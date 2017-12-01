Holdrege Duo Signs with Raiders

Central Community College softball is pleased to announce the signing of Holdrege High School seniors Grace Townsend and Sydney Breinig.

Townsend (seated right) was named as Nebraska Television’s Athlete of the Week for the first week of the 2017 softball season. During opening week, Townsend’s pitching helped the Dusters achieve a 4-0 start, while recording 15 strikeouts, seven hits and no runs.

“We think Grace will be a big asset to our program,” said CCC head coach Jack Gutierrez (standing far right). “She is versatile as a pitcher, hitter and infielder.”

Breinig (seated left) played catcher for Holdrege.

“Sydney is a catcher, that brings a good work ethic, quickness and toughness behind the plate,” said Gutierrez.

Grace is the daughter of Scott and Robin Townsend, while Sydney is the daughter of Warren and Terra Breinig.

The players signed letters of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with HHS head coach Mark Freburg (standing far left) taking part.