec 8-4).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Barry (Adams Central ) 27-7, Jr. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 18-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2).

5th Place Match

Chayton Koch (Lincoln Southwest) 26-7, Fr. over Ben Garland (Beatrice) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:33).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Laux of Hastings

2nd Place – Devin Delancey of Bennington

3rd Place – Oscar Baird of Bellvue West

4th Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington

5th Place – KC Higer of Sidney

6th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Connor Laux (Hastings) 23-1, Jr. over Devin Delancey (Bennington) 27-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0).

3rd Place Match

Oscar Baird (Bellvue West) 19-6, Sr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 11-8, So. (TF-1.5 4:12 (18-2)).

5th Place Match

KC Higer (Sidney) 29-11, So. over Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 27-17, Jr. (Fall 0:37).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jake Cluxton of Bennington

2nd Place – Austin Probasco of Lexington

3rd Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege

4th Place – Alec Manzano of North Platte

5th Place – Justin Hundertmark of Scott City

6th Place – Brody Raines of Sidney

1st Place Match

Jake Cluxton (Bennington) 24-1, Sr. over Austin Probasco (Lexington) 21-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 18-6, Jr. over Alec Manzano (North Platte) 12-14, Jr. (Fall 4:25).

5th Place Match

Justin Hundertmark (Scott City) 3-9, So. over Brody Raines (Sidney) 28-11, Fr. (M. For.).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Josh Pokorny of Bennington

2nd Place – Zach Hurlbert of Holdrege

3rd Place – Nolan Koehler of Bellvue West

4th Place – Jacob Mackley of Hershey

5th Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

6th Place – Kaihden Brown of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Josh Pokorny (Bennington) 35-1, Sr. over Zach Hurlbert (Holdrege) 9-4, Jr. (Fall 4:00).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Koehler (Bellvue West) 21-11, Jr. over Jacob Mackley (Hershey) 29-10, Jr. (Fall 4:59).

5th Place Match

Riley Kopf (Lexington) 16-5, So. over Kaihden Brown (Gothenburg) 16-10, Sr. (RULE).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney

2nd Place – Jarret Jurgens of Scott City

3rd Place – Logan MacDonald of Bennington

4th Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

5th Place – Jacob Adams of Beatrice

6th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Derek Robb (Sidney) 38-0, Jr. over Jarret Jurgens (Scott City) 14-1, Jr. (MD 8-0).

3rd Place Match

Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 35-2, Jr. over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 35-3, Jr. (Dec 9-8).

5th Place Match

Jacob Adams (Beatrice) 14-20, Sr. over Wyatt Anderson (Gothenburg) 28-18, Sr. (For.).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Wyatt Hayes of Scott City

2nd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

3rd Place – Jacob Pinkerton of Beatrice

4th Place – Tyler Carstens of Lincoln Southwest

5th Place – Dawson Brannen of Bellvue West

6th Place – Dunncan Rogers of McCook

1st Place Match

Wyatt Hayes (Scott City) 14-0, So. over Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 23-6, Jr. (Fall 1:46).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Pinkerton (Beatrice) 27-3, Sr. over Tyler Carstens (Lincoln Southwest) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

5th Place Match

Dawson Brannen (Bellvue West) 14-8, Jr. over Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 18-9, Sr. (For.).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege

2nd Place – Braiden Ruffin of North Platte

3rd Place – Damen Pape of Hastings

4th Place – Corey Brown of Adams Central

5th Place – Levi Miller of Bellvue West

6th Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington

1st Place Match

Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 27-0, . over Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) 28-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Damen Pape (Hastings) 26-1, Fr. over Corey Brown (Adams Central ) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Levi Miller (Bellvue West) 19-7, Sr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 20-11, Sr. (RULE).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Justin Shaw of Lincoln Southwest

2nd Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad

3rd Place – Chaten Edgren of Holdrege

4th Place – Logan Vrbas of McCook

5th Place – Jason Stevens of Beatrice

6th Place – Zane Platter of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Justin Shaw (Lincoln Southwest) 28-2, Sr. over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 22-7, Sr. (MD 9-1).

3rd Place Match

Chaten Edgren (Holdrege) 18-9, Sr. over Logan Vrbas (McCook) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 2:12).

5th Place Match

Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 19-9, Jr. over Zane Platter (Gothenburg) 13-16, Jr. (Fall 0:48).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jarrett Myers of Lincoln Southwest

2nd Place – Jaret Matson of McCook

3rd Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg

4th Place – Kyle Sherwood of Scott City

5th Place – Ethan Mullen of Adams Central

6th Place – Thomas McNeil of Hershey

1st Place Match

Jarrett Myers (Lincoln Southwest) 25-1, Jr. over Jaret Matson (McCook) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 6:00).

3rd Place Match

Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 35-9, Jr. over Kyle Sherwood (Scott City) 13-4, So. (Fall 2:45).

5th Place Match

Ethan Mullen (Adams Central ) 21-7, Sr. over Thomas McNeil (Hershey) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 4:03).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Clanton of Lincoln Southwest

2nd Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook

3rd Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege

4th Place – Bryan McGahan of Hershey

5th Place – Tyson Bruce of Bennington

6th Place – David Duncan of Beatrice

1st Place Match

Connor Clanton (Lincoln Southwest) 28-1, Sr. over Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 3:17).

3rd Place Match

Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 25-2, Jr. over Bryan McGahan (Hershey) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 10-3).

5th Place Match

Tyson Bruce (Bennington) 27-10, Sr. over David Duncan (Beatrice) 18-7, Jr. (MD 14-6).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hunter Brenn of Holdrege

2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington

3rd Place – Zachary Wioskowski of Adams Central

4th Place – Colin Giron of McCook

5th Place – Jason Brunk of Bennington

6th Place – Dillon Holsteen of Lincoln Southwest

1st Place Match

Hunter Brenn (Holdrege) 21-2, Jr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 8-2, So. (Fall 3:59).

3rd Place Match

Zachary Wioskowski (Adams Central ) 25-6, Jr. over Colin Giron (McCook) 18-10, So. (Fall 1:43).

5th Place Match

Jason Brunk (Bennington) 24-13, Sr. over Dillon Holsteen (Lincoln Southwest) 15-17, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

Loup Platte Conference Wrestling Results 1-21

Team Scores

1. Kearney Catholic 161.0

2. Ord 126.0

3. Gibbon 125.0

4. Wood River 106.0

5. Centura 71.5

6. Doniphan-Trumbull 71.0

7. Ravenna 68.0

8. St. Paul 62.0

9. Arcadia-Loup City 56.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Layne Shiers of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Koltyn Forbes of Wood River

3rd Place – Landon Zeckser of Doniphan-Trumbull

4th Place – Nate Ruhl of Centura

Round 1

Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 20-7, Fr. over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 13-16, So. (Fall 0:20).

Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 33-11, Fr. over Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2).

Round 2

Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 20-7, Fr. over Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-9, Fr. (MD 11-2).

Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 33-11, Fr. over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 13-16, So. (Fall 1:26).

Round 3

Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 20-7, Fr. over Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 33-11, Fr. (Dec 7-0).

Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-9, Fr. over Nate Ruhl (Centura) 13-16, So. (Fall 1:33).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gabriel Hilliard of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Tyric Beattie of Gibbon

3rd Place – Jacob Paczosa of St. Paul

4th Place – Ryan Bond of Wood River

1st Place Match

Gabriel Hilliard (Kearney Catholic) 18-14, Jr. over Tyric Beattie (Gibbon) 7-4, So. (Fall 1:34).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Paczosa (St. Paul) 16-8, Jr. over Ryan Bond (Wood River) 26-13, So. (Fall 2:33).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Evan Waddington of Wood River

2nd Place – Daniel Escandon of Gibbon

3rd Place – Dustin Charron of Centura

4th Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord

1st Place Match

Evan Waddington (Wood River) 20-1, So. over Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 7-3).

3rd Place Match

Dustin Charron (Centura) 20-10, So. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 13-13, So. (Fall 2:29).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tylor Tobler of Ravenna

2nd Place – Austen Spike of Doniphan-Trumbull

3rd Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic

4th Place – James Price of Centura

1st Place Match

Tylor Tobler (Ravenna) 24-5, Sr. over Austen Spike (Doniphan-Trumbull) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 1:42).

3rd Place Match

Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 17-6, So. over James Price (Centura) 17-7, Sr. (Fall 0:30).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Fleshman of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Chace Bond of Wood River

3rd Place – Jackson Ulrich of Ord

4th Place – Lane Brown of Gibbon

1st Place Match

Carter Fleshman (Kearney Catholic) 27-2, Sr. over Chace Bond (Wood River) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0).

3rd Place Match

Jackson Ulrich (Ord) 19-12, Sr. over Lane Brown (Gibbon) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Eric Pacheco of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Jarred Hulinsky of St. Paul

3rd Place – Gavin Eddy of Centura

4th Place – Mckway Scott of Arcadia-Loup City

1st Place Match

Eric Pacheco (Kearney Catholic) 30-2, Sr. over Jarred Hulinsky (St. Paul) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 2:12).

3rd Place Match

Gavin Eddy (Centura) 18-14, Sr. over Mckway Scott (Arcadia-Loup City) 27-8, Sr. (Fall 3:52).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ty Connely of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Clayton Shoemaker of Ord

3rd Place – Camden Thompson of Wood River

4th Place – Riley Mrkvicka of St. Paul

1st Place Match

Ty Connely (Kearney Catholic) 17-4, Sr. over Clayton Shoemaker (Ord) 17-9, So. (Fall 1:19).

3rd Place Match

Camden Thompson (Wood River) 27-17, So. over Riley Mrkvicka (St. Paul) 10-16, Jr. (Dec 7-3).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Marc Zeckser of Doniphan-Trumbull

2nd Place – Jack Keating of Kearney Catholic

3rd Place – Jacob Tracy of Gibbon

4th Place – Tanner Knight of Ord

1st Place Match

Marc Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 28-1, Sr. over Jack Keating (Kearney Catholic) 23-3, Sr. (Fall 1:31).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Tracy (Gibbon) 21-5, Jr. over Tanner Knight (Ord) 23-6, Sr. (M. For.).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Matthew Feldner of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Greg Keezer of Ravenna

3rd Place – Kaden Dawe of Ord

4th Place – Alex Wiese of Wood River

1st Place Match

Matthew Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 19-11, So. over Greg Keezer (Ravenna) 8-15, Sr. (Fall 2:40).

3rd Place Match

Kaden Dawe (Ord) 22-8, Sr. over Alex Wiese (Wood River) 9-14, Jr. (Fall 0:41).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavin Trompke of Ord

2nd Place – Javier Murillo of Gibbon

3rd Place – Zack Bomberger of Centura

4th Place – Tyson Trotter of Arcadia-Loup City

1st Place Match

Gavin Trompke (Ord) 22-5, Sr. over Javier Murillo (Gibbon) 8-2, Sr. (Dec 12-6).

3rd Place Match

Zack Bomberger (Centura) 17-13, Sr. over Tyson Trotter (Arcadia-Loup City) 21-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brad Baasch of Doniphan-Trumbull

2nd Place – Cole Fousek of St. Paul

3rd Place – Jacob Lech of Ord

4th Place – Jared Curlo of Arcadia-Loup City

1st Place Match

Brad Baasch (Doniphan-Trumbull) 29-1, Sr. over Cole Fousek (St. Paul) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 2:25).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Lech (Ord) 20-6, Jr. over Jared Curlo (Arcadia-Loup City) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 1:32).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ethan Gabriel of Ord

2nd Place – Wyatt Kee of Gibbon

3rd Place – Michael Anderson of Centura

Round 1

Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 23-1, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 14-6, . over Michael Anderson (Centura) 10-13, Fr. (Fall 2:00).

Round 2

Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 23-1, Fr. over Michael Anderson (Centura) 10-13, Fr. (Inj. 0:00).

Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 14-6, . over () , . (Bye).

Round 3

Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 23-1, Fr. over Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 14-6, . (Dec 6-1).

Michael Anderson (Centura) 10-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Collin Smyth of Gibbon

2nd Place – Diego Guerrero of Wood River

3rd Place – Austin Simmons of Centura

4th Place – Darius Flessner of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Collin Smyth (Gibbon) 22-4, Sr. over Diego Guerrero (Wood River) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 3:08).

3rd Place Match

Austin Simmons (Centura) 20-14, So. over Darius Flessner (Ravenna) 18-13, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lane Hruby of Arcadia-Loup City

2nd Place – Jose Murillo of Gibbon

3rd Place – Sheridan Schiltz of Ravenna

4th Place – CJ Hoevet of Ord

1st Place Match

Lane Hruby (Arcadia-Loup City) 9-0, Sr. over Jose Murillo (Gibbon) 16-10, Sr. (Fall 0:39).

3rd Place Match

Sheridan Schiltz (Ravenna) 13-14, Jr. over CJ Hoevet (Ord) 11-15, Fr. (Fall 3:16).