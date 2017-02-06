High School Wrestling Results

GNAC Team Scores 2-4
1. Kearney 159.5
2. Scottsbluff 120.5
3. Columbus 107.0
4. Lexington 101.0
5. Norfolk 75.0
6. Hastings 66.5
7. North Platte 24.5
8. McCook 10.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
2nd Place – Brayden Smith of Kearney
3rd Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington
4th Place – Aaron Dittmer of Norfolk
5th Place – Corey Parsons of North Platte
Round 1
Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. over Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. (Dec 8-6).
Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Dec 8-7).
Round 2
Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Fall 0:47).
Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. (MD 19-7).
Round 3
Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. (For.).
Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Fall 4:33).
Round 4
Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0).
Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. over Corey Parsons (North Platte) 6-13, So. (Fall 2:49).
Round 5
Bryce Brown (Hastings) 29-2, Fr. over Brayden Smith (Kearney) 36-6, Fr. (Dec 5-3).
Andy Rojas (Lexington) 35-5, Jr. over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 23-23, Fr. (MD 18-4).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Kucera of Columbus
2nd Place – Kevin Price of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Rylie Steele of Kearney
4th Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
5th Place – Dylan Miller of Hastings
6th Place – Alex Sotelo of Norfolk
Round 1
Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:32).
Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Fall 4:47).
Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. (MD 15-2).
Round 2
Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. (Fall 3:06).
Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Dec 6-3).
Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0)).
Round 3
Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. (Fall 4:34).
Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-2)).
Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. (MD 9-0).
Round 4
Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. (Fall 3:39).
Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Dec 4-2).
Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:32).
Round 5
Carter Kucera (Columbus) 37-8, So. over Dylan Miller (Hastings) 30-9, So. (Fall 4:38).
Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 25-14, So. over Rylie Steele (Kearney) 22-16, Fr. (Fall 1:17).
Ean Bailey (Lexington) 16-17, Fr. over Alex Sotelo (Norfolk) 2-10, So. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-0)).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Phillip Moomey of Kearney
2nd Place – Jayson Scott of North Platte
3rd Place – Noah Matteo of Norfolk
4th Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
5th Place – Alex Rodriguez of Columbus
Round 1
Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. over Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. (Fall 4:53).
Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 3:59).
Round 2
Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 1:10).
Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:57 (17-0)).
Round 3
Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. (Fall 0:24).
Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 2:59).
Round 4
Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. (Fall 1:23).
Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. over Alex Rodriguez (Columbus) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 0:30).
Round 5
Phillip Moomey (Kearney) 36-2, So. over Jayson Scott (North Platte) 32-3, Jr. (Fall 1:08).
Noah Matteo (Norfolk) 21-15, Jr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 21-19, Fr. (Dec 7-0).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Gauge McBride of Kearney
3rd Place – Joel Smith of Hastings
4th Place – Vinny Leibert of Lexington
5th Place – Connor Dush of Columbus
6th Place – Travis Lamm of Norfolk
Round 1
Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (Fall 0:58).
Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 9-2).
Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (Dec 6-2).
Round 2
Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. (Fall 4:13).
Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (Fall 1:22).
Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (Dec 4-2).
Round 3
Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:03 (19-3)).
Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (Fall 3:16).
Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. over Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. (Dec 2-0).
Round 4
Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. (Fall 5:29).
Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. over Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. (TF-1.5 4:39 (17-2)).
Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (Fall 1:28).
Round 5
Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 27-5, So. over Gauge McBride (Kearney) 13-3, Fr. (Fall 1:01).
Joel Smith (Hastings) 27-12, Jr. over Travis Lamm (Norfolk) 9-16, Fr. (MD 14-0).
Vinny Leibert (Lexington) 13-22, So. over Connor Dush (Columbus) 15-31, Fr. (SV-1 6-4).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick James of Kearney
2nd Place – Connor Laux of Hastings
3rd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington
4th Place – Dom Tridle of North Platte
5th Place – Jackson Reeves of Norfolk
Round 1
Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 1:13).
Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. over Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. (MD 12-4).
Round 2
Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:48 (17-2)).
Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. (TF-1.5 2:37 (15-0)).
Round 3
Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. (TF-1.5 2:47 (18-3)).
Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 1:19).
Round 4
Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:57 (17-2)).
Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. over Dom Tridle (North Platte) 16-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:28 (15-0)).
Round 5
Nick James (Kearney) 35-2, So. over Connor Laux (Hastings) 35-2, Jr. (Dec 11-7).
Trystan Berry (Lexington) 16-11, So. over Jackson Reeves (Norfolk) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 4:47).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Austin Probasco of Lexington
2nd Place – Brayden Splater of Norfolk
3rd Place – Tyson Cepel of Kearney
4th Place – Cade Fullner of Columbus
Round 1
Austin Probasco (Lexington) 24-9, Sr. over Cade Fullner (Columbus) 27-13, So. (MD 10-1).
Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 27-17, Fr. over Tyson Cepel (Kearney) 17-12, So. (Dec 10-8).
Round 2
Austin Probasco (Lexington) 24-9, Sr. over Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 27-17, Fr. (Dec 10-6).
Tyson Cepel (Kearney) 17-12, So. over Cade Fullner (Columbus) 27-13, So. (MD 13-5).
Round 3
Austin Probasco (Lexington) 24-9, Sr. over Tyson Cepel (Kearney) 17-12, So. (Dec 6-2).
Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 27-17, Fr. over Cade Fullner (Columbus) 27-13, So. (Dec 3-2).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ben Rodriquez of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Teontae Wilson of Kearney
3rd Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
4th Place – Blake McDonald of Norfolk
5th Place – Luke Wilkie of Hastings
6th Place – Paxton Myers of Columbus
Round 1
Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-1)).
Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. (Fall 0:58).
Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 3:44).
Round 2
Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 1:00).
Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 0:19).
Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (Fall 0:56).
Round 3
Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 0:39).
Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (Fall 1:32).
Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. over Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 3:05).
Round 4
Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. (Fall 0:39).
Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. over Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. (Fall 0:54).
Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 5:32).
Round 5
Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Sr. over Teontae Wilson (Kearney) 34-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:33 (16-1)).
Riley Kopf (Lexington) 23-7, So. over Paxton Myers (Columbus) 11-12, Jr. (Fall 0:45).
Blake McDonald (Norfolk) 13-17, Jr. over Luke Wilkie (Hastings) 10-30, Jr. (Dec 6-0).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington
2nd Place – Carson Zwingman of Columbus
3rd Place – Ethan Behmer of Norfolk
4th Place – Jud Kuchera of Kearney
5th Place – Joseph Kain of McCook
Round 1
Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. over Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 4-1).
Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:51).
Round 2
Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:40).
Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. (Fall 3:46).
Round 3
Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. (M. For.).
Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:05).
Round 4
Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 0:50).
Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. over Joseph Kain (McCook) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:19).
Round 5
Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 43-3, Jr. over Carson Zwingman (Columbus) 42-9, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1)).
Ethan Behmer (Norfolk) 27-13, Jr. over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) 21-22, Jr. (M. For.).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington
2nd Place – Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Trey Grube of Kearney
4th Place – Anthony DeAnda of Columbus
5th Place – Landon FlyingHawk of Norfolk
6th Place – Justin McQuillin of North Platte
Round 1
Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Fall 3:14).
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. (Fall 5:29).
Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2).
Round 2
Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (Fall 1:57).
Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. (Fall 1:22).
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Fall 2:55).
Round 3
Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. over Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. (SV-1 5-3).
Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Fall 0:27).
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (Fall 3:43).
Round 4
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 4-0).
Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (For.).
Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. over Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. (Dec 5-2).
Round 5
Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 30-6, Fr. over Trey Grube (Kearney) 30-12, Sr. (Fall 5:27).
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 32-6, Jr. over Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) 31-19, Fr. (Fall 1:19).
Landon FlyingHawk (Norfolk) 4-12, So. over Justin McQuillin (North Platte) 6-21, Jr. (For.).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
2nd Place – Zach Baldwin of Columbus
3rd Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington
4th Place – Reece Nicol of Kearney
5th Place – Zachary Hintz of Norfolk
6th Place – Kody Hahn of McCook
Round 1
Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 0:10).
Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 3:12).
Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
Round 2
Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (Fall 2:49).
Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. (Fall 5:46).
Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 0:38).
Round 3
Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. (Fall 1:58).
Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 0:45).
Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (Fall 2:42).
Round 4
Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 1:45).
Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. over Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. (For.).
Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (Fall 2:52).
Round 5
Damen Pape (Hastings) 40-1, Fr. over Zach Baldwin (Columbus) 35-7, Sr. (MD 12-2).
Josh Duncan (Lexington) 25-14, Sr. over Reece Nicol (Kearney) 26-14, Sr. (UTB 1-0).
Zachary Hintz (Norfolk) 24-24, Jr. over Kody Hahn (McCook) 3-19, So. (MD 8-0).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Salem Harsh of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Alexander Thompson of Norfolk
3rd Place – Tyler Tracy of Kearney
4th Place – Kasten Grape of Columbus
5th Place – Austin Kreutzer of McCook
6th Place – Tanner Rowe of Lexington
Round 1
Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 1:25).
Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. (Fall 0:35).
Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53).
Round 2
Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:50).
Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. (Fall 1:38).
Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (MD 14-4).
Round 3
Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. (Fall 4:58).
Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:53).
Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 2:52).
Round 4
Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. over Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. (Dec 10-5).
Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:28).
Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. over Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:43).
Round 5
Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 40-0, Sr. over Alexander Thompson (Norfolk) 38-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
Tyler Tracy (Kearney) 26-9, Jr. over Kasten Grape (Columbus) 29-17, Fr. (Dec 10-6).
Austin Kreutzer (McCook) 1-4, Fr. over Tanner Rowe (Lexington) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:28).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Colton Wolfe of Columbus
2nd Place – Kobe Paez of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Sean Jackson of Kearney
4th Place – Dalton Freiberg of Norfolk
Round 1
Colton Wolfe (Columbus) 51-0, Sr. over Dalton Freiberg (Norfolk) 25-15, Jr. (Fall 0:40).
Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 30-11, Sr. over Sean Jackson (Kearney) 26-12, Jr. (Dec 13-9).
Round 2
Colton Wolfe (Columbus) 51-0, Sr. over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 30-11, Sr. (Fall 0:37).
Sean Jackson (Kearney) 26-12, Jr. over Dalton Freiberg (Norfolk) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
Round 3
Colton Wolfe (Columbus) 51-0, Sr. over Sean Jackson (Kearney) 26-12, Jr. (Fall 0:33).
Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 30-11, Sr. over Dalton Freiberg (Norfolk) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 8-2).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – garrett nelson of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Izzy Bautista of Kearney
3rd Place – Wyatt Olcott of Columbus
4th Place – Ignacio Cantero Garcia of Norfolk
5th Place – Stacy Northrup of North Platte
Round 1
garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. (MD 14-6).
Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 5:02).
Round 2
Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. over Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57).
garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 1:55).
Round 3
Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 0:42).
Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. over Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 1:33).
Round 4
Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. over Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. (Fall 3:06).
garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Ignacio Cantero Garcia (Norfolk) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 1:48).
Round 5
garrett nelson (Scottsbluff) 35-7, So. over Wyatt Olcott (Columbus) 32-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
Izzy Bautista (Kearney) 23-14, Sr. over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) 4-22, Jr. (Fall 1:23).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lee Herrington of Kearney
2nd Place – Genaro Gurrola of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Cy Marshall of Columbus
4th Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
5th Place – Conner Cowling of Norfolk
6th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
7th Place – Bradley Swanson of North Platte
1st Place Match
Lee Herrington (Kearney) 35-2, Jr. over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 36-4, Sr. (Fall 1:49).
3rd Place Match
Cy Marshall (Columbus) 44-7, Sr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 13-5, So. (Dec 4-2).
5th Place Match
Conner Cowling (Norfolk) 4-4, So. over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 1-3, So. (Fall 0:57).
7th Place Match
Bradley Swanson (North Platte) 3-13, So. over () , . (Bye).
SWC Meet Friday Feb 3rd
1. Valentine 240.5
2. Broken Bow 170.0
3. Gothenburg 156.0
4. McCook 110.0
5. Cozad 67.5
6. Ogallala 35.0
7. Minden 26.0
8. Ainsworth 20.0
Tournament Results
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
2nd Place – Carson Richards of McCook
3rd Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad
4th Place – Corben Libich of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Chase Olson (Valentine) 7-1, Fr. over Carson Richards (McCook) 28-7, Fr. (Dec 7-1).
3rd Place Match
Breckin Loftin (Cozad) 29-15, Fr. over Corben Libich (Gothenburg) 32-19, Fr. (MD 13-4).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
2nd Place – Trevor Holley of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
4th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook
1st Place Match
Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 24-0, Fr. over Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 42-5, Sr. (Fall 3:21).
3rd Place Match
Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 34-5, So. over Trevor Felber (McCook) 13-20, So. (Dec 8-1).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Clayton Glendy of Broken Bow
2nd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
1st Place Match
Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) 39-1, Sr. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 38-12, So. (Dec 7-1).
3rd Place Match
Jace Russman (Cozad) 32-11, So. over () , . (Bye).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jordan Kelber of Valentine
2nd Place – Bryce Larson of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow
4th Place – Dawson Holsten of Minden
1st Place Match
Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 33-0, Jr. over Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 36-5, Sr. (MD 13-3).
3rd Place Match
Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 34-12, Fr. over Dawson Holsten (Minden) 11-21, Jr. (Fall 4:29).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Julian Ramon of Valentine
2nd Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg
4th Place – Tyler Kreutzer of Ogallala
1st Place Match
Julian Ramon (Valentine) 23-6, So. over Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 37-7, So. (Dec 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 35-20, Jr. over Tyler Kreutzer (Ogallala) 18-21, Sr. (Fall 2:08).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Eklund of Valentine
2nd Place – Dylon Zink of Ogallala
3rd Place – Will Mannel of Gothenburg
4th Place – Matthew Ambler of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Noah Eklund (Valentine) 26-5, Sr. over Dylon Zink (Ogallala) 30-15, Fr. (Fall 1:41).
3rd Place Match
Will Mannel (Gothenburg) 8-15, Jr. over Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) 13-11, So. (Fall 2:21).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hudson Pearman of Valentine
2nd Place – Cooper Brass of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Nathan Smock of Cozad
4th Place – Brandon Bush of Ogallala
1st Place Match
Hudson Pearman (Valentine) 30-2, Sr. over Cooper Brass (Broken Bow) 22-8, Jr. (MD 18-6).
3rd Place Match
Nathan Smock (Cozad) 21-14, Jr. over Brandon Bush (Ogallala) 19-15, Sr. (Fall 3:47).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
2nd Place – Joel Myers of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Wyatt Anderson of Gothenburg
4th Place – Aiden Smith of Minden
1st Place Match
Caleb Long (Valentine) 26-4, So. over Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 37-7, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Anderson (Gothenburg) 35-19, Sr. over Aiden Smith (Minden) 20-24, So. (Fall 3:30).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kieron Wenig of Valentine
2nd Place – Andrew Miller of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Dunncan Rogers of McCook
4th Place – Brennan Seitsinger of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Kieron Wenig (Valentine) 29-8, Sr. over Andrew Miller (Broken Bow) 31-10, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 25-10, Sr. over Brennan Seitsinger (Gothenburg) 17-20, So. (MD 13-2).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Donald Stephen of Valentine
2nd Place – Patrick Peterson of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad
4th Place – Isaac Dodge of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Donald Stephen (Valentine) 26-3, Jr. over Patrick Peterson (Gothenburg) 23-26, Sr. (Fall 1:28).
3rd Place Match
Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 20-22, Jr. over Isaac Dodge (Broken Bow) 21-25, Jr. (Dec 10-9).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad
2nd Place – Eric Langan of McCook
3rd Place – Jacob Fernau of Ainsworth
4th Place – Zane Platter of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Zeke Derr (Cozad) 33-8, Sr. over Eric Langan (McCook) 22-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Fernau (Ainsworth) 17-12, Sr. over Zane Platter (Gothenburg) 17-22, Jr. (Fall 0:32).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg
2nd Place – Tristan Kociemba of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Jaret Matson of McCook
4th Place – Dean Haase of Valentine
1st Place Match
Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 41-11, Jr. over Tristan Kociemba (Broken Bow) 23-13, Sr. (MD 18-6).
3rd Place Match
Jaret Matson (McCook) 21-6, Sr. over Dean Haase (Valentine) 17-7, Sr. (Dec 4-0).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook
2nd Place – Steven Shields of Valentine
3rd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
4th Place – Pat Hudson of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 22-5, Jr. over Steven Shields (Valentine) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 1:11).
3rd Place Match
Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 36-9, So. over Pat Hudson (Gothenburg) 33-18, Jr. (Fall 2:12).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jared Fulton of Valentine
2nd Place – Colin Giron of McCook
3rd Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
4th Place – Joel Gonzalez of Minden
1st Place Match
Jared Fulton (Valentine) 22-5, Sr. over Colin Giron (McCook) 24-13, So. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match
Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 23-20, So. over Joel Gonzalez (Minden) 11-23, So. (Fall 0:46).