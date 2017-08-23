Hurtling car smashes storefront doors, suspect arrested

Lexington Police were called to a sporting goods store at approximately 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle crashed through the front doors of the business, located in a south Lexington shopping mall, east of Highway 283.

Police were summoned to Hibbett Sports when an alarm went off, apparently triggered by the crash and Police Chief Tracy Wolf says about that time a witness notified police that a vehicle had crashed into the front doors of the business. Chief Wolf says it also appeared the suspect was taking items from inside the business.

A police officer responded to the scene and arrested a man who remains in custody. The suspect had slight or no injuries. Extensive damage was done to the entrance of the building.