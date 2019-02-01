class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363249 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
High School Wrestling Results 2-1

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 1, 2019
High School Wrestling Results 2-1
FKC/TWC Wrestling Meet-KRVN Photo
1 Amherst 229.0
2 Shelton 139.0
3 Elwood 130.0
4 Axtell 115.0
5 Elm Creek 87.0
6 Loomis/Bertrand 81.0
7 Pleasanton 76.0
8 Overton 62.0
9 Harvard 59.0
10 Wilcox-Hildreth 43.5
11 Franklin 33.0
12 Red Cloud/Blue Hill 28.0
13 Eustis-Farnam 24.0
14 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 21.0
15 Kenesaw 20.0

 

Individual

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
  • 2nd Place – Dalton Hansen of Harvard
  • 3rd Place – Zachary Dickau of Elwood
  • 4th Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Drew Freeze of Amherst
  • 6th Place – Aiden Piel of Wilcox-Hildreth

1st Place Match

  • Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 33-4, Jr. over Dalton Hansen (Harvard) 25-8, Jr. (Fall 3:23)

3rd Place Match

  • Zachary Dickau (Elwood) 31-11, So. over Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 35-9, So. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Aiden Piel (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-17, Fr. over Drew Freeze (Amherst) 19-20, So. (DFF)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Oscar Medina of Harvard
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Fox of Axtell
  • 3rd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 4th Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Aaron Tavenner of Elm Creek
  • 6th Place – trevor Klingelhoefer of Amherst

1st Place Match

  • Oscar Medina (Harvard) 20-12, Jr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 25-19, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 30-12, Jr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

  • trevor Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 15-15, Fr. over Aaron Tavenner (Elm Creek) 11-8, Fr. (DFF)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
  • 2nd Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek
  • 3rd Place – Mason Lammers of Pleasanton
  • 4th Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 5th Place – Curtis Kniffen of Overton

1st Place Match

  • Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 34-4, Jr. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 37-6, So. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Mason Lammers (Pleasanton) 18-22, Fr. over Sam Tourney (Shelton) 21-14, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

  • Curtis Kniffen (Overton) 3-19, So. over () , . (DFF)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
  • 2nd Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
  • 3rd Place – Timmy Smith of Elwood
  • 4th Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Trevor Kuehn of Kenesaw
  • 6th Place – John Kenney of Loomis/Bertrand

1st Place Match

  • Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 36-1, Fr. over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 30-18, Fr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Timmy Smith (Elwood) 36-11, Jr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 27-18, So. over Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 17-11, So. (DFF)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
  • 2nd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
  • 3rd Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst
  • 4th Place – Ryan Johnson of Overton
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Bryan Herrick of Eustis-Farnam
  • 6th Place – Ethan Dack of Shelton

1st Place Match

  • Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 19-0, Sr. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 35-6, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 27-15, Fr. over Ryan Johnson (Overton) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match

  • Ethan Dack (Shelton) 12-21, Jr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 8-12, Sr. (DFF)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
  • 2nd Place – Riley Ritner of Wilcox-Hildreth
  • 3rd Place – Castor Ruyle of Shelton
  • 4th Place – Joseph French of Axtell
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Jakob Graham of Amherst
  • 6th Place – Jadeyn Kohl of Elwood

1st Place Match

  • Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 32-10, So. over Riley Ritner (Wilcox-Hildreth) 24-11, Sr. (Dec 13-7)

3rd Place Match

  • Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 15-14, Jr. over Joseph French (Axtell) 4-7, So. (Fall 1:44)

5th Place Match

  • Jakob Graham (Amherst) 8-18, So. over Jadeyn Kohl (Elwood) 6-21, Fr. (DFF)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Samuel Florell of Amherst
  • 2nd Place – Raul Clouse of Elwood
  • 3rd Place – Lane Lieb of Wilcox-Hildreth
  • 4th Place – Mason King of Shelton
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Cody Hollibaugh of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
  • 6th Place – Barett Haussermann of Franklin

1st Place Match

  • Samuel Florell (Amherst) 18-2, Sr. over Raul Clouse (Elwood) 21-4, Sr. (Fall 2:56)

3rd Place Match

  • Lane Lieb (Wilcox-Hildreth) 22-15, So. over Mason King (Shelton) 8-15, So. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

  • Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 4-26, Fr. over Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 9-24, Jr. (DFF)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Conner Schutz of Elwood
  • 2nd Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
  • 3rd Place – Michael Kautz of Shelton
  • 4th Place – Jerome Zimmerman of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Aaron Skaggs of Axtell
  • 6th Place – Kollin Dudding of Elm Creek

1st Place Match

  • Conner Schutz (Elwood) 16-3, So. over Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 33-7, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

3rd Place Match

  • Michael Kautz (Shelton) 27-9, Sr. over Jerome Zimmerman (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 19-19, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

5th Place Match

  • Kollin Dudding (Elm Creek) 18-22, Sr. over Aaron Skaggs (Axtell) 17-16, So. (DFF)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Leroy Garcia of Shelton
  • 2nd Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell
  • 3rd Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst
  • 4th Place – Caleb Gaughen of Harvard
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Christian Smith of Overton
  • 6th Place – Sean Duffy of Kenesaw

1st Place Match

  • Leroy Garcia (Shelton) 23-14, Sr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 25-14, So. over Caleb Gaughen (Harvard) 19-18, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

5th Place Match

  • Christian Smith (Overton) 21-21, Jr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 12-16, Fr. (DFF)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
  • 2nd Place – Chase Haussermann of Franklin
  • 3rd Place – Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 4th Place – Jacob Stieb of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 5th Place – Ben Tiede of Elwood

1st Place Match

  • Jarin Potts (Amherst) 23-5, Jr. over Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 29-17, So. over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 24-17, Sr. (Fall 1:13)

5th Place Match

  • Ben Tiede (Elwood) 9-20, So. over () , . (DFF)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kaleb Senff of Axtell
  • 2nd Place – Kyle Hort of Elwood
  • 3rd Place – Ethan Brock of Amherst
  • 4th Place – Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth

Round 1

  • Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 29-12, So. over Kyle Hort (Elwood) 11-17, So. (Fall 1:55)
  • Ethan Brock (Amherst) 13-20, Sr. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 2:31)

Round 2

  • Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 29-12, So. over Ethan Brock (Amherst) 13-20, Sr. (Fall 0:36)
  • Kyle Hort (Elwood) 11-17, So. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 1:08)

Round 3

  • Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 29-12, So. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
  • Kyle Hort (Elwood) 11-17, So. over Ethan Brock (Amherst) 13-20, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst
  • 2nd Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
  • 3rd Place – Brock White of Loomis/Bertrand
  • 4th Place – Blaine Minnick of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – Cauy Bennett of Elwood
  • 6th Place – Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

1st Place Match

  • Drew Bogard (Amherst) 28-7, So. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 15-4, Jr. (Fall 2:18)

3rd Place Match

  • Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-12, Sr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

5th Place Match

  • Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-23, Fr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 22-17, Jr. (DFF)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alex Slagle of Shelton
  • 2nd Place – Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst
  • 3rd Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek
  • 4th Place – Joseph Kahrs of Franklin

Round 1

  • Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 28-14, Sr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-28, So. (Dec 7-3)
  • Alex Slagle (Shelton) 27-7, Sr. over Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 24-17, So. (Fall 4:25)

Round 2

  • Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 24-17, So. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-28, So. (Fall 1:11)
  • Alex Slagle (Shelton) 27-7, Sr. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 4:55)

Round 3

  • Alex Slagle (Shelton) 27-7, Sr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-28, So. (Fall 1:30)
  • Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 24-17, So. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 3:25)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
  • 2nd Place – Cyrus Snow of Eustis-Farnam
  • 3rd Place – Carsen Reiners of Elwood
  • 4th Place – Thomas Kirby of Axtell
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 6th Place – JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton
  • 6th Place – Alex Booe of Loomis/Bertrand

1st Place Match

  • Kien Martin (Overton) 32-4, Jr. over Cyrus Snow (Eustis-Farnam) 13-10, Fr. (Fall 3:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Carsen Reiners (Elwood) 13-20, Fr. over Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 11-23, Jr. (Fall 2:30)

5th Place Match

  • JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 8-32, Fr. over Alex Booe (Loomis/Bertrand) 4-25, Jr. (DFF)

Southwest Conference Wrestling

Varsity Team Scores
1 Broken Bow 187.5
2 Valentine 155.5
3 Cozad 126.0
4 McCook 105.0
5 Minden 73.0
6 Ogallala 61.0
7 Gothenburg 45.0
8 Ainsworth 16.0

 

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jarrett Battershaw of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Jullian Stiver of McCook

1st Place Match

  • Jarrett Battershaw (Valentine) 25-5, Sr. over Jullian Stiver (McCook) 15-11, Fr. (Fall 3:18)

3rd Place Match

  • () , . over () , . (Bye)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
  • 2nd Place – Evan Smith of Minden
  • 3rd Place – Lazaro Perez of Ogallala
  • 4th Place – Cody Miller of Valentine

1st Place Match

  • Jace Russman (Cozad) 38-1, Sr. over Evan Smith (Minden) 30-15, Fr. (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match

  • Lazaro Perez (Ogallala) 16-11, Jr. over Cody Miller (Valentine) 19-10, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
  • 3rd Place – Hunter Heath of Minden
  • 4th Place – Tobin Olson of Valentine

1st Place Match

  • Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 35-6, Sr. over Talyn Campbell (McCook) 25-15, So. (Dec 13-8)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Heath (Minden) 35-9, So. over Tobin Olson (Valentine) 18-13, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place – Corbin Libich of Gothenburg
  • 3rd Place – Corbyn Sattler of Cozad
  • 4th Place – Holden Mundorf of Valentine

1st Place Match

  • Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 39-4, So. over Corbin Libich (Gothenburg) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 0:28)

3rd Place Match

  • Corbyn Sattler (Cozad) 20-22, Jr. over Holden Mundorf (Valentine) 9-11, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
  • 3rd Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow
  • 4th Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

  • Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 31-0, Jr. over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 37-9, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 38-8, Jr. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 33-8, Sr. (M. For.)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Morgan McGinley of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Matthew Ambler of Broken Bow
  • 3rd Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad
  • 4th Place – Tate Felber of McCook

1st Place Match

  • Morgan McGinley (Valentine) 20-5, Jr. over Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 2:32)

3rd Place Match

  • Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 19-12, Jr. over Tate Felber (McCook) 13-11, So. (Fall 4:35)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala
  • 3rd Place – Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
  • 4th Place – Gage Fries of Minden

1st Place Match

  • Chase Olson (Valentine) 25-2, Jr. over Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 38-4, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 34-12, So. over Gage Fries (Minden) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 2:09)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
  • 3rd Place – Brendan Libich of Gothenburg
  • 4th Place – Tagg Buechle of Valentine

1st Place Match

  • Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 35-4, Sr. over Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Brendan Libich (Gothenburg) 16-15, Jr. over Tagg Buechle (Valentine) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 2:00)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
  • 2nd Place – Eduardo Gonzalez of Minden
  • 3rd Place – Hunter Skalsky of Ogallala
  • 4th Place – Joseph Kain of McCook

1st Place Match

  • Caleb Long (Valentine) 25-0, Sr. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Minden) 31-11, Jr. (Fall 4:48)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Skalsky (Ogallala) 24-20, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 5-9, Jr. (Fall 2:07)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad
  • 3rd Place – Lane McGinley of Valentine
  • 4th Place – Aiden Smith of Minden

1st Place Match

  • Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 40-2, So. over Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 33-11, Jr. (For.)

3rd Place Match

  • Lane McGinley (Valentine) 25-4, Sr. over Aiden Smith (Minden) 40-6, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
  • 2nd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
  • 3rd Place – Brennan Seitsinger of Gothenburg
  • 4th Place – Noah Visger of Minden

1st Place Match

  • Alec Langan (McCook) 32-4, So. over Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Brennan Seitsinger (Gothenburg) 15-16, Sr. over Noah Visger (Minden) 9-13, So. (Fall 1:58)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Colton Duda of Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place – Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
  • 3rd Place – Jared Cole of McCook
  • 4th Place – Rhett Witt of Valentine

1st Place Match

  • Colton Duda (Broken Bow) 36-8, Sr. over Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 17-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jared Cole (McCook) 17-14, Sr. over Rhett Witt (Valentine) 7-10, So. (Fall 3:47)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Colin Giron of McCook
  • 2nd Place – Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
  • 3rd Place – Grant Tomsen of Minden
  • 4th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad

1st Place Match

  • Colin Giron (McCook) 13-6, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-11, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

3rd Place Match

  • Grant Tomsen (Minden) 22-11, Sr. over Cade Stott (Cozad) 23-15, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
  • 2nd Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
  • 3rd Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
  • 4th Place – Joel Gonzalez of Minden

1st Place Match

  • Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 33-4, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 28-14, Sr. over Joel Gonzalez (Minden) 28-15, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

 

