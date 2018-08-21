Local High Schools To Raise Awareness About Concussions

Each year we seem to hear more and more about injuries in the sport of football. Concerns about concussions, head and neck injuries, and rare fatalities has brought nationwide attention to the safety of the sport. Therefore, as a part of a statewide effort, Lexington High School & Crete High School, along with the Nebraska State Athletic Trainers’ Association, are sponsoring a “Safety in Football Campaign” in order to show why “Safety in Athletics begins with having an Athletic Trainer.” According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the presence of athletic trainers in the secondary schools lowers overall injury rates, improves diagnosis and return-to-play decisions, and reduces the risk for recurrent injuries.

At high school and college events all across Nebraska this week, teams will be donning a small helmet sticker on the back of each player’s helmet. The sticker represents the cumulative efforts of these schools and the Nebraska State Athletic Trainers’ Association towards improving the overall safety of all sports in Nebraska. For more information on how you can keep your athletes safe, visit the Nebraska State Athletic Trainers’ Association website at nsata.org.