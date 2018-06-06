Howard Named KHS Track Coach

The Kearney High School Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Broc Howard as the next Head Boys Track Coach at KHS. “Broc brings a wealth of coaching experience and leadership that we feel will make him very successful as our next head coach of the Bearcat Boys Track team,” said Ryan Hogue, KPS Activities Director. “Broc is a Bearcat through-and-through and knows how to build relationships with our student-athletes, parents and the Kearney community. His experience after leading the team as the interim head coach this past season was very positive and he is excited to lead one of the premier and tradition-rich track programs in the state.”

“I am humbled and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the Track and Field tradition that has been built the past 30 plus years as the Head Boys Track coach,” said Howard. “My roots begin here as a student and athlete and I am honored to be here with a 100% commitment towards Kearney Public Schools. My family and I love the Kearney community and I am excited to serve the many student-athletes, parents and coaches as their head coach. I will work diligently to uphold the integrity of the program and school.”