class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257743 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Holman Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week | KRVN Radio

Holman Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

BY NU Athletic Communications | September 5, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Holman Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
Courtesy

Nebraska senior middle blocker Briana Holman was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after her performance at the Ameritas Players Challenge over the weekend.

Holman led the Huskers to a perfect 3-0 record in the tournament with 2.78 kills and 2.0 blocks per set. She posted a .525 hitting percentage in the three Husker sweeps and was named the most valuable player of the tournament. Holman totaled 25 kills with just four errors on 40 attacks. Against UMBC on Saturday, Holman tallied 10 kills on .769 hitting with six blocks.

It marks the first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor for the senior from DeSoto, Texas, though she was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice at LSU, once in 2013 and once in 2014.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments