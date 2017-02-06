High School Wrestling Results

GNAC Team Scores 2-4

1. Kearney 159.5

2. Scottsbluff 120.5

3. Columbus 107.0

4. Lexington 101.0

5. Norfolk 75.0

6. Hastings 66.5

7. North Platte 24.5

8. McCook 10.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings

2nd Place – Brayden Smith of Kearney

3rd Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington

4th Place – Aaron Dittmer of Norfolk

5th Place – Corey Parsons of North Platte

Round 1

Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. over Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. (Dec 8-6).

Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Dec 8-7).

Round 2

Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Fall 0:47).

Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. (MD 19-7).

Round 3

Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. (For.).

Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Fall 4:33).

Round 4

Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0).

Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Fall 2:49).

Round 5

Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. (Dec 5-3).

Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. (MD 18-4).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Kucera of Columbus

2nd Place – Kevin Price of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Rylie Steele of Kearney

4th Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington

5th Place – Dylan Miller of Hastings

6th Place – Alex Sotelo of Norfolk

Round 1

Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:32).

Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Fall 4:47).

Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. (MD 15-2).

Round 2

Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. (Fall 3:06).

Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Dec 6-3).

Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0)).

Round 3

Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. (Fall 4:34).

Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-2)).

Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. (MD 9-0).

Round 4

Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. (Fall 3:39).

Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Dec 4-2).

Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:32).

Round 5

Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Fall 4:38).

Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. (Fall 1:17).

Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-0)).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Phillip Moomey of Kearney

2nd Place – Jayson Scott of North Platte

3rd Place – Noah Matteo of Norfolk

4th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings

5th Place – Alex Rodriguez of Columbus

Round 1

Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. over Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. (Fall 4:53).

Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 3:59).

Round 2

Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 1:10).

Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:57 (17-0)).

Round 3

Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. (Fall 0:24).

Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 2:59).

Round 4

Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. (Fall 1:23).

Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 0:30).

Round 5

Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. (Fall 1:08).

Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. (Dec 7-0).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Gauge McBride of Kearney

3rd Place – Joel Smith of Hastings

4th Place – Vinny Leibert of Lexington

5th Place – Connor Dush of Columbus

6th Place – Travis Lamm of Norfolk

Round 1

Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (Fall 0:58).

Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 9-2).

Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (Dec 6-2).

Round 2

Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. (Fall 4:13).

Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (Fall 1:22).

Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (Dec 4-2).

Round 3

Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:03 (19-3)).

Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (Fall 3:16).

Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. over Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. (Dec 2-0).

Round 4

Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. (Fall 5:29).

Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. (TF-1.5 4:39 (17-2)).

Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (Fall 1:28).

Round 5

Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. (Fall 1:01).

Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (MD 14-0).

Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (SV-1 6-4).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick James of Kearney

2nd Place – Connor Laux of Hastings

3rd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington

4th Place – Dom Tridle of North Platte

5th Place – Jackson Reeves of Norfolk

Round 1

Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 1:13).

Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. over Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. (MD 12-4).

Round 2

Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:48 (17-2)).

Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. (TF-1.5 2:37 (15-0)).

Round 3

Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. (TF-1.5 2:47 (18-3)).

Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 1:19).

Round 4

Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:57 (17-2)).

Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. over Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:28 (15-0)).

Round 5

Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. (Dec 11-7).

Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 4:47).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Austin Probasco of Lexington

2nd Place – Brayden Splater of Norfolk

3rd Place – Tyson Cepel of Kearney

4th Place – Cade Fullner of Columbus

Round 1

Austin Probasco (Lexington) 24-9, Sr. over Cade Fullner (Columbus) 27-13, So. (MD 10-1).

Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 27-17, Fr. over Tyson Cepel (Kearney) 17-12, So. (Dec 10-8).

Round 2

Austin Probasco (Lexington) 24-9, Sr. over Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 27-17, Fr. (Dec 10-6).

Tyson Cepel (Kearney) 17-12, So. over Cade Fullner (Columbus) 27-13, So. (MD 13-5).

Round 3

Austin Probasco (Lexington) 24-9, Sr. over Tyson Cepel (Kearney) 17-12, So. (Dec 6-2).

Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 27-17, Fr. over Cade Fullner (Columbus) 27-13, So. (Dec 3-2).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Rodriquez of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Teontae Wilson of Kearney

3rd Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

4th Place – Blake McDonald of Norfolk

5th Place – Luke Wilkie of Hastings

6th Place – Paxton Myers of Columbus

Round 1

Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-1)).

Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. (Fall 0:58).

Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 3:44).

Round 2

Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 1:00).

Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 0:19).

Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (Fall 0:56).

Round 3

Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 0:39).

Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (Fall 1:32).

Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. over Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 3:05).

Round 4

Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. (Fall 0:39).

Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 0:54).

Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 5:32).

Round 5

Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:33 (16-1)).

Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 0:45).

Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

2nd Place – Carson Zwingman of Columbus

3rd Place – Ethan Behmer of Norfolk

4th Place – Jud Kuchera of Kearney

5th Place – Joseph Kain of McCook

Round 1

Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. over Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:51).

Round 2

Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:40).

Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. (Fall 3:46).

Round 3

Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. (M. For.).

Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:05).

Round 4

Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 0:50).

Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:19).

Round 5

Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1)).

Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. (M. For.).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

2nd Place – Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Trey Grube of Kearney

4th Place – Anthony DeAnda of Columbus

5th Place – Landon FlyingHawk of Norfolk

6th Place – Justin McQuillin of North Platte

Round 1

Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Fall 3:14).

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. (Fall 5:29).

Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2).

Round 2

Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (Fall 1:57).

Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. (Fall 1:22).

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Fall 2:55).

Round 3

Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. over Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. (SV-1 5-3).

Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Fall 0:27).

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (Fall 3:43).

Round 4

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 4-0).

Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (For.).

Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Dec 5-2).

Round 5

Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. (Fall 5:27).

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. (Fall 1:19).

Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (For.).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings

2nd Place – Zach Baldwin of Columbus

3rd Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington

4th Place – Reece Nicol of Kearney

5th Place – Zachary Hintz of Norfolk

6th Place – Kody Hahn of McCook

Round 1

Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 0:10).

Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 3:12).

Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

Round 2

Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (Fall 2:49).

Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. (Fall 5:46).

Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 0:38).

Round 3

Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. (Fall 1:58).

Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 0:45).

Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (Fall 2:42).

Round 4

Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 1:45).

Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (For.).

Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 2:52).

Round 5

Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. (MD 12-2).

Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. over Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. (UTB 1-0).

Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (MD 8-0).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Salem Harsh of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Alexander Thompson of Norfolk

3rd Place – Tyler Tracy of Kearney

4th Place – Kasten Grape of Columbus

5th Place – Austin Kreutzer of McCook

6th Place – Tanner Rowe of Lexington

Round 1

Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 1:25).

Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. (Fall 0:35).

Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53).

Round 2

Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:50).

Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. (Fall 1:38).

Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (MD 14-4).

Round 3

Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. (Fall 4:58).

Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 2:52).

Round 4

Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. (Dec 10-5).

Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:28).

Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:43).

Round 5

Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. (Dec 10-6).

Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:28).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Colton Wolfe of Columbus

2nd Place – Kobe Paez of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Sean Jackson of Kearney

4th Place – Dalton Freiberg of Norfolk

Round 1

Colton Wolfe (Columbus) 51-0, Sr. over Dalton Freiberg (Norfolk) 25-15, Jr. (Fall 0:40).

Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 30-11, Sr. over Sean Jackson (Kearney) 26-12, Jr. (Dec 13-9).

Round 2

Colton Wolfe (Columbus) 51-0, Sr. over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 30-11, Sr. (Fall 0:37).

Sean Jackson (Kearney) 26-12, Jr. over Dalton Freiberg (Norfolk) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 7-1).

Round 3

Colton Wolfe (Columbus) 51-0, Sr. over Sean Jackson (Kearney) 26-12, Jr. (Fall 0:33).

Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 30-11, Sr. over Dalton Freiberg (Norfolk) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 8-2).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – garrett nelson of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Izzy Bautista of Kearney

3rd Place – Wyatt Olcott of Columbus

4th Place – Ignacio Cantero Garcia of Norfolk

5th Place – Stacy Northrup of North Platte

Round 1

garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. (MD 14-6).

Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 5:02).

Round 2

Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. over Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57).

garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 1:55).

Round 3

Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 0:42).

Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. over Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 1:33).

Round 4

Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. over Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. (Fall 3:06).

garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 1:48).

Round 5

garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 1:23).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lee Herrington of Kearney

2nd Place – Genaro Gurrola of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Cy Marshall of Columbus

4th Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington

5th Place – Conner Cowling of Norfolk

6th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook

7th Place – Bradley Swanson of North Platte

1st Place Match

Lee Herrington (Kearney) 35-2, Jr. over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 36-4, Sr. (Fall 1:49).

3rd Place Match

Cy Marshall (Columbus) 44-7, Sr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 13-5, So. (Dec 4-2).

5th Place Match

Conner Cowling (Norfolk) 4-4, So. over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 1-3, So. (Fall 0:57).

7th Place Match

Bradley Swanson (North Platte) 3-13, So. over () , . (Bye).

SWC Meet Friday Feb 3rd

1. Valentine 240.5

2. Broken Bow 170.0

3. Gothenburg 156.0

4. McCook 110.0

5. Cozad 67.5

6. Ogallala 35.0

7. Minden 26.0

8. Ainsworth 20.0

Tournament Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine

2nd Place – Carson Richards of McCook

3rd Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad

4th Place – Corben Libich of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Chase Olson (Valentine) 7-1, Fr. over Carson Richards (McCook) 28-7, Fr. (Dec 7-1).

3rd Place Match

Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 29-15, Fr. over Corben Libich (Gothenburg) 32-19, Fr. (MD 13-4).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine

2nd Place – Trevor Holley of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow

4th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook

1st Place Match

Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 24-0, Fr. over Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 42-5, Sr. (Fall 3:21).

3rd Place Match

Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 34-5, So. over Trevor Felber (McCook) 13-20, So. (Dec 8-1).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Clayton Glendy of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

1st Place Match

Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) 39-1, Sr. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 38-12, So. (Dec 7-1).

3rd Place Match

Jace Russman (Cozad) 32-11, So. over () , . (Bye).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jordan Kelber of Valentine

2nd Place – Bryce Larson of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow

4th Place – Dawson Holsten of Minden

1st Place Match

Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 33-0, Jr. over Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 36-5, Sr. (MD 13-3).

3rd Place Match

Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 34-12, Fr. over Dawson Holsten (Minden) 11-21, Jr. (Fall 4:29).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Julian Ramon of Valentine

2nd Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg

4th Place – Tyler Kreutzer of Ogallala

1st Place Match

Julian Ramon (Valentine) 23-6, So. over Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 37-7, So. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 35-20, Jr. over Tyler Kreutzer (Ogallala) 18-21, Sr. (Fall 2:08).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Eklund of Valentine

2nd Place – Dylon Zink of Ogallala

3rd Place – Will Mannel of Gothenburg

4th Place – Matthew Ambler of Broken Bow

1st Place Match

Noah Eklund (Valentine) 26-5, Sr. over Dylon Zink (Ogallala) 30-15, Fr. (Fall 1:41).

3rd Place Match

Will Mannel (Gothenburg) 8-15, Jr. over Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) 13-11, So. (Fall 2:21).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hudson Pearman of Valentine

2nd Place – Cooper Brass of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Nathan Smock of Cozad

4th Place – Brandon Bush of Ogallala

1st Place Match

Hudson Pearman (Valentine) 30-2, Sr. over Cooper Brass (Broken Bow) 22-8, Jr. (MD 18-6).

3rd Place Match

Nathan Smock (Cozad) 21-14, Jr. over Brandon Bush (Ogallala) 19-15, Sr. (Fall 3:47).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine

2nd Place – Joel Myers of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Wyatt Anderson of Gothenburg

4th Place – Aiden Smith of Minden

1st Place Match

Caleb Long (Valentine) 26-4, So. over Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 37-7, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Anderson (Gothenburg) 35-19, Sr. over Aiden Smith (Minden) 20-24, So. (Fall 3:30).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kieron Wenig of Valentine

2nd Place – Andrew Miller of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Dunncan Rogers of McCook

4th Place – Brennan Seitsinger of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Kieron Wenig (Valentine) 29-8, Sr. over Andrew Miller (Broken Bow) 31-10, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

3rd Place Match

Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 25-10, Sr. over Brennan Seitsinger (Gothenburg) 17-20, So. (MD 13-2).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Donald Stephen of Valentine

2nd Place – Patrick Peterson of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad

4th Place – Isaac Dodge of Broken Bow

1st Place Match

Donald Stephen (Valentine) 26-3, Jr. over Patrick Peterson (Gothenburg) 23-26, Sr. (Fall 1:28).

3rd Place Match

Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 20-22, Jr. over Isaac Dodge (Broken Bow) 21-25, Jr. (Dec 10-9).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad

2nd Place – Eric Langan of McCook

3rd Place – Jacob Fernau of Ainsworth

4th Place – Zane Platter of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Zeke Derr (Cozad) 33-8, Sr. over Eric Langan (McCook) 22-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Fernau (Ainsworth) 17-12, Sr. over Zane Platter (Gothenburg) 17-22, Jr. (Fall 0:32).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg

2nd Place – Tristan Kociemba of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Jaret Matson of McCook

4th Place – Dean Haase of Valentine

1st Place Match

Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 41-11, Jr. over Tristan Kociemba (Broken Bow) 23-13, Sr. (MD 18-6).

3rd Place Match

Jaret Matson (McCook) 21-6, Sr. over Dean Haase (Valentine) 17-7, Sr. (Dec 4-0).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook

2nd Place – Steven Shields of Valentine

3rd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow

4th Place – Pat Hudson of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 22-5, Jr. over Steven Shields (Valentine) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 1:11).

3rd Place Match

Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 36-9, So. over Pat Hudson (Gothenburg) 33-18, Jr. (Fall 2:12).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jared Fulton of Valentine

2nd Place – Colin Giron of McCook

3rd Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow

4th Place – Joel Gonzalez of Minden

1st Place Match

Jared Fulton (Valentine) 22-5, Sr. over Colin Giron (McCook) 24-13, So. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match

Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 23-20, So. over Joel Gonzalez (Minden) 11-23, So. (Fall 0:46).