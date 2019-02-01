High School Wrestling Results 2-1

|1
|Amherst
|229.0
|2
|Shelton
|139.0
|3
|Elwood
|130.0
|4
|Axtell
|115.0
|5
|Elm Creek
|87.0
|6
|Loomis/Bertrand
|81.0
|7
|Pleasanton
|76.0
|8
|Overton
|62.0
|9
|Harvard
|59.0
|10
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|43.5
|11
|Franklin
|33.0
|12
|Red Cloud/Blue Hill
|28.0
|13
|Eustis-Farnam
|24.0
|14
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|21.0
|15
|Kenesaw
|20.0
Individual
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
- 2nd Place – Dalton Hansen of Harvard
- 3rd Place – Zachary Dickau of Elwood
- 4th Place – Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Drew Freeze of Amherst
- 6th Place – Aiden Piel of Wilcox-Hildreth
1st Place Match
- Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 33-4, Jr. over Dalton Hansen (Harvard) 25-8, Jr. (Fall 3:23)
3rd Place Match
- Zachary Dickau (Elwood) 31-11, So. over Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 35-9, So. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Piel (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-17, Fr. over Drew Freeze (Amherst) 19-20, So. (DFF)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Oscar Medina of Harvard
- 2nd Place – Jacob Fox of Axtell
- 3rd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
- 4th Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Aaron Tavenner of Elm Creek
- 6th Place – trevor Klingelhoefer of Amherst
1st Place Match
- Oscar Medina (Harvard) 20-12, Jr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 25-19, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 30-12, Jr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- trevor Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 15-15, Fr. over Aaron Tavenner (Elm Creek) 11-8, Fr. (DFF)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaiah Shields of Amherst
- 2nd Place – Koby Smith of Elm Creek
- 3rd Place – Mason Lammers of Pleasanton
- 4th Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 5th Place – Curtis Kniffen of Overton
1st Place Match
- Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 34-4, Jr. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 37-6, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Lammers (Pleasanton) 18-22, Fr. over Sam Tourney (Shelton) 21-14, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Curtis Kniffen (Overton) 3-19, So. over () , . (DFF)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quentyn Frank of Amherst
- 2nd Place – Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
- 3rd Place – Timmy Smith of Elwood
- 4th Place – Cinch Kiger of Overton
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Trevor Kuehn of Kenesaw
- 6th Place – John Kenney of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
- Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 36-1, Fr. over Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 30-18, Fr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Timmy Smith (Elwood) 36-11, Jr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 27-18, So. over Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 17-11, So. (DFF)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
- 2nd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
- 3rd Place – Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst
- 4th Place – Ryan Johnson of Overton
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Bryan Herrick of Eustis-Farnam
- 6th Place – Ethan Dack of Shelton
1st Place Match
- Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 19-0, Sr. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 35-6, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 27-15, Fr. over Ryan Johnson (Overton) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Dack (Shelton) 12-21, Jr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 8-12, Sr. (DFF)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
- 2nd Place – Riley Ritner of Wilcox-Hildreth
- 3rd Place – Castor Ruyle of Shelton
- 4th Place – Joseph French of Axtell
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Jakob Graham of Amherst
- 6th Place – Jadeyn Kohl of Elwood
1st Place Match
- Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 32-10, So. over Riley Ritner (Wilcox-Hildreth) 24-11, Sr. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
- Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 15-14, Jr. over Joseph French (Axtell) 4-7, So. (Fall 1:44)
5th Place Match
- Jakob Graham (Amherst) 8-18, So. over Jadeyn Kohl (Elwood) 6-21, Fr. (DFF)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Samuel Florell of Amherst
- 2nd Place – Raul Clouse of Elwood
- 3rd Place – Lane Lieb of Wilcox-Hildreth
- 4th Place – Mason King of Shelton
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Cody Hollibaugh of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
- 6th Place – Barett Haussermann of Franklin
1st Place Match
- Samuel Florell (Amherst) 18-2, Sr. over Raul Clouse (Elwood) 21-4, Sr. (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
- Lane Lieb (Wilcox-Hildreth) 22-15, So. over Mason King (Shelton) 8-15, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 4-26, Fr. over Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 9-24, Jr. (DFF)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Conner Schutz of Elwood
- 2nd Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
- 3rd Place – Michael Kautz of Shelton
- 4th Place – Jerome Zimmerman of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Aaron Skaggs of Axtell
- 6th Place – Kollin Dudding of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
- Conner Schutz (Elwood) 16-3, So. over Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 33-7, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
3rd Place Match
- Michael Kautz (Shelton) 27-9, Sr. over Jerome Zimmerman (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 19-19, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
5th Place Match
- Kollin Dudding (Elm Creek) 18-22, Sr. over Aaron Skaggs (Axtell) 17-16, So. (DFF)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Leroy Garcia of Shelton
- 2nd Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell
- 3rd Place – Riley Gallaway of Amherst
- 4th Place – Caleb Gaughen of Harvard
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Christian Smith of Overton
- 6th Place – Sean Duffy of Kenesaw
1st Place Match
- Leroy Garcia (Shelton) 23-14, Sr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 25-14, So. over Caleb Gaughen (Harvard) 19-18, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
- Christian Smith (Overton) 21-21, Jr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 12-16, Fr. (DFF)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jarin Potts of Amherst
- 2nd Place – Chase Haussermann of Franklin
- 3rd Place – Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand
- 4th Place – Jacob Stieb of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 5th Place – Ben Tiede of Elwood
1st Place Match
- Jarin Potts (Amherst) 23-5, Jr. over Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 29-17, So. over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 24-17, Sr. (Fall 1:13)
5th Place Match
- Ben Tiede (Elwood) 9-20, So. over () , . (DFF)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kaleb Senff of Axtell
- 2nd Place – Kyle Hort of Elwood
- 3rd Place – Ethan Brock of Amherst
- 4th Place – Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth
Round 1
- Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 29-12, So. over Kyle Hort (Elwood) 11-17, So. (Fall 1:55)
- Ethan Brock (Amherst) 13-20, Sr. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 2:31)
Round 2
- Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 29-12, So. over Ethan Brock (Amherst) 13-20, Sr. (Fall 0:36)
- Kyle Hort (Elwood) 11-17, So. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 1:08)
Round 3
- Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 29-12, So. over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 15-20, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
- Kyle Hort (Elwood) 11-17, So. over Ethan Brock (Amherst) 13-20, Sr. (Fall 1:30)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Drew Bogard of Amherst
- 2nd Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
- 3rd Place – Brock White of Loomis/Bertrand
- 4th Place – Blaine Minnick of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – Cauy Bennett of Elwood
- 6th Place – Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
1st Place Match
- Drew Bogard (Amherst) 28-7, So. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 15-4, Jr. (Fall 2:18)
3rd Place Match
- Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 24-12, Sr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
- Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-23, Fr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 22-17, Jr. (DFF)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Slagle of Shelton
- 2nd Place – Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst
- 3rd Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek
- 4th Place – Joseph Kahrs of Franklin
Round 1
- Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 28-14, Sr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-28, So. (Dec 7-3)
- Alex Slagle (Shelton) 27-7, Sr. over Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 24-17, So. (Fall 4:25)
Round 2
- Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 24-17, So. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-28, So. (Fall 1:11)
- Alex Slagle (Shelton) 27-7, Sr. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 4:55)
Round 3
- Alex Slagle (Shelton) 27-7, Sr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-28, So. (Fall 1:30)
- Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 24-17, So. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 28-14, Sr. (Fall 3:25)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kien Martin of Overton
- 2nd Place – Cyrus Snow of Eustis-Farnam
- 3rd Place – Carsen Reiners of Elwood
- 4th Place – Thomas Kirby of Axtell
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 6th Place – JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton
- 6th Place – Alex Booe of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
- Kien Martin (Overton) 32-4, Jr. over Cyrus Snow (Eustis-Farnam) 13-10, Fr. (Fall 3:24)
3rd Place Match
- Carsen Reiners (Elwood) 13-20, Fr. over Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 11-23, Jr. (Fall 2:30)
5th Place Match
- JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 8-32, Fr. over Alex Booe (Loomis/Bertrand) 4-25, Jr. (DFF)
Southwest Conference Wrestling
|Varsity Team Scores
|
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jarrett Battershaw of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Jullian Stiver of McCook
1st Place Match
- Jarrett Battershaw (Valentine) 25-5, Sr. over Jullian Stiver (McCook) 15-11, Fr. (Fall 3:18)
3rd Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
- 2nd Place – Evan Smith of Minden
- 3rd Place – Lazaro Perez of Ogallala
- 4th Place – Cody Miller of Valentine
1st Place Match
- Jace Russman (Cozad) 38-1, Sr. over Evan Smith (Minden) 30-15, Fr. (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match
- Lazaro Perez (Ogallala) 16-11, Jr. over Cody Miller (Valentine) 19-10, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
- 3rd Place – Hunter Heath of Minden
- 4th Place – Tobin Olson of Valentine
1st Place Match
- Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 35-6, Sr. over Talyn Campbell (McCook) 25-15, So. (Dec 13-8)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Heath (Minden) 35-9, So. over Tobin Olson (Valentine) 18-13, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Corbin Libich of Gothenburg
- 3rd Place – Corbyn Sattler of Cozad
- 4th Place – Holden Mundorf of Valentine
1st Place Match
- Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 39-4, So. over Corbin Libich (Gothenburg) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 0:28)
3rd Place Match
- Corbyn Sattler (Cozad) 20-22, Jr. over Holden Mundorf (Valentine) 9-11, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 3rd Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow
- 4th Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
- Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 31-0, Jr. over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 37-9, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 38-8, Jr. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 33-8, Sr. (M. For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Morgan McGinley of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Matthew Ambler of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad
- 4th Place – Tate Felber of McCook
1st Place Match
- Morgan McGinley (Valentine) 20-5, Jr. over Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 2:32)
3rd Place Match
- Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 19-12, Jr. over Tate Felber (McCook) 13-11, So. (Fall 4:35)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
- 4th Place – Gage Fries of Minden
1st Place Match
- Chase Olson (Valentine) 25-2, Jr. over Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 38-4, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 34-12, So. over Gage Fries (Minden) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 2:09)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Brendan Libich of Gothenburg
- 4th Place – Tagg Buechle of Valentine
1st Place Match
- Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 35-4, Sr. over Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Brendan Libich (Gothenburg) 16-15, Jr. over Tagg Buechle (Valentine) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 2:00)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Eduardo Gonzalez of Minden
- 3rd Place – Hunter Skalsky of Ogallala
- 4th Place – Joseph Kain of McCook
1st Place Match
- Caleb Long (Valentine) 25-0, Sr. over Eduardo Gonzalez (Minden) 31-11, Jr. (Fall 4:48)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Skalsky (Ogallala) 24-20, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 5-9, Jr. (Fall 2:07)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Lane McGinley of Valentine
- 4th Place – Aiden Smith of Minden
1st Place Match
- Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 40-2, So. over Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 33-11, Jr. (For.)
3rd Place Match
- Lane McGinley (Valentine) 25-4, Sr. over Aiden Smith (Minden) 40-6, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 2nd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Brennan Seitsinger of Gothenburg
- 4th Place – Noah Visger of Minden
1st Place Match
- Alec Langan (McCook) 32-4, So. over Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brennan Seitsinger (Gothenburg) 15-16, Sr. over Noah Visger (Minden) 9-13, So. (Fall 1:58)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colton Duda of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
- 3rd Place – Jared Cole of McCook
- 4th Place – Rhett Witt of Valentine
1st Place Match
- Colton Duda (Broken Bow) 36-8, Sr. over Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 17-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jared Cole (McCook) 17-14, Sr. over Rhett Witt (Valentine) 7-10, So. (Fall 3:47)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colin Giron of McCook
- 2nd Place – Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Grant Tomsen of Minden
- 4th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
1st Place Match
- Colin Giron (McCook) 13-6, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-11, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
- Grant Tomsen (Minden) 22-11, Sr. over Cade Stott (Cozad) 23-15, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
- 2nd Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
- 4th Place – Joel Gonzalez of Minden
1st Place Match
- Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 33-4, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 36-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 28-14, Sr. over Joel Gonzalez (Minden) 28-15, Sr. (Fall 1:26)